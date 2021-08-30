The 13 Best Electric Razors for Men

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one go-to grooming tool that pays for itself the quickest, it’s the electric razor. Convenient and versatile, it’s both a bathroom counter and travel kit staple. Today’s electric razors for men can cut close with little irritation, and many guys now prefer electric over manual razors. And that’s understandable. Unlike manual razors, many electric razors are waterproof and can be used for wet or dry shaves. Another big plus of going electric is the power, speed, and smart technology that electric razors offer to prevent skin irritation, like razor bumps and ingrown hairs.

To narrow down the best electric shaver for your situation, visualize your grooming routine. Maybe you’re looking for a razor that can trim, fade, and shape-up your neckline and beard daily. Or you could be in need of a tool that can effortlessly manscape your whole body. Shannon Davis, Senior Barber at Fellow Barber in Williamsburg, Brooklyn offers her advice for narrowing the search.

“Guys should look for an electric razor that’s easy to maneuver and has multiple settings and guards,” Davis says. “For home, you will definitely want [a shaver] to line up your beard [and] to capture a range of looks — from stubble to a thicker winter beard.”

When it comes to the shaving process, Davis advises men to take their time and not to rush, or you might regret it later. “Make sure that your guards are on and clipped-in, says Davis. “I’ve had a few guys come in with spots missing from their beards.” Like most tools, ongoing maintenance is also crucial to optimal performance. Unclean razors can spread acne-causing bacteria. “Pick up Clippercide to disinfect it between uses. Brushing is also key to keeping [blades] clean, and it helps to add lifespan to your electric razor.”

Rotary Shavers vs. Foil Shavers

There are two primary types of electric shavers — rotary and foil. A classic rotary shaver will have three circular blades on a rotating head. Rotary electric shavers are ideal for shaving larger surface areas, including the head and body. Rather than moving in a circular motion, the blades of foil shavers use oscillating blades that move from side to side — most shavers found in barber shops are vertical foil shavers.

“Foil electric razors are a better option for most men because they get a closer shave and are less irritating on the skin,” explains Brittany Raposo of Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa. “Rotary razors on the other hand, can trim down longer hair. They are a good option for men who like to wait a week between shaving and don’t have sensitive skin.”

Here are the best electric razors for men to use on just about every body part.

1. Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

Best Premium Electric Razor for Men

The Braun Series 9 is one of the best premium electric foil shavers, and it’s built to last for up to seven years. Weighty in just the right way, the cordless wet and dry razor features titanium blades that are designed to smoothly glide across the skin with no irritation. With up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time, morning shaves just became a little quicker — the flexible shaver head features smart technology that automatically adapts to capture more hair on the face, neck, and body with every stroke.

Braun Series 9 Electric Razor $299.94 Buy Now

2. Remington Rotary Electric Razor for Men

Best Budget Electric Razor

The Remington Rotary Electric Razor is one of the best affordable electric shavers on the market. Three stainless steel blades rotate on a pivoting shaver head, ensuring that even the toughest of corners are well-groomed. This entry-level cordless shaver lasts up to 35 minutes on a full charge and is equipped with a built-in trimmer to finish off mustaches, sideburns, and necklines.

Courtesy of Amazon

Remington Rotary Electric Razor $37.99 Buy Now

3. Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Best Electric Shaver for Sensitive Skin

A best-selling electric razor on Amazon, the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is a multi-faceted tool that’s one of the best go-tos for quick wet or dry face and body grooming. The face blade attachment carefully caters to sensitive facial skin, while the body blade attachment provides a comfortable body shave. Multiple stubble and body trimming combs are designed to comfortably trim, edge, and glide through just about any hair length or texture.

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver $49.95 Buy Now

4. Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

Best Men’s Electric Razor for Everyday Use

There’s something to be said about one of the longest-standing razors out there, and the Panasonic Arc5 cordless foil razor lives up to the hype. Built for efficiency and performance, the waterproof razor easily captures both thick and thinner hair textures, and the smart sensor adjusts the blades’ motor speed to cruise around the neck, chin, and jaw. With up to 40 minutes of battery life, there’s enough power to groom both the face and body. Clean up and charging is easy — just drop the shaver into the dock and it’ll do the rest.

Courtesy of Amazon

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor $185.22 Buy Now

5. Wahl Professional 5-Star Series Rechargeable Shaver

Best Foil Shaver for a Close Shave

Look around the counter of any serious professional barber and you’ll find this classic Wahl 5-Star Series Rechargeable Shaver. Now you can get master barber-level power and performance at home (and they make a great hair trimmer, too). With cordless battery power that lasts up to 60 minutes, hypoallergenic foil blades get to work and make close shaves and trims easy jobs. The best part? This lightweight shaver will easily fit into travel toiletry bags.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wahl Professional 5-Star Series Rechargeable Shaver $62.19 Buy Now

6. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 is proof one can never be overprepared. A versatile and reliable entry-level kit, the cordless Series 7000 lasts for up to five hours and features 23 attachments that can easily tackle the beard, head, body, and face. A few of the handy attachments include the foil shaver, a precision trimmer, and a nose- and ear-hair trimmer.

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 $54.97 Buy Now

7. Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0 Electric Razor

Best Men’s Electric Razor for Manscaping

Skin below the belt can be prone to shaving-related irritation. That’s where the cordless and waterproof Manscaped electric hair trimmer performs at its best — no more irritating itchiness. The rust-proof ceramic blades are specifically engineered to glide through even the thickest of stubble for a sharp-yet-delicate trim. Power through your shape-up session with up to 90 minutes of battery time.

Courtesy of Amazon

Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0 Electric Razor $89.99 Buy Now

8. Panasonic Body Groomer

Best Electric Body Razor for Men

The Panasonic Body Groomer is one of the best men’s electric razors specifically designed to reach multiple angles of the body’s most sensitive and hard-to-reach regions. No matter where you are grooming, the waterproof wide-edge blade won’t cause irritation. And don’t be afraid of any nicks down below — the blade and its three attachments are designed to comfortably skim just above the skin surface, trimming hair down to to 0.1mm. The Panasonic Body Groomer holds a 50-minute charge and is an ideal size for travel.

Courtesy of Amazon

Panasonic Body Groomer $79.99 Buy Now

9. Andis Titanium Foil Shaver

Best Barbershop-Quality Electric Shaver

Evocative of a classic and clean barbershop cut, the Andis Titanium Foil Shaver offers one of the best close shaves for cleaning up stubble on the head, neckline, and body. The tool features titanium foils that are hypoallergenic and designed with sensitive skin in mind. With 80 minutes of battery time, you can work your way around your neckline and up to the head with zero lag or snares.

Courtesy of Amazon

Andis Titanium Foil Shaver $57.99 Buy Now

10. Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

Best Mid-Level Electric Razor for Men

Braun Series 7 is a tried-and-true electric razor system that features a sleek design and a durable titanium blade constructed to provide a gentle face and body shave. To minimize inflammation and in-grown hairs, the Series 7 features five modes that enable the flexible foil head to contour the skin and capture more hair with every stroke. The Series 7 is available with a 2-in-1 cleaning and charge station that will rid the razor of impurities after each use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Braun Series 7 Electric Razor $199.99 Buy Now

11. Panasonic Wet and Dry Cordless Electric Trimmer

The Panasonic Beard and Hair Trimmer is a multi-faceted and reliable trimmer that works for your entire body, including your head. This waterproof cordless trimmer features a dial and comb attachments that provide 19 settings for up to 60 minutes of precision cutting, trimming, and sculpting. If you’re prone to ingrown hairs or razor bumps, you’ll want these wide-tip blades to capture flat-lying hairs.

Panasonic Wet and Dry Cordless Electric Trimmer $98.00 Buy Now

12. Bevel Beard Trimmer

Best Men’s Electric Razor for Thicker Hair

The Bevel Beard Trimmer is one of the best electric razors for men who are prone to ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and general skin irritation. The handsome ergonomic design is a favorite among at-home and master barbers alike. This cordless trimmer is designed to last up to eight hours with a built-in adjustable antimicrobial blade dial that repels dirt and provides ultra-close cuts without irritation.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bevel Beard Trimmer $199.99 Buy Now

13. Philips Norelco 6880 Electric Shaver

Best Rotary Electric Shaver for Men

The waterproof Philips Norelco 6880 Electric Shaver is tough enough to be an everyday, in-shower staple. The flexible shaver head adapts to facial contours and can flex in eight directions so that you don’t miss a spot. At up to 50 minutes of battery power, this razor can easily breeze through a gel or foam shave session. After any shave, the LED battery display will indicate the remaining battery life and the shaver head can be opened up for cleaning.

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco 6880 Electric Shaver $98.95 Buy Now