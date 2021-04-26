All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Between the natural oils from your hair, pollution particles, dry shampoo and other product buildup, there’s a lot of gunk that gets stuck on your hair and scalp. That’s why sometimes your regular shampoo just won’t cut it. Enter the best detox shampoos. They cut through anything sitting on your scalp and strands to leave them squeaky clean. They’re also key to a healthy scalp and hair, since clogged follicles can impede hair growth. Back in the day, clarifying shampoos had a bad rep for stripping the scalp and over-drying, but these modern formulas are quite the opposite, infusing moisture while cleansing. Suds up with one of these best detox shampoos to see the difference.

1. Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo

BEST OVERALL

No matter your hair type or texture, the Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo will deeply cleanse your hair and scalp to remove product buildup and environmental impurities. Dull strands will regain their brightness and bounce after just one wash, making this the best detox shampoo. Aside from balancing the hair and scalp, it’s infused with Argan and avocado oils to nourish, too.

2. Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo

BEST SPLURGE

Clarifying shampoos can sometimes smell and feel medicinal, but Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo feels luxurious in every way. The whipped foam is a textural delight designed to work for every head of hair, making it the best detox shampoo to splurge on. It uses skin care exfoliants to ease concerns of oiliness and a dry, flaky scalp, such as volcanic ash to exfoliate and remove buildup and oils without stripping. There’s also green tea extract to strengthen and guard against breakage and damage, as well as the Oribe Signature Complex to protect hair from environmental elements, oxidative stress, photoaging and the breakdown of natural keratin.

3. Suave Essentials Daily Clarifying Shampoo

BEST DRUGSTORE

Proof that you don’t have to break the bank to score one of the best detox shampoos, the Suave Essentials Daily Clarifying Shampoo is pH-balanced and hypoallergenic, making for an effective yet gentle cleanse. It’ll wipe out dirt, oil, residue and other impurities without leaving your strands parched.

4. Kenra Clarifying Shampoo

BEST FOR COLORED HAIR

Since clarifying shampoos remove a lot, they aren’t always great for color-treated hair. But Kenra’s Clarifying Shampoo is a safe bet, as it’ll preserve your color and prevent it from getting dull, making it the best detox shampoo for colored hair. Though it’s gentle on your hue, it’s tough on buildup.

5. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

BEST SCRUB

If you’re in the mood for a more tactile detox shampoo, the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt is for you. An exfoliator and shampoo in one, it’s especially great for sensitive or oily scalps. It works to cleanse, remove buildup and soothes sensitive, flaky and oily scalps, with sea salt to get rid of residue and sweet almond oil for lasting moisture.

6. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo

BEST FOR HARD WATER

Surprisingly, hard water can be one of the biggest culprits of buildup on hair. If you’re dealing with hard water, then you’ll want the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo in your shower. The triple-action formula wipes out buildup from the three leading causes of buildup: product, pollution and hard water. Non-stripping and color safe, it leaves the hair and scalp revitalized and refreshed, making it more manageable, shiny and soft.

7. Pattern Clarifying Shampoo

BEST FOR CURLY HAIR

With Pattern, Tracee Ellis Ross has proven that she knows how to work curls to perfection, including giving them a deep clean. Designed to work for all curl types, the Pattern Clarifying Shampoo removes buildup while refreshing the hair and scalp. Loaded with good-for-you ingredients to strengthen hair, it includes aloe vera, panthenol and matcha green tea for an infusion of antioxidants. Then there’s the beautiful clean scent, a blend of jasmine, bergamot and sandalwood.

8. Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

BEST CHARCOAL

Charcoal is famous for its ability to draw out impurities, making it a great ingredient to take center stage in a clarifying shampoo. The Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo contains activated charcoal, which can absorb 100 to 200 times its weight in impurities. It won’t dry out hair or strip it of its natural oils, and as one of the best detox shampoos, it’s infused with vegetable protein to strengthen chemically treated or damaged hair.

9. R+Co Oblivion Clarifying Shampoo

BEST NOURISHING

The R+Co Oblivion Clarifying Shampoo takes the bad stuff out of your hair (buildup from styling products, hard water and chlorine) and puts lots of good stuff back in. There’s amino acids to help hair hold on to moisture, leaving it shiny; coconut oil to strengthen and condition; rosemary leaf extract to purify and remove buildup, and witch hazel to deeply cleanse.

10. Aveeno Scalp Soothing Shampoo Apple Cider Vinegar Blend

BEST APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DETOX SHAMPOO

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is another heavy-hitting ingredient when it comes to deep cleaning your scalp and strands and Aveeno Scalp Soothing Shampoo Apple Cider Vinegar Blend is oozing with the stuff. Aside from delivering a super cleanse, ACV delivers impressive shine and volume, too. This pick is also the best detox shampoo for stressed scalps, as it contains oats to soothe and calm. Since the formula is free of sulfates (as well as parabens and dyes), it’s great for color-treated hair as well.

