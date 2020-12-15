All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The benefits of aromatherapy have been applied for centuries, but the recent resurgence in the healing practice has introduced a new generation of wellness enthusiasts to its restorative effects on the mind, body and spirit. With essential oils becoming one of the most popular aromatherapy treatments, many have sought out the best essential oil diffusers in order to reap their calming, uplifting, rejuvenating and relaxing properties.

Designed to blanket your space with the remedial fragrance of your favorite essential oils, diffusers create comforting environments that promote the overall wellbeing of your mind and body. When shopping for the best essential oil diffusers, narrowing down your search by size and runtime will help you find the perfect model that suits your needs. Most aromatherapy diffusers offer multiple misting settings to ensure that your essential oil sets will be dispersed for as long as you need. Others also offer multifunctional designs equipped with LED lights that allow them to harness the healing benefits of light therapy while also doubling as decorative night lights when they’re not in use.

Below, find the best essential oil diffusers that complement various aromatherapy needs and home décor schemes with their high-performing, ornate designs.

1. Campo Ultrasonic Natural Wood Diffuser

Available in three smart colors, the Campo Ultrasonic Natural Wood Diffuser is equipped with two misting settings to match your mood. Its nonstop mode delivers three hours of uninterrupted mist while its intermittent mode offers four to five hours of use.

2. Sand-Blasted Glass Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser

Boasting elegance with its hand-blown glass exterior, the Sand-Blasted Glass Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser silently diffuses essential oils into the air for up to 10 hours. This top-rated diffuser also comes with a timer and night light for added convenience.

3. June & May Essential Oil Diffuser

Drawing inspiration from Moroccan design, the June & May Essential Oil Diffuser uses whisper-quiet operation and color-changing LED lights to create a calming ambience anywhere in your home.

4. Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

Perfect for aromatherapy on-the-go, the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier uses ultrasonic wave technology for quiet, efficient cool mist control. In addition to acting as a convenient vessel to access your favorite essential oils, it also helps you obtain dewy and radiant skin. When it’s not in use, this portable diffuser can also be used as a night light.

5. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Available in four refined colors that will complement any home aesthetic, the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is powered by ultrasonic vibrations to deliver a quiet mist that evenly distributes throughout your space. Equipped with two timer settings, create a customizable experience choosing between its continuous three-hour setting or seven-hour interval setting depending on your preference.

6. Greenair Spamister Marble Essential Oil Diffuser

Channeling the calmness of natural stone, the Greenair Spamister Marble Essential Oil Diffuser is made from hand-blown glass and uses ultrasonic technology to deliver a powerful mist. Its marble design and classic vase construction make it the perfect accent piece for any room in your home.

7. Serene House Ranger Essential Oil Diffuser

Add a pop of color to your space with the Serene House Ranger Essential Oil Diffuser, which offers a compact and durable construction. Powered by USB connection, choose between its three-hour continuous run time or it six-hour intermittent run time.

8. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

Perfect for small and medium-sized rooms, the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser disperses a comfortable stream of room-temperature mist for up to eight hours. Offering two mist settings, a night light and an automatic shut-off feature, choose between three nature-inspired colors to match your space.

9. Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser

Boasting 300-ml capacity and equipped with state-of-the-art wave diffusion technology, the Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser atomizes essential oils to promote optimal wellness. In addition to offering two misting settings, this Amazon-favorite diffuser includes seven LED light settings, has a convenient auto shut-off feature that activates when water levels are low and comes stocked with 10 essential oils.

10. Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser

Crafted with a patented oil flow system, the Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser delivers a gentle-yet-powerful mist to create a long-lasting aroma. Quiet by design, you can enjoy this virtually-silent diffuser’s noise reduction technology that prevents water-dripping sounds and offers up to eight hours of use.

11. Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser

Housed in a chic ceramic cover to add charm to your space, the Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser is an advanced ultrasonic diffuser with four timers that create a unique and soothing atmosphere. Doubling as a night light with its seven light settings, this decorative diffuser also has a waterless auto shut-off function and quiet mist distributor.

12. Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal Diffuser

Combining the wellness benefits of aromatherapy and light therapy, the Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal Diffuser is a two-in-one salt lamp and essential oil diffuser designed to promote overall mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Offering up to 16 hours of use, this versatile diffuser-salt lamp will boost your mood with its varying light settings while also allowing you to reap the benefits of your favorite essential oils and its deionizing salt crystals.

13. Objecto W2 Aroma Diffuser

Designed to release enveloping aromas, the Object W2 Aroma Diffuser brings a touch of modernity and elegance to your home with its fine wooden construction. Offering four hours of continuous run time, top-of-the-line ultrasonic technology and automatic shut-off protection, this high-performing diffuser is built to last and doesn’t take up any room.

14. SpaRoom Mysto Essential Oil Diffuser

Featuring a trend-inspired marble cover and mesh detailing, the SpaRoom Mysto Essential Oil Diffuser delivers up to 10 hours of intermittent humidification. Featuring two misting settings, three illumination settings and an automatic safety shut-off, this aesthetically pleasing diffuser successfully fosters an environment of calmness and tranquility.

