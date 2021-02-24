All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The under eyes are the most vulnerable skin area due to their delicate nature, which is why they require a bit more T.L.C. compared to the rest of your face. If you’re noticing more pronounced fine lines and wrinkles and loss of firmness around the eye contour, it may be time to invest in one of the best eye-lifting serums.

Offering more potency and efficacy compared to traditional eye creams, eye serums are designed to penetrate quickly and deeply into the skin in order to deliver active ingredients directly to the cells. To correct loss of firmness and elasticity, antiaging eye serums are formulated with collagen stimulators like retinol and peptides to support your skin’s natural regeneration process, allowing them to repair, strengthen and tighten your skin from the inside out and give your eyes a more sculpted, firmer and toned look. The best eye-lifting serums, however, cater to a variety of under-eye woes and include brightening, hydrating and depuffing ingredients so they can tackle dark circles, puffiness, under-eye bags, dryness and free radical damage while redefining and plumping your eye contour.

Thinking about upgrading your skin care routine? Keep scrolling to explore the best eye-lifting serums that will transform your under eyes and deliver more rejuvenated, refreshed and illuminated-looking skin.

Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum

Formulated with the brand’s advanced and deeply-penetrating amino-peptide complex, the Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum ignites collagen production in the under eyes, allowing it to “de-gravitize” crow’s feet by firming, lifting and rejuvenating the eye contour. It also works as a fast-acting solution for tired, stubborn under-eye bags as well as fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness.

Arcona Peptide Eye Serum

Intensely hydrating and instantly lifting, the Arcona Peptide Eye Serum is formulated with collagen-stimulating peptides that get to work on improving the firmness and elasticity of your under eyes fast. Perfect for thin, creped skin that is prone to dryness, this top-rated eye serum restores moisture to your skin while keeping it safe from free radicals.

Eminence Neroli Age Corrective Eye Serum

Powered by a gentle natural retinol alternative that delivers the same skin-firming benefits as the popular anti-aging ingredient, the Eminence Neroli Age Corrective Eye Serum rejuvenates the appearance of your under eyes by helping the skin produce more collagen. The brand’s Natural Retinol Alternative Complex is joined by its PhytoCellTec Swiss Green Apple Stem Cells blend, which improves firmness and elasticity to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and give the eye contour a lift.

SkinMedica Uplifting Eye Serum

Perfect for tackling everything from crow’s-feet to dark circles, the SkinMedica Uplifting Eye Serum transforms the eye area by infusing a potent blend of wrinkle-smoothing, hydrating algae extract, brightening licorice root and tone-improving kojic acid to give your under eyes a more youthful, lifted and refreshed look.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum

Comprised of a texture redefining, brightness-boosting, hydration-replenishing and wrinkle-firming blend of peptides, the Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum acts like a corset for the under eyes by sculpting, firming and lifting the skin, making it great for crow’s-feet, loss of elasticity, dark circles and puffiness.

Verso Super Eye Serum

Utilizing the collagen-stimulating and contour-lifting benefits of retinol, the Verso Super Eye Serum acts as an eraser for crow’s-feet, dark circles and puffiness thanks to its potent, multipurpose formula. While the brand’s nonirritating Retinol 8 complex tightens, lifts and smoothes wrinkles, amino acids reduce the look of tone and puffiness while hyaluronic acid restores moisture.

Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing Eye Serum

Designed to rejuvenate the eye area for a more refreshed, smoother and firmer-looking eye contour, the Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing Eye Serum is comprised of a regenerating blend of grand rose, Bifidus and linseed extracts that come together to refresh, brighten and lift the under eyes. Its velvety-smooth texture absorbs quickly and deeply into the skin, helping you achieve visibly firmer, plumper and more sculpted-looking skin with results expected within one week.

ESPA Tri‐Active Lift & Firm Intensive Eye Serum

Combating everything from loss of firmness and elasticity to dark circles and puffiness, the ESPA Tri‐Active Lift & Firm Intensive Eye Serum targets dryness, wrinkles and fatigue with its tri-acting formula, which is made up of lifting red macroalgae, line-reducing wild olive and brightening and depuffing sea amber. Together, these ingredients unveil radiant, smoother and more sculpted-looking under eyes and keep skin aging at bay.

Epara Eye Serum

Expertly crafted to respect the delicateness of the under eyes, the Epara Eye Serum quickly absorbs into the skin and penetrates deep to deliver firmness-enhancing ingredients like collagen-stimulating bamboo silk, ash tree bark extract, and cork oak extract directly to the cells. From there, radiance-boosting licorice root extract and niacinamide illuminate the eye area while apricot kernel oil tightens and smooths fine lines and wrinkles.

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Eye Serum

Lightweight and fast-absorbing, the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Eye Serum instantly revitalizes your under eyes with its transformative and tightening formula, which is optimized with the brand’s lifting Black Diamond Truffle Extract. Not only does it leave your under eyes with a noticeable lift and sculpt, but it also aids in the reduction of puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles and dryness.

Révive Intensité Complete Anti-Aging Eye Serum

Targeting the common signs of eye aging with one sweep of its luxuriously silky-smooth texture, the Révive Intensité Complete Anti-Aging Eye Serum improves the volume and density of the eye contour and under eyes by plumping, smoothing and firming fine lines and wrinkles. Its advanced, carefully crafted formula also retexturizes, recontours and redefines the skin, reducing the appearance of hollows, dark circles, puffiness and texture for a rejuvenated, illuminated and lifted look.

Natura Bissē Diamond Life Infusion Retinol Eye Serum

Crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness are no match for the Natura Bissē Diamond Life Infusion Retinol Eye Serum, a luxuriously smooth and deeply penetrating eye serum that transforms the delicate eye area with its potent and advanced concentration of retinol. Designed to support your skin’s cell regeneration and renewal process, this top-rated formula stimulates collagen and elastin production to perform a revitalizing repair of the skin from the inside out, smoothing unwanted texture, firming loose skin, brightening dark circles, and plumping crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles. Gentle and nonirritating, it leaves your eyes looking visibly more lifted, radiant and sculpted.

