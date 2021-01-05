All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Achieving smoother, radiant skin lies in your exfoliation regimen. By recruiting the purifying power of the best exfoliating gloves, skin will appear visibly healthier and more even thanks to their polishing and deep cleansing effect.

Available in variations for the face and body, these innovative scrubbing mitts are similar to traditional loofahs and body brushes, but are made with specialized textured materials that target the surface layer of the skin and result in the successful removal of pore-clogging, dullness-inducing dead skin cells, impurities and excess oil. Activated by soap and water and suitable for all skin types thanks to its delicate skin abrasions, this clarifying cleanse makes them ideal for reducing the appearance and occurrence of acne in the face and body while also buffing away rough texture spots and dryness. Frequent usage of body and facial exfoliating gloves has even been found to improve the efficacy of your skin-care and body-care products by removing buildup and allowing for better absorption.

In addition to purifying the pores, the best exfoliating gloves also stimulate blood circulation and encourage the skin’s natural renewal process, which, in turn, increases collagen production and promotes firmness and elasticity in the skin. They also provide a soothing and invigorating massage for the entire body, creating a moment of restorative self-care as you tend to your skin. Exfoliating mitts are also a must-have for those who self-tan regularly, as they’re essential for prepping the skin and creating a streak-free, even self-tan application.

Below, discover the best exfoliating gloves that will upgrade your shower and bath routine with their skin-smoothing and radiance-boosting properties.

Skinerals Scrubbing Exfoliator Mitt

Designed to effortlessly brush off dead skin cells and bumps, the Skinerals Scrubbing Exfoliator Mitt removes dirt and impurities to reveal smoother, softer skin. Perfect for routine exfoliation or prepping for self-tanning, its unique fabric is gentle enough for all skin types and can be used in or out of the shower.

SmitCo Exfoliating Gloves Set

Stocked with eight exfoliating gloves in an assortment of vibrant colors, the SmitCo Exfoliating Gloves Set helps you achieve glowing, silky-smooth skin without causing irritation. In addition to exfoliating away dead skin cells, these body gloves can be used to massage away ingrown hairs and are also machine washable and dryer safe.

Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt

A professional favorite, the Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt instantly unlocks radiant, smoother skin with its innovative fabric texture. While it’s removing deep, accumulated dirt, dead skin cells and toxins, the top-rated mitt simultaneously tones and resurfaces the skin by improving circulation and boosting collagen production, enhancing its firmness and overall tone.

InnerNeed First Generation Cleansing Scrubber

Offering a more hygienic and deeper cleanse compared to traditional body scrubbers, the InnerNeed First Generation Cleansing Scrubber is made from 100 percent natural, BPA-free and LFGB-standard silicone material to gently and efficiently exfoliate the face and body. Suitable for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin, this ergonomic exfoliating glove comfortably fits over your fingers and is designed to apply proper pressure on your lymphatic and meridians points, helping you remove toxins and excess fluid for healthier, firmer skin.

Baudelaire Sisal Bath Glove

Sustainably made with 100 percent natural sisal fiber, a renewable fiber found in the agave plant family, the Baudelaire Sisal Bath Glove gently exfoliates away dead skin cells and rough patches as you massage in your favorite body wash and soap. Providing more exfoliation than traditional loofahs and body brushes, this bath time must-have will help reveal visibly smoother and more radiant skin.

Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves

Available in varying exfoliating intensities for a customizable experience, the Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves delicately and sufficiently exfoliate layers of dead skin and impurities from the body’s surface. Suitable for all skin types, it promotes healthy skin by stimulating blood circulation and collagen production while providing a deep, purifying cleanse.

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

Crafted with the brand’s Lux-Quilt technology, the Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves are specifically woven to gently yet powerfully exfoliate dead skin cells and impurities from the skin, allowing them to successfully purify and unclog the pores. By massaging away dead skin cells, they also revitalize the appearance of the skin by smoothing away uneven texture and stimulating blood circulation, and reviving dull, dry skin by unveiling its natural radiance and tone.

Zakia’s Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove

Boasting a unique crepe fabric that works fast to exfoliate, Zakia’s Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove effectively buffs away surface layer dead skin cells, impurities and excess oil to clarify, energize and tone the skin. By stimulating the skin’s natural rejuvenation process, it not only helps create a silky-smooth skin texture, but also enhances its overall firmness, tone and radiance.

HommieSafe Silicone Shower Brush

Gentle enough to use on the face and body, the HommieSafe Silicone Shower Brush allows you to create a soothing massage while exfoliating away pore-clogging agents from your skin. Its slip-proof design delivers a comfortable and convenient experience as its silicone bristles stimulate cell renewal and reveal a brighter, smoother complexion.

Almooni Exfoliating Loofah Glove

Combining the deep-cleansing power of a loofah with the convenience of an exfoliating glove, the Almooni Exfoliating Loofah Glove creates healthier-looking skin leaves your skin invigorated and more receptive to lotions and moisturizers. Boasting an innovative dual-sided design, this multipurpose body sponge works both as a lightly-abrasive and body-contouring loofah and a terry cloth wash rag to sufficiently cleanse, exfoliate and massage the skin.

