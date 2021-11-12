The Best Dyson Black Friday Deals We Can Expect for 2021

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Always occurring the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. While nearly every store celebrates with some degree of discount, the best beauty deals are typically found on big ticket items. In the beauty world, that means that there’s a good chance stores will be marking down Dyson products, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Air Wrap and even the Corrale (aka the brand’s version of a straightener).

Despite their expensive price tags, these customer and editor-beloved products are definitely worth the hype. In fact, they make some of the best gifts for women this year, too. Not only is the Supersonic hair dryer super powerful, it emits less heat so that your hair comes away less damaged. It also comes with a new flyaway attachment that leaves hair looking glossy and smooth. As for the Corrale Straightener, perhaps its coolest feature is that it’s completely cordless (that’s right, no more twisting and turning to get the perfect angle) and can double as a curling iron. And when it comes to the Airwrap, there’s not much this little guy can’t do. Available in cool new colorways, the device minimizes heat damage and comes with eight attachments — including a regular hair dryer, round brush, flat brush and two barrel sizes — for styling and drying hair in a matter of seconds.

What Dyson Deals Can We Expect to See This Black Friday?

Dyson keeps its sale items super under wraps, but you can sign up to receive emails alerts about the brand’s Black Friday deals — so you’ll be the first to know about them when they launch. In the past, the label marked down older versions of its vacuums. Last year, Dyson hosted a loyalist sale, which offered 20% off to returning Dyson customers. Since the label’s hair tools are still in their OG models, however, it’s hard to predict exactly what discount will be offered on these products.

That said, other larger department stores nearly always mark down Dyson items. Last year, stores like Ulta slashed prices on Dyson hair dryer gift sets featuring exclusive brushes and combs that normally don’t come with the devices. Of course, these sets sold out immediately. They’re also definitely the first items you’ll want to scope out this Black Friday, as most store and site-wide discounts will typically only apply to a limited amount of Dyson products.

Is it Worth Shopping Dyson Black Friday Deals?

In short: yes. These products are seriously worth the hype, and nearly all of them have multiple functions, so you’re truly getting the biggest bang for your buck. Each item also comes with a two-year warranty, so if it breaks within that time period, the brand will replace it free of charge. That said, breaking one of these products is super unlikely, which is easy to figure out just by picking them up and feeling the heft behind them.