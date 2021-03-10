All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sometimes your mascara can only go so far in terms of lift and volume. That’s where eyelash curlers come into play. Designed to prep your lashes before applying your go-to mascara, the best curlers gently grip your lashes to create a fanned-out curl to improve the volumizing effect of your mascara.

Catering to a variety of eye shapes with their curved design and rubber pads, these eye-opening tools also help elongate and widen the appearance of your eyes, giving them a natural-looking lift that makes you look refreshed and more awake. These design characteristics are also what makes the best eyelash curlers beneficial because they are able to reach the root of all of your lashes without pinching your eyelid, which is especially good for those with shaky hands or who still have yet to master the curling technique. They also boast sturdy and fluid handles that can be controlled and squeezed in ease, which results in a simpler, faster and higher-impact curl.

When using an eyelash curler, it’s important to remember that incorrect usage can result in damage to the lashes. To prevent lash breakage, experts recommend using a lash curler prior to your mascara application as mascara makes your lashes more prone to sticking to the device and being pulled out or broken. Most eyelash curlers come with a replaceable pad, which should be changed every six months to ensure that your curler is still delivering a perfect curl and to prevent the spread of bacteria.

View Gallery Related Gallery Backstage at Chanel RTW Fall 2021

Below, explore the best eyelash curlers that will help you curl your lashes like a pro.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler

Created with all eye shapes in mind, the Shiseido Eyelash Curler boasts an innovative edge-free design to minimize pinching and pain. Not only is it great for sensitivity-prone eyes, but its curved construction and flexible rubber pads ensure that every lash is catered to, creating gentle pressure on the lashes for a high-impact, fanned-out curl.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler $22 Buy Now

Brandless Eyelash Curler

The Brandless Eyelash Curler effortlessly grips each lash with its uniquely curved design, guaranteeing that every lash from the inner corner to the outer corner is lifted. Made from carbon steel, its easy-to-use handles and rubber pads give you the flexibility to move it in several directions to give your lashes a next-level curl.

Brandless Eyelash Curler $5 Buy Now

Kevin Aucoin The Eyelash Curler

Sleek by design, the Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler firmly grips your lashes to create an eye-opening curl on every eye shape and lash type, even stubbornly straight lashes that never hold a curl. Featuring curved rubber pads that bend and shape every single lash, this top-rated, expert-trusted eyelash curler also delivers the mobility and flexibility needed to curl your bottom lashes as well.

Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler $21 Buy Now

Saie The Lash Curler

Standing out from the rest with its distinctive lilac hue, Saie’s The Lash Curler acts as the perfect lash curler for beginners thanks to its sensitive skin-approved rubber pads, which offer a bouncy grip without the fear of pinching your eyelids. Its hand-calibrated design and curved cage allow you to get close to the lashes and create a fanned-out, fluffy and eye-lifting curl.

Saie The Lash Curler $20 Buy Now

Surratt Relevee Lash Curler

A must-have in the makeup kits of Hollywood’s best makeup artists, the Surratt Relevee Lash Curler delivers red-carpet-ready lashes with every curl, elongating and lifting the appearance of your lashes and eyes with its elongating effect. Not only is it a fan favorite for its feathery, fanned-out curl, but also for its pinch-proof, ergonomic design and bouncy silicone pads, which prevent pain and minimize the chances of breakage.

Surratt Relevee Lash Curler $34 Buy Now

Nars Eyelash Curler

Able to reach every lash thanks to its controlled, contoured pads and universally eye-fitting design, the Nars Eyelash Curler transforms pin-straight lashes with its eye-opening curl, without pinching or pulling too hard on your lashes.

Nars Eyelash Curler $20 Buy Now

CoverGirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler

The CoverGirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler is equipped with a bouncy, soft rubber pad that curves to reach every last lash. Gentle enough for sensitive eyes and for those who can’t quite get the hang of eyelash curlers, this top-rated tool gives your eyelashes a remarkable boost in lift to create dramatic volume without pinching or causing pain.

CoverGirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler $5 Buy Now

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

An industry favorite for its lash-enhancing design, the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler handles your delicate eyelashes with the utmost precision and care to produce a long-lasting, fanned-out and feathery curl. Boasting a new and improved “mushroom” shape that tends to every lash without pinching or irritating the skin, this top-rated and bestselling lash curler curves to suit every eye shape and applies the perfect pressure to reveal a lift, elongated and voluminous lashes.

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler $23 Buy Now

Plume Science Curl & Lift Lash Curler

Helping your lashes reach new heights with its rounded, wide-reaching cushion, the Plume Science Curl & Lift Lash Curler curls every lash regardless of your eye shape or lash thickness, getting down to the base of your lashes for a dramatic, fanned-out lift without any crimping, pinching or pulling.

Plume Science Curl & Lift Lash Curler $21 Buy Now

Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler

A makeup artist staple, the Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler helps you achieve perfectly lifted and curled lashes with its unique design, which adjusts to your eye shape in order to reach every lash. Featuring a soft and cushioned pad, this top-rated eyelash curler minimizes pinching and breakage and delivers a comfortable and secure lift every time, which is also thanks to its ergonomic and easy-to-squeeze handles. According to the brand, the curl lasts for up to eight hours.

Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler $26 Buy Now

Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler

Built with an ergonomic design to deliver professional-level control and curl precision, the Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler opens and elongates your lashes with its thick, curved silicone pads, which are crimp-proof and hypoallergenic, so you can achieve a feathery, fanned-out lift without pinching your lids. Plus, its smooth, easy-to-use squeezable handles won’t result in breakage or damaging your lashes.

Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler $14 Buy Now