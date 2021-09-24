The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools to Use at Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Once solely an in-office procedure, dermaplaning at home is now easier than ever. This particular form of facial exfoliation involves a small surgical blade, but it’s less daunting than it sounds. “Dermaplaning uses a sterilized surgical scalpel to gently shave the surface of the skin and remove dead cells, oil, bacteria, and peach fuzz hairs,” says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. Along with revealing smoother skin and reducing the appearance of acne scars, it can also help maximize the benefits of your other skincare products, boost glow, and diminish the look of fine lines. Makeup artists also love the treatment because it creates a “smooth surface for application,” says dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban.

While you can reap all of these benefits from a single treatment, dermatologists recommend closely following expert guidelines when dermaplaning at home. “If done correctly, it should be painless,” says Dr. Engelman. “However, if you perform the treatment incorrectly, you could risk irritation, infection, and scarring.”

One common side effect myth dermatologists want to debunk? Stubble. “The genetic code on our vellus hair [or peach fuzz] is different than terminal hair [or scalp and body hair],” says Dr. Shamban. “Vellus hair will return with the same density and texture no matter how many times you dermaplane.”

How to Use the Best Dermaplaning Tools at Home

If you’re ready to try dermaplaning at home, always start with clean, dry skin. Keeping your skin taut with your free hand, hold the scalpel at a 45-degree angle and glide over your face in small movements, applying very light pressure. It’s safest to shave in a downward motion, although Dr. Engelman says you can move the blade upward when targeting stubborn hairs. Avoid any areas with breakouts, inflammation, or wounds. And remember not to overdo it; like any exfoliant, these shouldn’t be used more than once a week.

Once you’re done, immediately apply a gentle moisturizer to soothe and nourish your freshly exfoliated skin. Dr. Engelman recommends a hydrating formula with hyaluronic acid, while Dr. Shamban suggests calming actives. “Aloe Vera, calendula, green tea and chamomile are all good ingredients to look for,” she says. In line with that advice, avoid any potential irritants (like exfoliants) in the following days and make sure your skin is consistently protected with SPF.

As long as you keep these derm-approved guidelines in mind, consider yourself fully prepped to dermaplane. The only thing left to do: picking your preferred device. Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 best dermaplaning tools to use at home.

1. DermaFlash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Tool

This popular device from DermaFlash gets hundreds of five-star reviews on Ulta. With two speeds and an ergonomic silicone holder, it makes quick work of peach fuzz and buildup. The vibrations help move the scalpel easily over your face and instantly exfoliate, making it a great choice for beginners.

2. Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Skin Smoothing Trio Tool

Dr. Shamban loves this set from Jenny Patinkin, which comes in The Box by Dr. Ava. “It’s a great, simple tool,” she says. “These are made with stainless steel and a bioplastic wheat handle, and are exceptionally eco-friendly, economical, and easy to use.” Each purchase comes with three recyclable skin smoothers.

3. Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool

Dull skin is no match for this stainless steel dermaplaning tool from Versed. Each one comes with two blades, which will last you between 2-6 months, depending on how often you dermaplane. The slip-free reusable metal handle makes it easy to swap out the blades once you’re done. And the results from the stainless steel blade? Flawless.

4. GSQ by GlamSquad Dermaplaner

Dr. Engleman’s pick is this drugstore gem from GlamSquad. The kit comes with three tools, which are especially light and portable. For those debating between a manual dermaplaning tool like this one and an electric version, keep in mind that both will yield smooth, exfoliated results. Our advice: Go for the option that best suits your skin-care routine and budget.

5. Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning Tool

Another highly-rated dermaplaning tool on Ulta is Michael Todd’s Sonicsmooth. The cordless, rechargeable device features three speeds that sweep away dead skin cells and improve skin texture, boost glow, and remove facial hair. The sonic technology is safe but fairly powerful, so make sure you follow dermatologist recommendations to shave with a light hand.

6. StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliation Tool

This aesthetician-developed dermaplaning tool is an Amazon customer favorite, and happens to be one of ours as well. StackedSkincare recommends keeping each blade for four uses until you swap it out, and the aluminum handle is easy to handle. Pair it with a soothing serum and moisturizer once a week, and bask in your instantly noticeable glow.

7. Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo

If it’s your first time dermaplaning, try this battery-powered dermaplaning device. It’s extra precise thanks to an LED light on the blade head that allows you to see exactly what you’re doing. The blade also comes with a safety guard to help protect your skin, plus six replacement heads — plenty to last you for months.

8. Kitsch Pro Dermaplaner Tool Set

You’ll be fully stocked with this bargain set from Kitsch, which comes with 12 portable dermaplaning tools. Reviewers love that they can also be used to shape brows and quickly remove facial hair, as well as peach fuzz. Make sure your face is completely dry before using these; aside from being the dermatologist recommendation, customers also say it makes the blades much easier to work with.

9. Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool Set

This trio from Schick is an Amazon best seller for good reason. The disposable tools are sharp and work instantly to smooth skin and clear peach fuzz. (They’re equally effective at removing thicker facial hair.) Each comes with a micro guard to protect skin, and the set also includes an extra attachment for precise brow shaping.

10. Spa Sciences SIMA Sonic Dermaplaning Tool

This is one of the best bargains we’ve found on a sonic dermaplaning tool, and it’s got the five-star reviews to back it up. The rechargeable device features three speeds and an eight-week supply of replaceable heads. The sharp blade is especially effective at clearing every last bit of peach fuzz and delivers smooth, soft results.

