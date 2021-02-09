All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sometimes, disposable razors can only go so far. If your go-to razor hasn’t been delivering in terms of silky-smoothness, it may be time to switch to an electric shaver. Powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, the best electric shavers for women use perforated foil blades that are smooth on the outside and sharp on the inside. This then creates a dual-blade effect that allows the hair to become more exposed so you can remove it quickly and deeply from the root, which can lead to delayed hair regrowth in some and prolong the time between your next shave. Compared to standard razors, electric shavers are also more flexible and can be used in accordance with your hair’s natural growth or against it, creating fewer opportunities for nicks, cuts and itchy bumps.

In addition to delivering a closer shave, these innovative hair removal tools also help minimize irritation in sensitive skin thanks to their hypoallergenic blade material. Available in models for the face and body, the best electric shavers for women are perfect for removing unwanted hair from sensitivity-prone areas such as the upper lip, chin, underarms, bikini line and more. Some models are even enhanced with trimmer attachments for optimal precision and LED light features so you can reach every last hair.

To achieve the best results and truly reduce irritation, prepping your skin is essential. If you’re using a dry electric shaver, make sure to moisten your skin with warm water so that your hair is easier to shave. For those enlisting the help of a wet electric shaver, cover your legs in shaving cream to prevent friction between the razor and your skin. Once you’ve shaved, make sure to follow up with a soothing and hydrating body lotion to calm your skin and lock in moisture.

Below, explore the best electric shavers for women that make shaving feel like less of a chore.

Philips SatinShave Advanced Women’s Electric Shaver

Made with hypoallergenic flexing foil to gently cater to sensitive skin areas, the Philips SatinShave Advanced Women’s Electric Shaver guarantees a close shave without any cuts, nicks or irritation. Perfect for all skin areas, including hard-to-reach places like the ankles, knees, underarms and bikini line, this top-rated electric razor can be used wet or dry and runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which delivers up to one hour of cordless use.

Philips SatinShave Advanced Women’s Electric Shaver $44 Buy Now

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-870

Designed with micro-grip tweezer technology to deliver 40 tweezers’-worth of hair removal, the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-870 device helps you achieve silky-smooth skin and delay hair regrowth. Its ergonomic design and pivoting head allow for expert-level precision, helping you reach every hair without irritating or cutting your skin. This set comes with four attachment heads and a Venus Extra Smooth Swirl Razor for additional grooming.

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-870 $130 Buy Now

Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women

Engineered with a four-blade design that is made with an ultra-thin, hypoallergenic foil, and extra-sharp for a precise shave, the Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women features a flexible head that moves with your body to create a close shave. Gentle enough to handle sensitive skin areas like the underarms and bikini line delicately but powerful enough to prolong stubble regrowth, this top-rated razor caters to all of your shaving needs and even comes with a trimmer attachment for easier bikini grooming.

Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women $30 Buy Now

Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish Trimmer

A must-have in every grooming routine, the Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish Trimmer offers an extremely precise and close shave with its multipurpose attachment ends, which allow you to do everything from shaping your brows and shaving your upper lip to trimming your bikini line and underarms. This battery-operated hair removal device includes six attachment heads for the face and body, a beauty bag for storage and a touch-up face razor.

Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish Trimmer $20 Buy Now

Brori Electric Razor for Women

Boasting a sleek design and smart green hue, the Brori Electric Razor for Women is stocked with three high-speed, incredibly sharp razor blades that are made with hypoallergenic, 3D floating foil stainless steel, which allow it to effortlessly and precisely shave your arms, underarms, legs and bikini line. Suitable for both wet and dry usage, it also has an LED light feature that illuminates your skin as it shaves, ensuring that you’ve gotten every hair.

Brori Electric Razor for Women $30 Buy Now

Remington Smooth & Silky On the Go Shaver

Compactly sized and perfect for travel, the Remington Smooth & Silky On the Go Shaver is a three-blade electric razor that delivers a precise and close shave thanks to its angled head and dual-trimmer design. Offering both wet and dry capabilities, its cordless and battery-operated functionality makes it ideal for quick touch-ups and fast shaving when you’re on the move.

Remington Smooth & Silky On the Go Shaver $11 Buy Now

Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit

Equipped with four trimming attachments that can reach hairs as short as .6 millimeters, the Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit makes grooming your bikini line feel less like a chore with its irritation-resistant and stubble-removing blades. It can also be used to reshape and define your brows as well.

Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit $55 Buy Now

Conair Satiny Smooth Precision Trimmer

Created for easy touch-ups, whether they be on the face or body, the Conair Satiny Smooth Precision Trimmer helps remove unwanted hair from upper lip, eyebrows, chin, bikini line and more thanks to its all-in-one, lithium ion-powered design. For flawless results, it comes with two eyebrow combs and a nose/ear trimmer attachment so there will be no hair out of place.

Conair Satiny Smooth Precision Trimmer $14 Buy Now

Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit

A hair trimmer and exfoliator all-in-one, the Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit features three attachment heads that create your silkiest, smoothest skin ever. Designed for the body and bikini line, switch between the exfoliator head to buff away dead skin cells and prep the skin for shaving, the foil shaver head for close trimming and the body trimmer for fast touch-ups.

Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit $26 Buy Now

Finishing Touch Flawless Body Shaver and Trimmer

Adding a touch of luxe to your grooming routine with its gold finish, the Finishing Touch Flawless Body Shaver and Trimmer is a dry shaver that delicately handles sensitive skin areas while delivering the utmost precision and closeness. An ideal shaver for hard-to-reach and easy-to-nick places such as the knees, ankles, underarms and bikini line, it’s equipped with an LED light feature so you can see where you’re shaving and comes with a trimmer attachment for touch-ups.

Finishing Touch Flawless Body Shaver and Trimmer $30 Buy Now