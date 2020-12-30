All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best detox face masks do more than relieve symptoms of acne. Formulated with purifying clays and exfoliating acids, these powerful treatment masks withdraw impurities, toxins and pollutants from deep within the pores to clarify and refine the skin. With mineral-rich and cleansing ingredients such as active charcoal and bentonite and kaolin clays, they neutralize and repair the accumulated skin damage caused by everyday UV exposure and environmental stressors, helping you achieve a healthier overall complexion.

Suitable for all skin types and concerns, the best detox face masks boast several skin care benefits that promote brighter, firmer skin. The purifying and exfoliating properties of these clay masks help remove dead skin cells and stimulate cell turnover, which restores the skin’s radiance while improving elasticity and tone. These masks are also infused with hydrating ingredients to ensure that the skin’s moisture barrier remains intact and strengthened, making them excellent for those with sensitive and dry skin types as well.

Below, explore the best detox face masks that will help you achieve a glowing complexion.

GlamGlow SuperMud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask

Comprised of six exfoliating acids and activated charcoal, the GlamGlow SuperMud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask visibly clears pores to improve the overall health and appearance of your complexion. A supercharged combination of lactic, salicylic, glycolic, mandelic, tartaric and pyruvic acids gently exfoliate and brighten the skin, all while the brand’s Activated-X Charcoal and TEAOXI Eucalyptus Leaf dissolve impurities and fortify the skin with antioxidants.

GlamGlow SuperMud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Expertly crafted to provide a deep cleanse without stripping the skin, the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask draws out accumulated toxins and impurities from the pores. With pink clay, grape marc, caffeine and papaya extracts at its base, this detox clay mask instantly revives stressed and tired skin, leaving it radiant, smooth and clarified.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Lancer Skincare Clarifying Detox Mask

Featuring a skin-clearing combination of green clay and 3 percent sulfur, the Lancer Skincare Clarifying Detox Mask dissolves impurities and excess oil from congested pores to leave your skin feeling purified and refreshed. Formulated with antioxidant-rich green tea, this clay mask targets blemishes, oiliness and redness to create a radiant and even complexion.

Lancer Skincare Clarifying Detox Mask

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask

Versatile by design, the Aztec Healing Clay Mask is made from 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay to deliver an effective cleanse and purification of the pores. Suitable for face masks, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more, this top-rated clay mask works best when combined with apple cider vinegar, according to the brand.

Aztec Clay Indian Healing Clay Mask

AHAVA Purifying Mud Mask

Perfect for those with dry and combination skin types, the AHAVA Purifying Mud Mask detoxifies the skin without drying it out thanks to its thoughtful formulation. Made with authentic Dead Sea mud, this mask gently removes oil, impurities and toxins from the skin while replenishing the skin’s moisture barrier with glycerin and jojoba oil. It can also be used as an overnight spot treatment for blemishes to reduce redness and size.

AHAVA Purifying Mud Mask

L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask

Created to detoxify and brighten the skin, the L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask is powered by pure charcoal and potent purifying clays that work together like a magnet to withdraw deep impurities such as dirt, oil and pollution from the pores. Offering a non-drying formula, this detox mask rebalances skin while boosting radiance and ridding it of uneven tone and texture.

L'Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Mask

True Botanicals Pacific Glacial Clay Detoxifying Mask

Gentle enough for all skin types, the True Botanicals Pacific Glacial Clay Detoxifying Mask effectively purifies the pores without disrupting the skin barrier using a blend of clarifying and hydrating ingredients. With glacial oceanic clay at the center of its formula, this mask defends your skin against pollution and oxidative stress, all while ridding the pores of impurities and infusing it with moisture courtesy of activated bamboo charcoal and plant-based squalene.

True Botanicals Pacific Glacial Clay Detoxifying Mask

Lesse Bioactive Face Mask

Boasting a highly detoxifying and vitamin-rich formula, the Lesse Bioactive Face Mask combats breakouts, pollution and sun damage using a skin-nourishing blend of charcoal and organic bioactives. In addition to purifying the skin, this gentle-yet-powerful mask leaves skin looking and feeling revitalized and radiant.

Lesse Bioactive Face Mask

Circumference Green Clay Detox Mask

Specifically formulated with nourishing French green clay, the Circumference Green Clay Detox Mask helps clarify the skin by unclogging pores and absorbing toxins and oils, all without stripping it of its natural oils or causing irritation and discomfort. Offering a luxuriously whipped texture, its detoxifying formula is fortified with blackcurrant seed, evening primrose and sacha inchi to restore radiance and repair damage.

Circumference Green Clay Detox Mask

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque

Harnessing the detoxifying power of Amazonian white clay, Kiehl’s Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque refines and clarifies pores by drawing out impurities, oil and toxins. In addition to purifying the skin, this fan-favorite clay mask uses aloe barbadensis to soothe and hydrate the skin, helping reduce the appearance of redness and feelings of dryness.

Kiehl's Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque

Acne Free Kaolin Clay Detox Mask

Created with oily and acne-prone skin types, the Acne Free Kaolin Clay Detox Mask features a detoxifying blend of charcoal and kaolin clay to get deep into the pores and dissolve acne-causing impurities, toxins and oils. It’s also formulated with vitamin E and zinc, which come together to treat active breakouts and prevent new ones from forming.

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

Delivering a gentle exfoliation that gets deep into the pores, the Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay removes oil, dirt and pollution from the pores to refine and clarify the complexion. It also boasts retexturizing properties from its rose clay-rich formula, which leaves skin perfectly polished, smooth and radiant.

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

Rosen Skincare Tingling Mud Mask

Offering a powerful skin-clearing treatment for those with acne, the Rose Skincare Tingling Mud Mask detoxifies the pores, soaks up excess oil and treats blemishes using a blend of bentonite clay, zinc oxide and tea tree oil.

ROSEN Skincare Tingling Mud Mask

Kinship Mint Mud Deep Pore Detox Mask

Combining detoxifying kaolin and bentonite clays to perform a deep pore cleansing, the Kinship Mint Mud Deep Pore Detox Mask vacuums up impurities, toxins and oils from decongested pores as it rebalances the skin. Harnessing the power of resurfacing lactic acid and hydrating jojoba oil, it also removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion.

Kinship Mint Mud Deep Pore Detox Mask