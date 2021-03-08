All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Essential oils provide a wealth of health and wellness benefits. In addition to their renowned aromatherapy and topical capabilities, ongoing research suggests that certain essential oils can also improve your physical health by being ingested as well. When orally consumed, the best edible essential oils boast potent anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making them suitable remedies for alleviating everything from gastrointestinal distress to sinus congestion as well as preventing the spread of germs and alleviating feelings of indigestion and upset stomach. Some essential oils also have a detoxifying effect on the body and can even help support healthy immune, neurological and nervous system function.

What to know before ingesting essential oils

It’s important to note that not every essential oil is safe for consumption and some can have toxic side effects. More research needs to be conducted, but internal consumption is generally only recommended for certain essential oils and brands with experts stressing the importance of only using high-quality, pure-grade oil brands and not using blends of any kind. Potential side effects might include allergic reactions and symptoms such as nausea, stomach pains, heartburn and vomiting, especially when taken in large quantities and frequently consumed. Always consult with your doctor before ingesting an essential oil.

Below, explore the best edible essential oils that have been dubbed safe for internal consumption when taken in small, controlled doses.

Peppermint

When ingested, peppermint essential oil has been found to relieve gastrointestinal discomfort by relaxing the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, making it a viable solution for alleviating gastrointestinal conditions like diarrhea and constipation and an after-meal digestion aid. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties also make it great for decreasing abdominal pain and regulating the bacteria in your gut. Offering an energizing, refreshing minty taste, peppermint oil is also believed to improve your concentration and focus with research suggesting that it enhances memory and alertness when swallowed. Ingesting peppermint oil has also been found to encourage a healthy respiratory system as well.

Add a drop of a pure peppermint essential oil like Artizen’s Peppermint Essential Oil, which contains 100 percent therapeutic grade Mentha Piperita (mint), into your next glass of water or cup of tea to reap its digestive, cognitive and respiratory benefits.

Artizen Peppermint Essential Oil $8 Buy Now

Oregano

Like peppermint essential oil, oregano oil has been found to promote a healthy gastrointestinal tract. When taken orally, it may help ease symptoms of indigestion and other gastrointestinal conditions in addition to alleviating respiratory illnesses like chest congestion. It can also help alleviate feelings of sinus congestion and possesses potent antibacterial properties, making it a great essential oil to have on deck if you’re feeling sick. Oregano oil might cause an allergic reaction if you’re allergic to plants in the Lamiaceae family, which includes basil, mint, rosemary, sage, lavender, thyme, savory, marjoram, hyssop and perilla.

To incorporate oregano essential oil into your wellness routine, add a few drops of a pure essential oil like Plant Therapy’s Oregano Essential Oil, which is made up of 100 percent Origanum Vulgare (oregano) Oil and can also be used topically or in an essential oil diffuser.

Plant Therapy Oregano Essential Oil $10 Buy Now

Cinnamon

Another essential oil with impressive antibacterial and antimicrobial capabilities, cinnamon essential oil is an excellent homeopathic remedy for fighting infections like sore throats. To give your immune system a morning boost, you can combine cinnamon oil with lemon water and honey to kill bacteria and up your body’s defense against germs. When taken orally, it has also been found to reduce inflammation, decrease pain, improve metabolic function, balance blood sugar and curb your sugar cravings.

Intrigued by the health benefits of cinnamon essential oil? Incorporate it into your wellness routine with a pure essential oil like Cliganic’s Cinnamon Cassia Essential Oil, which contains 100 percent organic and non-GMO pure Cinnamomum Cassia (cinnamon) oil.

Cliganic Cinnamon Cassia Essential Oil, $10 Buy Now

Orange

When ingested, orange essential oil can act as an effective remedy for healing gastric distress and relieving symptoms of digestive issues. It’s also been found to support a healthy immune system, adding an extra layer of defense for your body to ward off cold and flu-causing germs and bacteria.

Add a drop of a pure essential oil like DoTerra’s Wild Orange Essential Oil, which contains 100 percent pure limonene, to your water or tea to reap its immune system and gastrointestinal benefits.

DoTerra Wild Orange Essential Oil $15 Buy Now

Anise

When taken orally, anise essential oil can relieve feelings of upset stomach, intestinal gas and constipation while also acting as an expectorant for those experiencing a stuffy nose or sinus congestion, meaning that it helps loosen up mucus. It also acts as a diuretic to increase urine flow and can even be useful in alleviating menstrual discomfort or pain. For some, it can also be a homeopathic remedy for improving the quality of their sleep by helping them get to sleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night.

While anise is safe for consumption in small, regulated doses, it can cause allergic reactions in people who have allergies to similar plants like fennel, celery, parsley and dill. If you don’t suspect an allergy, you can add a drop of a pure essential oil like Plant Therapy’s Star Anise Essential Oil, which contains 100 percent pure Pimpinella anisum (star anise) essential oil, into your water and tea to enhance your wellness routine.

Plant Therapy Star Anise Essential Oil $9 Buy Now

Black Pepper

Black pepper essential oil acts as a strong appetite stimulant due to its ability to activate the orbitofrontal cortex and support the reflexive swallowing movement. Rich in digestive, nervous and neurological system-supporting monoterpenes, this multipurpose essential oil also boasts detoxifying properties and helps the body rid itself of toxins, while also possessing congestion-relieving, inflammation-reduction, indigestion-soothing, gastrointestinal pain-easing, circulation-boosting and muscle recovery-enhancing and respiratory condition-curing benefits as well. For some, black pepper essential oil might help curb the urge to smoke cigarettes as well.

Add one drop of a pure essential oil like Majestic Pure’s Black Pepper Essential Oil, which contains 100 percent natural and therapeutic grade Piper Nigrum (black pepper) oil, into your water and tea to enrich your body with its wellness properties.

Majestic Pure Black Pepper Essential Oil $25 Buy Now