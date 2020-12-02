All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the age of work-from-home and seemingly endless screen time usage, it may feel like your dark circles have been running rampant in recent months. Oftentimes the result of fatigue, genetics, allergies and excessive sun exposure, this pesky skin care concern is categorized as the discoloration of the eye area and is commonly associated with the slowdown of collagen production from aging. Thankfully, a good brightening eye cream can make a huge difference in your eye contour’s appearance.

Common dark circle eye cream ingredients include brightening agents such as vitamin C, which also boasts other skin benefits thanks to its antioxidant and collagen-boosting properties. For those looking for relief from eternally tired-looking eyes, opting for a formula that’s fortified with caffeine, retinol and other reinvigorating ingredients will help reduce the appearance of puffiness, wrinkles and other signs of aging in the eye area. And, if dryness is another key concern, eye creams that contain rich hydrators such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E will help plump up dry lines and restore moisture where it’s needed most.

Keep scrolling to find the best eye creams for dark circles that deliver instant radiance and will make it look like you got a full night’s sleep.

1. La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eyes

Formulated to provide a solution to every type of dark circle situation ranging from sleepless blue ones to genetic brown ones, this dermatologist-tested eye cream creates a brighter, more supple-looking under-eye and is suitable for even the most sensitive of eyes.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Trend: Black Mode

La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Eyes $43 Buy Now

2. Baebody Eye Gel

Featuring a powerful Matrixyl 3000 peptide complex that increases collagen production and an amino acid blend that strengthens and firms the under-eyes, this lightweight gel targets everything from dark circles to puffiness with its hydrating and radiance-boosting formula.

Baebody Eye Gel $11 Buy Now

3. Pure Biology Total Eye Cream

Packed with skin-healthy ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, caffeine, proline and baobab oil, this antioxidant-rich formula strengthens thin under-eyes by promoting cellular turnover and, in turn, creates a brighter, firmer and more refreshed-looking under-eye.

Pure Biology Total Eye Cream $24 Buy Now

4. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery

Powered by the brand’s 10X Concentrated Repair Technology, which repairs the skin while also significantly reducing the appearance of the common signs of aging, this gel-like eye cream is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark circles in just three weeks. It also neutralizes damage caused by free radicals, UV exposure and blue light thanks to its antioxidant-rich formula.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex $64 Buy Now

5. R EN Clean Skincare Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift

Fortified with a powerful anti-aging formula, this clean eye cream is designed to instantly brighten skin by neutralizing red and blue tones in the eye contour and promises to deliver a firmer and more illuminated look.

REN Clean Skincare Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift $46 Buy Now

6. OleHenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Combining the brightening benefits of an eye cream with the hydrating properties of a makeup primer, this fan-favorite formula is rich in vitamin C and targets all of the signs of aging in the eye area. Not only is it a powerful solution for discoloration, but it’s also excellent for prepping the under-eyes for makeup thanks to its deeply moisturizing, banana powder-fortified créme texture.

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème $39 Buy Now

7. Roc Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream

This drugstore-favorite eye cream harnesses the power of retinol to target dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, while also delivering rich hydration that will diminish any signs of dryness.

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream $18 Buy Now

8. Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum

This triple-acting formula revitalizes the eye contour by improving the overall texture and tone of the under-eyes with a powerful blend of anti-aging ingredients. Leading its all-star line-up is ferulic acid, which brightens the skin, followed by line-smoothing retinol and puffiness-soothing willow bark extract. Other key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, coenzyme Q10, mandelic acid, vitamin E, and a blend of salicylic, alpha-hydroxy and glycolic acids.

Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum $69 Buy Now

9. No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream

Designed to turn up the wattage on dark circles, this antioxidant-rich eye cream uses peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to visibly reduce discoloration from the under-eyes while also firming, smoothing and hydrating bags and puffiness.

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream $23 Buy Now

10. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Formulated with accelerated Retinol SA to promote cell turnover and hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture, this drugstore-favorite eye cream accelerates the skin’s regeneration period to create smoother and brighter-looking under-eyes in just one week.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream $18 Buy Now

11. SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex

Created to deliver instant and long-lasting results, this eye complex contains optical diffusers that reduce the appearance of dark circles and capillaries for more radiant-looking under-eyes. As you’re enjoying this boost in brightness, the flavanoids, peptides and other potent anti-aging ingredients work to prevent future signs of aging over time by delivering rich hydration and improving elasticity in the skin.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex $98 Buy Now

12. Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment

Designed to illuminate, smooth and de-puff the under-eye area, this luxurious formula revitalizes the eye contour and significantly reduces discoloration using a natural retinol alternative.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment $75 Buy Now

13. Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream

This super-hydrating eye cream is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles using a brightening blend of vitamin C, sacha inchi peptides and caffeine. Together, these powerful ingredients boost radiance and firm the skin for a more refreshed and rejuvenated look.

Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream $45 Buy Now

14. Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream

Created to refresh the eye area with revitalizing caffeine and Panax ginseng, this fan-favorite eye cream restores youthful radiance to tired-looking eyes while also targeting dark circles, under-eye bags and puffiness.

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream $33 Buy Now