Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

The Best Dyson Black Friday Deals We Can Expect for 2021

The countdown to Black Friday 2021 has begun, and our eyes are on the Dyson styling tool prizes.

By
Brittany Loggins
Plus Icon
best dyson black friday deals
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Always occurring the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. While nearly every store celebrates with some degree of discount, the best beauty deals are typically found on big ticket items. In the beauty world, that means that there’s a good chance stores will be marking down Dyson products, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Air Wrap and even the Corrale (aka the brand’s version of a straightener).

Despite their expensive price tags, these customer and editor-beloved products are definitely worth the hype. In fact, they make some of the best gifts for women this year, too.  Not only is the Supersonic hair dryer super powerful, it emits less heat so that your hair comes away less damaged. It also comes with a new flyaway attachment that leaves hair looking glossy and smooth. As for the Corrale Straightener, perhaps its coolest feature is that it’s completely cordless (that’s right, no more twisting and turning to get the perfect angle) and can double as a curling iron. And when it comes to the Airwrap, there’s not much this little guy can’t do. Available in cool new colorways, the device minimizes heat damage and comes with eight attachments — including a regular hair dryer, round brush, flat brush and two barrel sizes — for styling and drying hair in a matter of seconds.

Related Galleries

What Dyson Deals Can We Expect to See This Black Friday?

Dyson keeps its sale items super under wraps, but you can sign up to receive emails alerts about the brand’s Black Friday deals — so you’ll be the first to know about them when they launch. In the past, the label marked down older versions of its vacuums. Last year, Dyson hosted a loyalist sale, which offered 20% off to returning Dyson customers. Since the label’s hair tools are still in their OG models, however, it’s hard to predict exactly what discount will be offered on these products.

That said, other larger department stores nearly always mark down Dyson items. Last year, stores like Ulta slashed prices on Dyson hair dryer gift sets featuring exclusive brushes and combs that normally don’t come with the devices. Of course, these sets sold out immediately. They’re also definitely the first items you’ll want to scope out this Black Friday, as most store and site-wide discounts will typically only apply to a limited amount of Dyson products.

Is it Worth Shopping Dyson Black Friday Deals?

In short: yes. These products are seriously worth the hype, and nearly all of them have multiple functions, so you’re truly getting the biggest bang for your buck. Each item also comes with a two-year warranty, so if it breaks within that time period, the brand will replace it free of charge. That said, breaking one of these products is super unlikely, which is easy to figure out just by picking them up and feeling the heft behind them.

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2021

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad