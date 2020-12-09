All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Treating yourself to an aromatherapy moment by purchasing one of the best essential oils gift sets is an excellent way to unwind and recharge. Not only do essential oils make for the perfect self-care present for yourself with their restorative, uplifting and calming benefits, but they’re also viable gift options for the wellness enthusiast or fitness buff on your list as well.

This year, fan-favorite brands among the likes of Vitruvi, Campo and Revive have all unveiled their essential oils gift sets and they’re currently stocked at Amazon, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and more. Harnessing the invigorating, energizing and soothing scents of lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree and other popular essential oils, these curated kits provide solutions to everything from anxiety and stress to fatigue and brain fog.

Below, find the best essential oils gift sets that cater to a variety of wellness needs and make the perfect present for all.

1. Revive Essential Oils Basics Kit

Perfect for beginners, the Revive Essential Oils Basics Kit includes six full-sized bottles of the brand’s lavender, lemon, peppermint, Immunity Boost, Sleep and Breathe Air essential oils.

Revive Essential Oils Basics Kit $45 Buy Now

2. Neom Wellbeing Essential Oil Blends Set

Featuring four 100 percent natural essential oils that promote a calmer body and mind, the Neom Wellbeing Essential Oil Blends Set includes The Scent to Sleep Tranquility Essential Oil Blend, The Scent to De-Stress Real Luxury Essential Oil Blend, The Scent to Boost Your Energy Feel Refreshed Essential Oil Blend and The Scent to Make You Happy Happiness Essential Oil Blend.

Neom Wellbeing Essential Oil Blends Set $69 Buy Now

3. Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set

Showcasing the brand’s best-selling essential oils, the Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set features its lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus and tea tree oils.

Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set $10 Buy Now

4. Airomé Energy Boost Essential Oils Gift Set

Designed to boost your senses with its uplifting essential oil combination, the Airomé Energy Boost Essential Oils Gift Set features the brand’s citrus boost, eucalyptus and lemon essential oils.

Airomé Energy Boost Essential Oils Gift Set $24 Buy Now

5. Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set

Equipped with eight of the brand’s best-selling essential oils, the Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set includes peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass, rosemary, frankincense and orange.

Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set $19 Buy Now

6. Woolzies Sleep Collection Essential Oil Blend Set

Created for those who have a tough time falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night, the Woolzies Sleep Collection Essential Oil Blend Set harnesses the calming powers of lavender, chamomile, rose, vetiver, ylang-ylang, white lotus and jasmine in its Stress Relief, Sweet Dreams and Relax blends.

Woolzies Sleep Collection Essential Oil Blend Set $16 Buy Now

7. Pura D’Or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set

Stocked with 10 of the brand’s best-selling essential oils, the Pura D’Or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set includes lavender, lemon, tea tree, sweet orange, rosemary, lemongrass, frankincense, eucalyptus, peppermint and cedarwood to promote a calmer, healthier mind. They’re also housed in a convenient wooden storage box to add a rustic charm to your gift.

Pura D’Or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set $22 Buy Now

8. Vitruvi The Reset Kit

Ideal for when you need to recharge, the Vitruvi The Reset Kit delivers that much-needed moment of calm using the balancing scents of fir, spruce, pine, cedarwood, clary sage, palo santo, grapefruit, Palma rose, eucalyptus, lemon and clove in its Grove, Ceremony, Retreat and Clean Sweep essential oil blends.

Vitruvi The Reset Kit $50 Buy Now

8. HoMedics Essential Oil & Diffuser Gift Set

Featuring a mini diffuser for added convenience, the HoMedics Essential Oil & Diffuser Gift Set comes equipped with one portable diffuser, three essential oil pads, four essential oils and one micro USB cord so you can get to brewing as soon as you open it. The essential oils included are HoMedics’ Relax, Inhale Deeply, Classic Peppermint and lemon oils.

HoMedics Essential Oil & Diffuser Gift Set $49 Buy Now

9. Way of Will Travel Essential Oil Remedy Kit

Made so you can enjoy a moment of tranquility on-the-go, the Way of Will Travel Essential Oil Remedy Kit includes travel-sized versions of the brand’s Calm Down, Travel Light and Bug Off essential oil blends, which combine basil oil, grapefruit, lemon, rose, peppermint oil, lavender oil, tea tree oil, eucalyptus and more.

Way of Will Travel Essential Oil Remedy Kit $35 Buy Now

10. Eternal Essence Oils Spa Day Gift Set

Queue up the Eternal Essence Oils Spa Day Gift Set when you’re in desperate need of a spa day. The curated kit features the brand’s calming and soothing scent collection, which includes Lavender Breeze, Sweet Rain, Coconut Sandalwood, Black Fig & Honey, Patchouli Saffron and Spa.

Eternal Essence Oils Spa Day Gift Set $17 Buy Now

11. Aromatherapy Associates Festive Holiday Ultimate Moments Set

Designed for a luxurious moment of relaxation, the Aromatherapy Associates Festive Holiday Ultimate Moments Set features 10 of the brand’s essential oil-infused shower and bath oils, each offering calmness, comfort and tranquility with their vast aromatherapy benefits. Add a few drops to your shower or bath to enjoy a moment of self-care, whether it be in the form of boosting your energy, getting ready for bed, gaining clarity and more.

Aromatherapy Associates Festive Holiday Ultimate Moments Set $99 Buy Now

12. Campo Energy and Relax Roll-On Kit

Using the uplifting essential oils of neroli orange blossom, bergamot, sweet orange and bitter orange to boost your energy and the relaxing essential oils of French lavender, rosemary and frankincense, the Campo Energy and Relax Roll-On Kit restores your vitality and dispels feelings of anxiety anytime, anywhere with its convenient roll-on designs.

Campo Energy and Relax Roll-On Kit $49 Buy Now