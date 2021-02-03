All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to expand your hair care horizons with budget-friendlier products? The shelves of your local drugstore are lined with plenty of viable options that will help elevate your routine.

Catering to a variety of different hair types and concerns, the best drugstore hair products cover every hair care category, starting at the basics with shampoo and conditioner and ending at styling essentials like hair gel and hair spray. Boasting innovative and quality formulations, these affordable hair products combat frizz, repair breakage, soak up oil and reverse dryness so you can enjoy sleeker, conditioned and salon-quality strands after every use. The best drugstore hair products also have your hair’s health in mind and combine strengthening and nourishing ingredients to ensure that your scalp is balanced, soothed and invigorated, making them great for common hair care woes such as dullness, dandruff, oiliness, thinning hair and more.

Whether you’re in need of a new shampoo, styling product or deep-conditioning treatment, keep scrolling to explore the best drugstore hair products that will ensure no shortage of good hair days.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth with Marula Oil Pro Collection

Fortified with a shine-boosting blend of keratin and marula oil, the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth with Marula Oil Shampoo and Conditioner infuse your strands with strengthening, frizz-fighting ingredients so you can enjoy perfectly hydrated and smooth tresses with every wash.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth with Marula Oil Pro Collection $17 Buy Now

Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothe and Straighten Shampoo and Conditioner

Catering to those with dry, flaky scalps, the Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothe and Straighten Shampoo and Conditioner restores balance to the scalp with its calming and hydrating pryithione zinc formula. Argan oil and rose essence also come together to promote a stronger scalp, which translates to healthier hair over time.

Head & Shoulders Supreme Soothe and Straighten Shampoo and Conditioner $17 Buy Now

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulfate-Free Mango + Potent Curl Definer Shampoo

Designed with curly strands in mind, the Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulfate-Free Mango + Potent Curl Definer Shampoo reactivates your natural curl pattern while delivering the necessary nutrients your coils need to maintain their health, bounce and shine. Formulated without sulfates, this pH-balanced shampoo enhances softness while defining and strengthening your strands.

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulfate-Free Mango + Potent Curl Definer Shampoo $6 Buy Now

Pattern Clarifying Shampoo

Whether your concerns are oiliness or product buildup, the Pattern Clarifying Shampoo performs a deep sweep of the scalp to remove follicle-clogging agents, all without stripping it of its natural oils. Suitable for all hair types, this top-rated clarifying shampoo is formulated with a strengthening, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich blend of matcha green tea, aloe vera and panthenol and helps increase moisture retention in low porosity hair types.

Pattern Clarifying Shampoo $20 Buy Now

OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Anti-Frizz Conditioner

A drugstore-favorite conditioner for color-treated strands, the OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Anti-Frizz Conditioner is enriched with a hair-strengthening blend of pracaxi oil and murumuru butter to enrich dry, damaged and breakage-prone hair with rich, lasting hydration and nourishment. It’s also a great formula for combating frizz and boosting shine.

OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Anti-Frizz Conditioner $9 Buy Now

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream

Enriched with argan oil, the Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream smooths away all signs of frizz and dryness with its ultra-moisturizing formula, ensuring three days of uninterrupted sleekness and shine, even when up against humidity.

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Leave-In Conditioning Cream (Pack of 2) $7 Buy Now

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner/Detangler

A must-have in every curly hair care routine, the Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner/Detangler harnesses the conditioning and smoothing benefits of herbal botanicals to improve your hair’s manageability and moisture. Designed to perform as a leave-in conditioner, this versatile product smooths the cuticles and remove tangles and knots so you can enjoy frizz-free, bouncy and shiny curls.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner/Detangler $14 Buy Now

Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray

Created to deliver intense, long-lasting volume without ever feeling sticky or crunchy, the Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray gives hair a flexible and moveable hold that increases your hair’s manageability, thickness and volume. Boasting a fast-absorbing, residue-free formula, this top-rated hairspray also doubles as a UV-ray defender for your strands and maintains its hold in humidity.

Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray $20 Buy Now

Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Super Sculpt Gel

Offering a fast-absorbing and moisturizing formula, the Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Super Sculpt Gel delivers a long-lasting styling hold without drying or damaging your strands. Instead, it imparts hair with panthenol and other nourishing ingredients to promote shine, body and bounce.

Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Super Sculpt Gel $23 Buy Now

Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment

For those with thinning strands, the Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment is designed to support and reinvigorate your hair’s natural growth pattern so you can enjoy thicker, fuller and stronger-looking strands. Formulated with FDA-approved minoxidil, this powerful treatment foam stimulates regrowth and the repair of the follicle as it soothes, exfoliates, conditions and improves the health of your scalp.

Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment $45 Buy Now

John Frieda Volume Lift Fine to Full Blow-Out Spray

Transform fine, lifeless strands with the John Frieda Volume Lift Fine to Full Blow-Out Spray, a hair-thickening styling spray that uses heat-activated polymer technology to improve your hair’s fullness, volume and softness while simultaneously preventing hair thinning.

John Frieda Volume Lift Fine to Full Blow-Out Spray $12 Buy Now

Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Leave-in Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner and heat protect all-in-one, the Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Leave-in Conditioner initiates repair and nourishment while defending your strands against dryness and damage caused by heat tools. Formulated with the brand’s Keralock technology, this multipurpose hair care product keeps your hair sleek and frizz-free for up to 48 hours, delivers a healthy dose of hair-strengthening keratin to the hair fibers to seal the cuticles and improves your styling results.

Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Leave-in Conditioner $6 Buy Now

The Mane Choice Prickly Pear Paradise Apply To Dry Overnight Mask

If you’re looking to incorporate a hair mask into your hair care routine, The Mane Choice’s Prickly Pear Paradise Apply to Dry Overnight Mask is the perfect formula to try. Featuring a formula anchored with silk amino acids, this top-rated drugstore hair mask repairs, nourishes and strengthens your hair while leaving it with rich, lasting moisture. Not only does it help reduce breakage and dryness, but it also softens and de-frizzes your hair as well.

The Mane Choice Prickly Pear Paradise Apply To Dry Overnight Mask $17 Buy Now

TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash

For when your scalp is in need of some TLC, the TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash helps rebalance and refresh your scalp using an invigorating and deeply cleansing blend of witch hazel water, eucalyptus oil and tea tree oil. Equipped with a tri-touch tip for precise and targeted application, this fan-favorite scalp treatment gets all the hard-to-reach places and makes for an excellent for wigs, weaves, extensions, protective styles and your natural hair texture.

TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash $15 Buy Now

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme

Available in a variety of shades, the Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme enhances your hair’s color and shine while protecting it from damage thanks to its nourishing avocado, olive and shea-fortified formula. These ingredients also help this hair dye create a rich and vibrant color that is designed to deliver long-lasting results.

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme $8 Buy Now

Everpro Gray Away Temporary Root Concealer

Camouflage grays and unwanted color with the Everpro Gray Away Temporary Root Concealer, a highly pigmented root concealer that instantly restores your desired hair color and creates a natural-looking, dimensional finish.

Everpro Gray Away Temporary Root Concealer $10 Buy Now