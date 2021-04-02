All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grooming and filling in your eyebrows can transform your entire face. Eyebrows have always played a key role in framing our faces, and since we’re still wearing masks, they’ve become even more of a focal point. The easiest way to elevate your brows is by using one of the best eyebrow pencils. In just a few strokes, they can fill in even the most sparse brows, whether you want a subtle, natural look or opt for drama. While there are plenty of product options for filling in eyebrows, the OG eyebrow pencil is a classic for a reason. It’s typically the fastest and most foolproof for hiding those times we overtweezed, emphasizing arches, and shaping and defining your brows. Look for one with a spoolie for bonus points, which will help you blend. Boost your brows with these best eyebrow pencils.

1. Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

BEST OVERALL

No one does brows quite like Benefit and this best-seller reminds you why they’re at the top of the eyebrow game. Available in 12 shades to ensure everyone can find their match, just a few flicks will transform shapeless brows into killer arches. The extra-fine tip adds an element of accuracy, while the spoolie allows you to blend to perfection. Best of all, the waterproof formula truly does not budge.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

BEST RUNNER-UP

Known for being the queen of brows, it’s no surprise that the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz makes one of the best eyebrow pencils. The super-slim, retractable pencil allows you to draw on hair-like strokes, down to the finest detail. Made in 12 shades to cover all the bases, this formula looks fresh long after you’ve applied it.

3. JOAH Brow Down To Me Precision Brow Pencil

BEST BUDGET

Proof that you don’t have to spend big bucks to get bold brows, the JOAH Brow Down To Me Precision Brow Pencil even comes with a spoolie brush at its impressively low price. Available in six shades, it has an ultra-fine tip, allowing you to draw on hair-like strokes that look like the real deal. The creamy formula has serious staying power.

4. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

BEST SHADE RANGE

If your eyebrows are anything but brown, it can be a challenge to find the right shade. Leave it to Rihanna, who is famous for her Fenty Beauty’s wide-ranging color offerings, to change. With 14 hues offered, even blondes and redheads won’t have a problem finding their match. Boasting a very fine point, the retractable brow pencil is waterproof and smudge-resistant, meaning it has impressive long wear. The opposite end features a built-in paddle brush for blending and styling.

5. Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil

BEST CLASSIC

An OG classic, there’s no need to change something that’s already perfect. Don’t let the basic Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil fool you—it’s one of the best eyebrow pencils because it goes on as smooth as can be, with an excellent grip, so it’s ideal for defining your arches. Immensely blendable, use the built-in spoolie to get the job done.

6. IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil

BEST UNIVERSAL

Challenged by shade matching? Then reach for the IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil. True to its name, it works on everybody and every brow. Equally impressive, it’s spiked with brow-boosting ingredients like biotin, a B vitamin that aids with healthier hair and skin, as well as saw palmetto, a potent plant extract that conditions and strengthens hair. There’s also grapeseed and green tea for an antioxidant boost.

7. Uoma Beauty Brow-Fro Baby Hair Precision Brow Pencil

BEST FINE TIP

The smaller you can draw on those eyebrow “hair” strokes, the more natural they’ll look. The Uoma Beauty Brow-Fro Baby Hair Precision Brow Pencil is the best eyebrow pencil for creating the tiniest lines. Its gel pomade formula also delivers volume and staying power, while the fibers help keep every stroke uniform.

8. L’Oréal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

BEST DRUGSTORE

Waterproof and safe for sensitive eyes, the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil checks off all the boxes, making it the best drugstore eyebrow pencils. Thanks to the self-sharpening aspect, this pencil will always have a fresh, ultra-fine tip—0.5 mm to be precise—that’s ready to draw on minute brow hairs to fill in all the gaps. Combined with the spoolie, you’ll have defined brows in no time.

9. Chanel Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil

BEST SPLURGE

As soon as you experience the deliciously smooth texture of the Chanel Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil, it will be worth every penny. It glides on seamlessly for a smooth, even application that provides long wear and a natural look. You can thank the natural waxes for that sensation, while the built-in brush allows for perfecting the final touches. Plus, since it’s super-pigmented, this eyebrow pencil will last a long time.

10. NARS Brow Perfector

BEST FOR BEGINNERS

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one, and that’s especially true for newbies. For those who aren’t used to drawing on their eyebrows, the NARS Brow Perfector is the best eyebrow pencil for beginners. Its wax texture is easy to control, allowing you to fill in gaps with ease, plus the pigment is evenly distributed, making it less prone to mistakes. And if there is a goof, the built-in spoolie lets you blend it out.

