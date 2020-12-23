All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fortifying your bath water with the best detox bath salts not only creates a calming soak for your mind, but also sets the stage for a rejuvenating and transformative experience for your body and skin.

Harnessing the power of known detoxifiers such as Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, and Dead Sea salt at the center of their formulations, these invigorating bath products are designed to deeply penetrate the skin and aid in the lymphatic drainage and circulation of the body. By removing build-ups of toxins, impurities, pollutants and fluid, your body is left feeling restored, cleansed and healthier. This clarifying effect can temporarily improve the appearance of the skin by reducing uneven tone and texture, resulting in toner and firmer-looking skin. Some of the best detox bath salts also contain hydrating oils that replenish moisture in the skin while also ensuring that it stays soft and smooth long after bath time.

It’s not uncommon for these bath soaks to also contain essential oils such as eucalyptus, lavender, grapefruit and lemongrass, which each have purifying effects on the body and boast several soothing and stress-relieving benefits thanks to their aromatherapeutic properties. Below, find the best detox bath salts that will leave your mind and body feeling revitalized and recharged.

Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt Soak

Not only does the Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt Soak detoxify the skin with its magnesium-rich Epsom salt, but it also hydrates and softens dry skin using a moisturizing blend of shea butter and coconut extract.

Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt Soak $7

Herbivore Detox Soaking Salts

Formulated with naturally cleansing and detoxifying blue clay, the Herbivore Detox Soaking Salts fill your bath water with skin-healthy vitamins and minerals courtesy of Pacific Sea salts. Its calming and invigorating lavender-eucalyptus scent will also create a rejuvenating aromatherapy moment for your senses.

Herbivore Detox Soaking Salts $18

Goop G.Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak

Comprised of a blend of clean salts, botanicals and essential oils, the Goop G.Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak purifies the skin of impurities while cleansing it of environmental stress and pollution. Inside, you’ll find pharmaceutical-grade Epsom salt, Himalayan pink salt, Dead Sea salt, New Zealand solar salt and baking soda, plus a skin-rejuvenating mix of pineapple and papaya seed extracts, matcha tea extract, glacial marine clay and activated charcoal.

Goop G.Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak $35

Lather Coconut Charcoal Bath Salts

Infused with mineral-rich coconut oil and activated coconut shell charcoal, the Lather Coconut Charcoal Bath Salts deeply nourishes and detoxifies the skin, removing impurities and ridding the body of toxins. It also imparts a warm and relaxing coconut scent that elevates your bath experience.

Lather Coconut Charcoal Bath Salts $20

Pursoma Unplug Ritual Bath Soaks

Featuring revitalizing lemon verbena, Pursoma’s Unplug Ritual Bath Soaks rejuvenate and renew the body using this powerful detoxifying herb. Designed to reverse the stress and tension caused by digital screen time, this unique bath soak awakens the body and reduces stress while also leaving the skin nourished, softer and toned.

Pursoma Unplug Ritual Bath Soaks $20

100% Pure Seaweed Detox Bath

Made with pure crystallized sea kelp, mineral-rich seaweed, and aroma-therapeutic herbs, the 100% Pure Seaweed Detox Bath stimulates circulation and aids in lymphatic drainage to create a detoxifying and purifying bath. In addition to drawing out toxins and heavy metals, it also infuses the body with replenishing minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids.

100% Pure Seaweed Detox Bath $30

Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath

Crafted with high-grade clay sourced from the Mohave Desert, the Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath combines this powerful detoxifying ingredient with ancient sea salt to free the body of accumulated toxins, heavy metals and environmental pollutants. Its synergistic formula maximizes the natural adsorptive properties of the clay for an effective and deeply rejuvenating experience.

Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath $39

Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak

A bath soak and body scrub all-in-one, the Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak uses a therapeutic and detoxifying blend of Dead Sea and Himalayan salts to encourage the body to restore and repair itself after a long day. Great for soothing sore muscles and calming an anxious mind, this innovative two-in-one product can be used to exfoliate dead skin cells post-bath for smoother, softer and brighter skin.

Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak $42

Erbaviva Shaping Salts Phase 1

Designed to temporarily tone the body, the Erbaviva Shaping Salts Phase 1 helps promote the appearance of tighter, smoother skin using detoxifying ingredients such as pure sea salt, stimulating pink pepper, invigorating grapefruit and anti-inflammatory ginger.

Erbaviva Shaping Salts Phase 1 $29

Westlab Cleanse Epsom & Himalayan Salts

Delivering a powerful detox for the body and mind, the Westlab Cleanse Epsom & Himalayan Salts refresh and purify using a blend of revitalizing 100 percent natural Epsom and Himalayan salts, plus seaweed extract for a pure and restorative cleanse. Grapefruit and lemongrass essential oils also come together to nourish the skin and regenerate the senses.

Westlab Cleanse Epsom & Himalayan Salts $23

The Organic Pharmacy Detoxifying Seaweed Bath Soak

With detoxifying sea salt at its base, The Organic Pharmacy’s Detoxifying Seaweed Bath Soak features a therapeutic and purifying blend of seaweed, juniper and eucalyptus to rejuvenate your body as it rids it of toxins and tension.

The Organic Pharmacy Detoxifying Seaweed Bath Soak $73

Yuzu Soap Matcha Mint Bath Salts Tube

Designed to relieve stress, eliminate toxins and hydrate the skin, the Yuzu Soap Matcha Mint Bath Salts Tube combines detoxifying Epsom salt, soothing aloe vera leaf powder, antioxidant-rich matcha, hydrating coconut oil, purifying natural clay and invigorating peppermint and eucalyptus for a luxuriously restorative soak.

Yuzu Soap Matcha Mint Bath Salts Tube $36

The Seaweed Bath Co. Whole Seaweed Detox Bath

Fortified with natural vitamins, minerals and amino acids, The Seaweed Bath Co.’s Whole Seaweed Detox Bath harnesses the purifying and cleansing properties of organic bladderwrack seaweed to detoxify, calm and nourish the skin.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Whole Seaweed Detox Bath $8

Odacité Mood-Cleansing Ayurvedic Bath Soak

Created to cleanse the body and mind, the Odacité Mood-Cleansing Ayurvedic Bath Soak is formulated with detoxifying Himalayan Crystal Salt and moisturizing almond and jojoba oils to melt away stress, draw out toxins and replenish moisture loss. Additionally, it combines turmeric, holy basil, neem, grapefruit, and aloe vera to further boost its purifying abilities by ridding the skin of pollutants and impurities while also uplifting your mood.

Odacité Mood-Cleansing Ayurvedic Bath Soak $24

Astura Soak The Day Away Dead Sea Bath Salts

Ensuring a deep detoxification using pure Dead Sea salts and a blend of lemon, eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils, the Astura Soak The Day Away Dead Sea Bath Salts removes the impurities and toxins that are trapped in the tissues and pores to aid in lymphatic drainage. By draining fluid build-up and improving circulation, it has been found to temporarily tone and firm the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of uneven texture and cellulite.

Astura Soak The Day Away Dead Sea Bath Salts $25