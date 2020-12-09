All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s no refuting that the launch of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has forever changed the beauty industry. Incorporating the ground-breaking technology behind the brand’s best-selling vacuums, the award-winning heat tool harnesses the power of the Dyson digital motor V9 to produce salon-quality blowout results while significantly decreasing dry time and damage. But at $400, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer might not be an affordable price point for those who aren’t ready to splurge — not to mention that the brand rarely offers discounts on its hair-care selection.

If you’re in the market for a new hair dryer but can’t quite commit to the price, we’ve compiled a list of the best Dyson hair dryer alternatives that will deliver the same professional-grade sleekness and smoothness at a fraction of the cost. Featuring picks from fan-favorite heat tool and hairstyling brands among the likes of ghd, Drybar, T3 and more, these top-rated hair dryers use innovative heat technology to provide an efficient and expert-level blowout, promising frizz-free strands that are noticeably shinier and healthier.

Read on to find the best Dyson hair dryer alternatives that are available at wallet-friendly prices but don’t skimp on results.

1. T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer

Offering a compact design that delivers mighty results, the T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer is powered by the brand’s T3 SoftAire technology and a specially engineered fan, which generates a soft high-volume, ion-enriched airflow to create healthier, frizz-free hair.

View Gallery Related Gallery Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour

T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer $100 Buy Now

2. Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

Powered by an 1875-watt motor and advanced ion technology, the Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer provides a silky-smooth, frizz-free blowout in 20 percent less time than traditional hair dryers.

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer $199 Buy Now

3. Waybo Confu Hair Dryer

Designed to significantly decrease dry time, the Waybo Confu Hair Dryer uses a 1600-watt premium DC motor to protect your strands every step of the way while also offering a steady and powerful airflow.

Waybo Confu Hair Dryer $40 Buy Now

4. Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer

Featuring an eco-drive motor that is 50 percent more powerful than traditional hair dryers and dries hair evenly in under 10 minutes, the Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer prevents damage to the strands using moisturizing heat, which seals the hair cuticles for hydrated, vibrant locks.

Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer $295 Buy Now

5. Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer

Equipped with an advanced ion generator to deliver breakthrough turbo drying speed, the Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer transfers 10 times more ions and dramatically reduces static and frizz, all while promoting softer and smoother strands.

Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer $52 Buy Now

6. Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

Designed to reduce the damage that hair endures from heat styling, brushing and product build-up, the Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer uses the brand’s nanoe technology to draw moisture from the air to gently infuse nanoe particles, which hold 1,000 times more moisture than regular ions, into every hair shaft. This not only hydrates the strands but also helps prevent frizz and static while adding volume and shine.

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer $76 Buy Now

7. Calista Tools Airshot Long-Lasting Hair Dryer

Revolutionary by design, the Calista Airshot Hair Dryer is equipped with a brushless motor that works 10 times harder and faster to dry your hair. It also uses Plasma System technology and an ion generator to coat every single strand, which boosts shine, restores vibrancy and eliminates frizz.

Calista Tools Airshot Long-Lasting Hair Dryer $199 Buy Now

8. ghd Helios Hair Dryer

Boasting ultimate styling control with its lightweight and longer-life brushless motor, the ghd Helios Hair Dryer is designed for speed as it creates a powerful concentrated airflow that travels up to 75 miles per hour to cut down your time spent in front of the mirror. Featuring a professionally designed contoured nozzle and an ergonomically balanced design, you’ll be able to achieve expert-level precision for a smooth, shiny, frizz-free finish.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer $249 Buy Now

9. NuMe Signature Hair Dryer

Powered by infrared heat, negative ion conditioning technology and an AC motor, the NuMe Signature Hair Dryer offers 35 percent less drying time and salon-quality results. Expect voluminous, bouncy and lustrous strands with every use.

NuMe Signature Hair Dryer $139 $77 Buy Now

10. Tocmoc Professional Hair Dryer

Built for speed with its 18-fan blades and ultra-strong digital motor, the TocMoc Professional Hair Dryer produces a powerful and steady airflow to ensure that your strands are dried evenly and quickly without causing damage to them. Its advanced ions generator also makes it excellent for combating frizz and static.

Tocmoc Professional Hair Dryer $130 Buy Now

11. Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000

Compact enough for traveling and powerful enough for salon-quality results, the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 transforms frizzy, flat strands with its breakthrough AC motor that lasts 2,000 hours and significantly reduces drying time. Utilizing a filtration system that reduces energy consumption, this innovative tool minimizes frizz and promotes intense softness and shine for vivacious, glossy hair.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 $186 Buy Now