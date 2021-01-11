All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For many fitness enthusiasts, routinely enjoying a detox tea is a popular method for strengthening the effects of their health and wellness efforts. Designed to support the body’s natural detoxification process, which takes place in the liver and kidneys, this centuries-old practice flushes out toxins that have accumulated within the body and promote an overall healthier state of being. This ridding of toxins makes detox teas excellent options for those looking to improve their digestive and immune health.

Commonly used to alleviate feelings of bloating and fluid retention, the best detox teas feature potent blends of nutrient-rich herbs and ingredients that not only aid in the cleansing of the body, but also boast anti-inflammatory and other restorative benefits as well. Popular detox teas include dandelion root, burdock root, fennel seed, ginger, turmeric and other antioxidant-rich ingredients. They’re also commonly anchored with rooibos, which is a red tea that contains polyphenols and has been found to promote heart health while lowering cholesterol and stabilizing blood pressure.

What to Know Before Trying the Best Detox Teas

Just like with any health supplement or aid, selecting the best detox tea involves careful consideration. In addition to paying close attention to its ingredient list and ensuring that you’ve selected an effective formula, make sure to pay close attention to the directions as well as your chosen tea’s potential side effects.

Below, explore the best detox teas that can help kick-start your fitness goals for the New Year.

Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Tea

Designed to promote the body’s natural detoxification system, the Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Tea is fortified with the plant orthosiphon and organic rooibos to release excess fluid and deliver antioxidants. Along with purifying burdock, artichoke, fennel and licorice, this top-rated tea also contains lemon and peppermint essential oils to create a flavorful experience.

Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Tea $6 Buy Now

Rishi Tea Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea

Packed with antioxidants that encourage your body’s overall health and wellness, the Rishi Tea Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea is an organic botanical-derived blend that is free of caffeine and designed to help your body release accumulated toxins and fluids. In addition to its detoxification properties, this tea’s rich blend of anti-inflammatory turmeric and ginger also makes it excellent for boosting your immune system during cold and flu season.

Rishi Tea Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea $8 Buy Now

Yogi Tea Berry DeTox Tea

Perfect for those who prefer fruity teas thanks to its acai berry, orange peel and hibiscus flower flavor combination, the Yogi Tea Berry DeTox Tea features a blend of cleansing herbs that come together to purify and expel accumulated toxins from the body, promoting a healthier-functioning liver and kidneys. Each tea bag contains organic fennel seed and dandelion, ginger and burdock roots.

Yogi Tea Berry DeTox Tea $24 Buy Now

Traditional Medicinals Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea

Created with your digestive system in mind, the Traditional Medicinals Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea promotes healthy digestion while preventing bloating and discomfort thanks to its detoxifying blend. Caffeine-free and best enjoyed after meals, this probiotic tea features a fusion of naturally flavorful cardamom, cinnamon and ginger for a mildly spiced sensation.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea (Pack of 6) $25 Buy Now

Total Tea Detox Tea

Offering a gentle detoxification, the Total Tea Detox Tea is created to target the metabolism and aid in digestion with its body-cleansing blend of anti-inflammatory echinacea and ginger, toxin-flushing gynostemma, constipation-relieving hibiscus and stomach-soothing peppermint. In addition to preventing indigestion and reducing bloating, this caffeine-free tea has been found to naturally boost your mood.

Total Tea Detox Tea $20 Buy Now

The Republic of Tea Get Clean No.7 Detoxifying Herb Tea

By targeting the liver’s natural cleansing process, The Republic of Tea’s Get Clean No. 7 Detoxifying Herb Tea flushes out toxins and restores balance. Ideal for those experiencing bloating and fluid retention, this gentle detoxifying tea is comprised of rooibos, milk thistle and a blend of dandelion and burdock roots and is sweetly flavored with natural vanilla and almonds.

The Republic of Tea Get Clean Tea $22 Buy Now

Triple Leaf Tea Detox Cleansing & Revitalizing Tea

Formulated with potent purifying herbs, the Triple Leaf Tea Detox Cleansing & Revitalizing Tea supports your body’s detoxification process and assists in the cleansing of accumulated toxins. In addition to aiding in a healthy cleanse of the liver, kidneys and lungs, this harmonizing tea has also been found to improve feelings of calm and peace while encouraging a clear and more even complexion.

Triple Leaf Tea Detox Cleansing & Revitalizing Tea $8 Buy Now

Kiss Me Organics Dandelion Root Detox Tea

With organic dandelion root at its base, the Kiss Me Organics Dandelion Root Detox Tea gently purifies the liver and kidneys, flushing out harmful toxins and relieving symptoms of swelling, inflammation and retention in the body. Providing a healthy dose of potassium, zinc and vitamins A, B, C and E, this potent tea naturally boosts your body’s defenses while promoting digestive and immune health. It’s also fortified with cinnamon for natural flavoring and to stabilize your blood pressure and sugar.

Kiss Me Organics Dandelion Root Detox Tea $9 Buy Now

Pukka Detox Tea

Combining organic aniseed, fennel, licorice and cardamom in every steep, the Pukka Detox Tea cleanses the body of toxins as it resets the body and restores balance. Designed to be enjoyed after meals, this organic tea promotes better digestion and is caffeine-free.

Pukka Detox Tea (Pack of 3) $13 Buy Now