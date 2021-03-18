All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’ve got pin-straight strands or coily curls, every hair care regimen can benefit from a dry texture spray. Offering the hold of hairspray with the enhancing effect of a finishing spray, these innovative styling products create a gritty, lived-in texture for your strands, adding instant definition, body and volume. All you need to do is apply a few spritzes to your roots to achieve the professional-level separation, lift and fullness, or at the midlengths to enhance your hair’s texture and bounce.

Their long-lasting hold also provides support for updos and braids, ensuring that your go-to styles have the proper foundation and grip to maintain their shape and structure throughout the day. But, what makes them the best dry texture sprays is their unique formulas, which prioritize moisture and flexibility to ensure a weightless and natural-looking finish. Certain texturizing sprays even incorporate hydrating ingredients like argan oil, glycerin, aloe vera and pro-vitamin B5 to impart your tresses with a salon-quality shine and softness, eliminating common styling product woes like stiffness, crunchiness and weighing down your hair and causing breakage. Perfect for extending your blowouts and styling efforts, some of the best dry texture sprays also use oil-absorbing technology to mildly cleanse your roots and refresh your strands, making them great for maintaining your hair’s volume and texture in between wash days as well.

Ready to make every day a good hair day? Keep scrolling to explore the best dry texture sprays that will instantly transform your tresses.

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray

Designed to create instant volume and a long-lasting hold, the R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray uses zeolite to get a secure grip on your strands and encourage texture and volume, while its polymers blend ensure a flexible natural-looking hold. To prevent crunchiness, stiffness and dullness, this top-rated texture spray is also formulated with moisturizing ingredients like calendula, hops, silica and the brand’s oarweed botanical complex to impart your hair with a healthy shine.

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray $32 Buy Now

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Harnessing the shine-boosting and moisturizing goodness of argan oil, the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray creates salon-quality texture and volume to instantly transform lifeless hair that’s lacking body. Offering a long-lasting hold, this top-rated dry texture spray doubles as a pre-styling prep spray to give you the necessary grip for braids and updos and leaves your hair smelling fresh thanks to its signature Moroccanoil amber-floral scent.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray $28 Buy Now

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Offering a weightless and untraceable hold, even for those with brunette strands, the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray doubles as a texture spray and mild dry shampoo thanks to its innovatively designed polymer-based formula, which absorbs oil at the roots while simultaneously adding volume and lift. It’s also comprised of aloe vera and antioxidants to ensure that your hair maintains a hydrated, silky-smooth and natural-looking finish and stays protected against UV rays and free radical damage.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $48 Buy Now

Shu Uemura Wata Wave Texturizing Spray

Imparting fine hair with a soft-matte and satiny finish, the Shu Uemura Wata Wave Texturizing Spray offers a buildable volume that doesn’t hinder your hair’s natural movement and feel. Perfect for refreshing your styling efforts or extending your wash day past days two and three, this top-rated texturizing spray ensures a flexible, long-lasting hold while enhancing your hair’s definition, body and fullness.

Shu Uemura Wata Wave Texturizing Spray $42 Buy Now

Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray

Created with all curl types in mind, the Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray is formulated with non-drying raw silk powders to minimize overdrying your coils and creating a crunchy, stiff look. Instead, mongongo oil and manuka honey work together to condition, soften and smooth the cuticles to ensure that your curls stay bouncy, defined and frizz free while boosting your hair’s overall volume and body. This top-rated texture spray also features the brand’s carob tree protein complex, which prevents breakage by strengthening the keratin bonds in your curls and gives it a boost in moisture. Plus, it doubles as a heat protectant, too.

Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray $34 Buy Now

Kenra Professional Volumizing Spray Clay 15

Boasting a hydrating formula so your hair has the proper flexibility to create moldable waves and braids, the Kenra Professional Volumizing Spray Clay 15 adds instant volume and texture to your strands, helping you achieve up to three times more fullness. Its clay-based formula makes it a must-have for shaping and defining textured styles and braids due to its sculpting, body-enhancing and volumizing effect.

Kenra Professional Volumizing Spray Clay 15 $17 Buy Now

Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray

Instantly volumizing and lifting, the Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray transforms fine to medium hair types with its texturizing and long-lasting hold. Formulated with VP/VA copolymers and a blend of zeolite and silk powder, this translucent texture spray creates a firm grip on your strands to increase their thickness, fullness and body, delivering airy volume without weighing down your hair or making it stiff and crunchy.

Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray $31 Buy Now

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair with the Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, a dry texture spray that creates instant and long-lasting volume and body with its transformative, stiff-resistant and flexible formula. With the brand’s weightless Volumizing + Texturizing Molecules at its base, this top-rated finishing spray enhances your hair’s texture and definition while absorbing light oils, offering frizz-fighting humidity protection and defending your strands against UV damage, ensuring that every day is a good hair day.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast $30 Buy Now

Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray

Delivering a medium-level hold that keeps every hair in place and perfectly defined, the Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray is powered by the brand’s tri-actuator technology to evenly distribute product across every strand so you can enjoy salon-quality volume, lift and texture without leaving any unsightly residue or clumps behind.

Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray $24 Buy Now

Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Finish Spray

Designed to make achieving beachy waves an easy feat, the Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Finish Spray uses fast-drying polymers to grip your hair and enhance your hair’s texture and volume to create effortless, perfectly wind-tousled waves. Its long-lasting and translucent formula also combats frizz and offers a humidity-resistant shield for your strands, all without making your hair looking stiff and loaded with product.

Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Finish Spray $8 Buy Now

OGX Aspen Extract Dry Texturizing Spray

Made to deliver a 24-hour flexible hold that won’t budge or leave you crunchy, stiff or weighed-down tresses, the OGX Aspen Extract Dry Texturizing Spray works with all hair types, lengths and textures to create a volumized, bodied and fuller-looking lift. Formulated with aspen extract and sandalwood, this drugstore-favorite dry texture spray allows you to shape, sculpt and redefine your strands while giving it a boost in hydration, softness and shine.

OGX Aspen Extract Dry Texturizing Spray $9 Buy Now

Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray

Always natural-looking and never clumpy or stiff, the Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray refreshes, volumizes and lifts your strands so you can enjoy salon-quality texture, body and fullness any day of the week. To prevent overdrying your strands or creating dullness, its fan-favorite formula features a blend of hydrating glycerin and shine-boosting pro-vitamin B5, which come together to soften, smooth and create that coveted lived-in texture. Acting as the perfect style and wash day extender, it also uses seaweed extract and kelp to soak up light oils from your roots and give your hair another healthy dose of moisture.

Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray $18 Buy Now