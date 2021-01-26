All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Essential oils are renowned for their wellness-enhancing properties. In addition to providing potent remedies for everything from stress and anxiety to acne and skin itchiness, they’ve been found to provide relief for common seasonal allergy symptoms.

Boasting anti-inflammatory, antihistamine and antispasmodic properties, the best essential oils for allergies help alleviate congestion and sinus pressure by clearing up your air passages and improving your breathing. Reducing inflammation can help relieve puffiness and itchiness in the eyes as well in those suffering from allergies. Some also feature powerful mucolytic benefits and help to loosen and break up mucus, aiding in your recovery by relieving coughing and stuffy noses. While most contain antibacterial and antifungal properties as well, it’s their aromatherapy benefits that make them so highly sought after as they can either help create feelings of calm and relaxation in those who are up all night coughing and sneezing or energize and uplift those who need to work through their allergies.

The best essential oils for allergies can also be used in a variety of ways in order to suit a variety of preferences. For those seeking instant relief, you can brew them in an essential oil diffuser to inhale them or add a few drops to your bath or shower to reap their congestion-clearing benefits. They can also be applied topically to the sinuses, under the nose, down the front of the neck or behind your ears, but experts recommend combining them with a carrier oil such as jojoba oil or rosehip seed oil to prevent skin irritation and potentially clogging your pores.

Below, explore the best essential oils for allergies that will fortify your allergy relief regimen and enrich your wellness routine.

Eucalyptus

Renowned for its expectorant properties, which enable the clearing of the air passages and the treatment of coughs, eucalyptus essential oil has been found to act as an effective agent for loosening mucus for improved breathing. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help alleviate congestion and other common allergy symptoms. Plant Therapy’s Organic Eucalyptus Globulus Essential Oil features 100% pure eucalyptus and will help reduce your cough, stuffy nose and congestion symptoms.

Lemongrass

Boasting potent antihistamine properties, lemongrass essential oil is an effective treatment for nasal congestion. Anti-inflammatory and antifungal, its uplifting and calming scent can be used to relieve stress and anxiety to promote a feeling of relaxation. Doterra’s Lemongrass Essential Oil can help alleviate congestion with its powerful aroma, which can also be used to help sore, achy muscles when applied as a massage oil.

Lavender

Doubling as an antihistamine and a calming aromatherapy agent, lavender essential oil boasts powerful anti-inflammatory benefits that have been found to reduce allergy-induced inflammation in the sinuses. It can also help alleviate puffy and itchy eyes and help you get a good night’s sleep by unwinding and relaxing your senses. Gya Labs’ Lavender Essential Oil is made of 100% natural lavender essential oil and makes an excellent addition to any allergy-fighting routine.

Peppermint

If you’re suffering from congestion in your lungs and sinuses, peppermint essential oil can help loosen up mucus and clear your airways with its antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effect on the body. It can also provide headache, pain and coughing relief, helping to relax your sore and tired muscles and aid in your recovery. Cliganic’s Peppermint Essential Oil features 100% pure, undiluted peppermint essential oil and can even help alleviate headaches and migraines.

Rosemary

Rich in alpha-pinene, a compound that aids in the clearing of congested airways, rosemary essential oil has been found to promote better breathing and even reduce wheezing. An antihistamine and antispasmodic, it will help loosen up congestion while preventing cramping and muscle aches and creating a feeling of calmness in the mind and body. Maple Holistic’s Rosemary Essential Oil contains 100% pure, undiluted rosemary essential oil, which can also be used on the scalp to alleviate dryness and flakiness.

Frankincense

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and alpha-pinene properties, frankincense essential oil makes for an excellent sinus-clearing and congestion-alleviating remedy for those suffering from seasonal allergy-induced stuffy noses. Vitruvi’s Frankincense Essential Oil contains 100% pure frankincense essential oil and will help you be prepared for allergy season.

Tea Tree

Highly sought after for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, tea tree essential oil can help alleviate symptoms of inflammation associated with seasonal allergies due to its histamine effect on the body. In addition to repelling allergy-exacerbating bacteria and fungus, its anti-inflammatory abilities are also great for providing relief to itchy and puffy eyes. Edens Garden Tea Tree Essential Oil contains 100% pure tea tree essential oil, which can also be used to reduce acne and treat cuts.

Roman Chamomile

For those who suffer from congestion and stuffiness, Roman chamomile essential oil will help clear up your air passages with its anti-inflammatory benefits. It will also help promote feelings of calm and relaxation for optimal recovery. Diffuse Essential Oil’s Roman Chamomile Essential Oil features 100% Roman chamomile essential oil and can be added to your favorite shampoo, body lotion and more for a soothing effect.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood essential oil has been found to lower your body’s response to allergies thanks to its antihistamine properties. Good Essential’s Sandalwood Essential Oil‘s premium oil formula will help put a stop to your allergy-induced stuffiness fast while also promoting feelings of healing and calmness.

Thyme

Featuring a combination of anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic benefits, thyme essential oil has been found to help alleviate symptoms of congestion in those suffering from seasonal allergies by clearing the air passages. SenseLab’s Thyme Essential Oil will help reduce your stuffy nose and cough with its 100% pure and natural formula.

Lemon

Lemon essential oil is an effective remedy for breaking up and loosening mucus during allergy season thanks to its mucolytic properties, helping to alleviate feelings of stuffiness, congestion and coughing. Its energizing scent will also help uplift and invigorate your senses so you can tackle your day while keeping your allergy symptoms at bay. Utilize this powerful essential oil with Healing Solutions Lemon Essential Oil, which features 100% pure, undiluted, all-natural and therapeutic grade lemon essential oil to provide instant allergy relief.

