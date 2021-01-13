All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Since launching its namesake hair care line in 2013, beauty enthusiasts have relied on Drybar’s innovative formulas and cheekily named products to re-create the styling-only salon’s famous blowouts at home. As for which ones are considered to be the best Drybar hair products, fans have a hard time choosing between the Alli Webb-founded brand’s lineup, which now includes more than 20 products catering to a variety of hair care categories.

With everything from smoothing lotions and charcoal shampoos to texture sprays and heat protectants, Drybar makes meeting all of your hair care needs easy and accessible. Moderately priced and expertly crafted, each formula is suitable for various hair types, textures and lengths and seamlessly fits into any existing hair care routine, no matter how extensive or basic.

Ready to bring the Drybar salon experience home with you? Read on to explore the best Drybar hair products.

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

Whether you’re trying to extend your blowout or need to prolong your last wash, the Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo’s super-absorbent formula helps eliminate oils and impurities to promote cleaner and more refreshed strands. Leaving a matte-like finish on the hair, this versatile formula also increases moisture to prevent dryness and breakage while leaving a lovely jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla-blended scent behind.

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo $23 Buy Now

Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant

Created with heat-activated technology, the Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant wraps an invisible shield around each strand to protect it from frizz-causing agents. Doubling as a heat protectant, it also leaves hair with a weightless, glass-like shine.

Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant $32 Buy Now

Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist

Designed with all hair types in mind, the Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist transforms dull, lackluster hair with its shine-boosting formula. Additionally, this styling product acts as a damage protector with its UV absorbers while also calming flyaways, static and frizz.

Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist $28 Buy Now

Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

Formulated to prevent build-up from hindering hair health, the Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo harnesses the detoxifying properties of charcoal to remove impurities from the scalp. This, in turn, restores balance and offers a deep cleanse. Perfect for irritated and oily scalps, use this treatment one to two times a week, alternating between your regular shampoo.

Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo $26 Buy Now

Drybar Liquid Glass Smoothing Conditioner

Delivering rich moisture to damaged, dry strands, the Drybar Liquid Glass Smoothing Conditioner is formulated with vegan keratin, neroli oil and murumuru butter to restore hydration while also sealing, reinforcing and smoothing the hair cuticle for salon-quality sleekness. Ideal for frizzy and dry hair types, hair is left with a lustrous shine that’s free of frizz and static.

Drybar Liquid Glass Smoothing Conditioner $26 Buy Now

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Lotion

Formulated to prevent damage from high temperature, the Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Lotion defends the hair cuticle from heat tools and UVA/UVB exposure. In addition to protecting the hair from breakage, this heat protectant lotion also contains a powerful polymer complex that temporarily seals split ends to create overall healthier-looking strands.

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Lotion $30 Buy Now

Drybar 100 Proof Smoothing Oil

Versatile enough to perform on every hair type, length and texture, the Drybar 100 Proof Smoothing Oil replenishes dry, damaged hair using a hydrating blend of watermelon seed, jojoba and olive oils that rejuvenate and revitalize. In addition to taming frizz, this powerful hair oil also boosts shine for a silky-smooth finish.

Drybar 100 Proof Smoothing Oil $36 Buy Now

Drybar Mudslide Nourishing Hair Mask

Created for convenience, the Drybar Mudslide Nourishing Hair Mask is designed to be used in the shower after you’ve shampooed your hair. In just 10 minutes, hair is deeply moisturized and nourished thanks to its conditioning blend of argan and yuzu oils. Together with golden root extract, the formula creates lasting hydration and damage protection while boosting shine and decreasing frizz.

Drybar Mudslide Nourishing Hair Mask $35 Buy Now

Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler

A lightweight heat protectant that shields hair from up to 450 degrees, the Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler keeps breakage, frizz and dryness at bay by strengthening hair. Plus, it also improves the efficacy and performance of your styling products in addition to promoting a softer, healthier-looking shine.

Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler $24 Buy Now

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo

Offering a smarter and more effective purple shampoo formula, the Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo counteracts brassiness and prevents color degradation in blond and highlighted hair. By boosting shine and cleansing the strands without stripping away the color, this powerful shampoo strengthens color-treated hair and helps you get more time in between your color services.

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo $28 Buy Now

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray

A three-in-one formula that texturizes, amplifies and refreshes hair, the Drybar Triple Sec Finishing Spray instantly transforms hair with salon-quality texture, volume and body. The secret to its versatility and power lies in its microporous mineral-enriched formula, which adds matte texture, creates separation for fuller styles and absorbs light oils for constant freshness.

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray $26 Buy Now