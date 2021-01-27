All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If your eyebrows have become noticeably sparser, elevating your hair care routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums will restore their natural thickness and help you achieve fuller-looking brows. Similar to eyelash growth serums, these innovative formulas are enriched with strengthening proteins such as biotin and keratin and designed to penetrate deep into the follicle and initiate the restoration of its structure, resulting in increased thickness and strength. These powerhouse ingredients invigorate the natural growth pattern of your eyebrows, so they appear longer and more voluminous as well.

The best eyebrow growth serums ensure the health of your eyebrows using a blend of hair-healthy ingredients like peptides, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more, which come together to hydrate, nourish and protect the follicles using antioxidants and other conditioning minerals. When selecting an eyebrow serum, it’s important to pay close attention to the ingredients list to ensure that you’ve chosen a formula that best adheres with your skin. Before your first application, it’s highly recommended to perform a patch test to guarantee that your eyebrow thickening treatment won’t cause irritation.

Whether your sparse brows are the result of overplucking, hair thinning or lack of moisture, keep scrolling to explore the best eyebrow growth serums that will enhance their overall appearance and health.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Designed to increase eyebrow growth and fullness in six to eight weeks, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum transforms sparse, thinning and overplucked brows using a blend of hair-healthy vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Dermatologist-tested, this top-rated eyebrow serum promises to deliver full results after four months of frequent and consistent usage.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 Buy Now

Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum

Perfect for the eyebrows and eyelashes, the Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum is formulated with pro-keratin peptides to repair, rejuvenate and promote regrowth. In addition to rebuilding damaged follicles, this powerful serum also delivers nourishing green tea, saw palmetto and nettle root extracts directly to brittle hairs to strengthen and moisturize them. Brows and lashes will appear thicker, fuller and longer after frequent usage.

Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum $26 Buy Now

VieBeauti Eyelash Growth Serum

A multipurpose hair-thickening treatment for the eyelashes and eyebrows, the VieBeauti Eyelash Growth Serum is fortified with amino acids to increase the volume, thickness and fullness of your brows and strengthen its structure to prevent fall out and breakage. Formulated with follicle structure-enhancing aspartic acid and nutrient-rich botanicals, this top-rated serum is expected to reveal results in as little as two weeks.

VieBeauti Eyelash Growth Serum $30 Buy Now

LashFood Brow Enhancer

Offering a clean alternative to traditional brow serums, the LashFood Brow Enhancer is powered by the brand’s Phyto-Medic Complex to stimulate regrowth and support the overall health and nourishment of your eyebrows. A natural and organic solution for sparse, thinning, over-plucked and uneven eyebrows, this fan-favorite formula restores thickness, fullness and volume where it’s needed. It’s also free of synthetic fragrances, mineral oils, formaldehyde, parabens, sulfates and phthalates to prevent irritation and further damage to the follicles.

LashFood Bow Enhancer $88 Buy Now

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

Ultra-moisturizing and nourishing, the RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner combines active botanicals and conditioning ingredients to reactivate growth and initiate repair. Featuring a blend of strengthening biotin, collagen-stimulating peptides, thickening panax ginseng extract and antioxidant-rich green tea extract, this top-rated brow serum helps boost your eyebrows’ fullness and volume to create bolder and healthier brows.

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner $98 Buy Now

NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Equipped with the brand’s Dual-Weight Protein Complex, the NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum delivers a healthy hair-strengthening dose of biotin, copper peptides, keratin and pro-vitamin B5 directly to the follicles. Not only does it improve your brows’ thickness and fullness, but it also ensures that they’re sufficiently hydrated thanks to its hyaluronic acid-enriched formula. Visible results are expected within three or four weeks of consistent usage.

NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum $100 Buy Now

Rapidlash Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

Designed to deliver results in as little as one month, the Rapidlash Eyebrow Enhancing Serum hydrates and nourishes your eyebrows as it rebuilds their structure. Boasting a potent formula that combines polypeptides, amino acids, biotin and keratin, this formula leaves your eyebrows looking fuller, thicker and bolder.

Rapidlash Eyebrow Enhancing Serum $40 Buy Now

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum

Naturally formulated to energize, invigorate and reactivate the follicles, the Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum infuses a nourishing blend of caffeine, argan oil and castor oil to stimulate regrowth and create thicker, fuller-looking lashes. This clean beauty eyebrow serum can also be used on your scalp to help promote hair growth and follicle repair.

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum $36 Buy Now

Vegamour VegaBrow Volumizing Serum

Boasting a natural and vegan formula, the Vegamour VegaBrow Volumizing Serum provides a fast and safe solution to sparse brows with its biotin-enriched formula, which also contains a blend of active phytomolecules and zinc to encourage regrowth and repair the structural integrity of the follicles. Gentle enough for everyday use, this fan-favorite eyebrow serum promises visible thickness and fullness in as little as one month.

Vegamour VegaBrow Volumizing Serum $80 Buy Now

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

Incorporating pure castor oil into your brow care routine will also help you see enhanced thickness and fullness. Enriched with nourishing vitamins and minerals that stimulate hair growth, using a certified-organic formula like Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil will help condition, repair and nourish damaged follicles while strengthening and emboldening them. You can also use castor oil on your scalp, skin and nails for improved hydration and reduced inflammation and discoloration.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil $10 Buy Now