All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When creating an acne-fighting skin-care routine, integrating the best face masks for acne-prone skin into your regimen is an effective way to treat existing blemishes and prevent future breakouts from forming.

Created with powerful pore-clarifying ingredients, these skin-care products provide an additional defense against acne-causing bacteria by deeply cleansing the skin and offering a gentle exfoliation. Ideal for combination and oily skin as well, these purifying masks rid the pores of impurities such as dirt, sweat, makeup and dead skin cells and absorb excess oil to refine the skin and prevent shine.

Additionally, the best face masks for acne-prone skin are known to decrease the size and redness of active breakouts with their calming properties; they infuse the skin with soothing and hydrating ingredients to ensure that the moisture barrier stays intact, preventing irritation and inflammation from hindering your complexion.

Ready to switch up your acne routine? Below, explore the best face masks for acne-prone skin that cater to every type of breakout and skin type, delivering a clear, even and radiant complexion.

Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask

Designed to clear pores without damaging the skin barrier, the Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask harnesses the purifying powers of kaolin and bentonite clays to draw out impurities from deep within the skin. In addition to clarifying and refining the pores, this gentle-yet-effective clay mask infuses the skin with deep hydration, soothes irritation and leaves it with a dewy glow.

View Gallery Related Gallery Robert Melendez Looks Back on the Art of Live Sketching Fashion

Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask $43 Buy Now

Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque

Ideal for oily skin types, the Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque soaks up excess oil from the pores and withdraws acne-causing agents for clearer skin. Offering a deep cleanse, this Amazon’s Choice face mask minimizes the appearance of the pores and leaves your complexion feeling tight without feeling stripped.

Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque $10 Buy Now

Caudalie Purifying Mask

Enriched with white clay and grape-seed oil, the Caudalie Purifying Mask unveils a radiant complexion using a high concentration of clarifying ingredients that dissolve impurities, refine pores, absorb oil and exfoliate dead skin cells. To prevent stripping the barrier, it infuses the cells with lasting hydration courtesy of hyaluronic acid.

Caudalie Purifying Mask $39 Buy Now

Indie Lee Clearing Mask

Clean by design, the Indie Lee Clearing Mask provides a deep and thorough cleanse without irritating the skin thanks to its thoughtfully curated blend of skin-healthy ingredients. Salicylic and glycolic acids come together to gently exfoliate dead skills, while bentonite clay and colloidal sulfur purify the pores and draw out impurities. To prevent that overdried, tight feeling, the face mask also uses zinc oxide, chamomile and red seaweed extracts to soothe and hydrate the complexion.

Indie Lee Clearing Mask $52 Buy Now

Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial

Designed to fight acne while you sleep, the Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial works overtime to clear breakouts using a powerful blend of exfoliating acids, peptides and antibacterial ingredients. This overnight facial simultaneously unclogs pores, fades old blemishes, refines skin texture and brightens the complexion, all while soothing inflammation, reducing sebum production and restoring hydration. Key ingredients include alpha-hydroxy acids, Manuka honey, pomegranate and colloidal silver.

Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial $120 Buy Now

Obagi Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask

Perfect for those struggling to fade stubborn acne scars, the Obagi Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask is a two-in-one formula that boosts radiance in the skin and effectively reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation. After exfoliating away dead skin cells for a smoother complexion, this spa-grade mask infuses the skin with a powerful dose of vitamin C and botanical oils to brighten, firm and refine the skin. An effective treatment for fine lines and wrinkles, it also helps neutralize free radical damage thanks to its antioxidant properties.

Obagi Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask $83 Buy Now

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask

Featuring a blend of natural earth clays and botanicals to unclog the pores, the SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask eliminates acne-causing bacteria and balances oil to create a clearer and more even complexion. Aloe and chamomile calm and soothe inflammation while malic, lactic, tartaric, citric and glycolic acids come together with kaolin and bentonite clays to gently exfoliate and clarify the skin.

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Mask $55 Buy Now

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-on Mask

A drugstore favorite, the Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-on Mask is powered by benzoyl peroxide to treat and prevent acne-causing agents from clogging your pores. Designed for all-day usage, the formula doubles as a topical acne medication and vanishes into the skin to create a protective barrier for the skin.

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-On Mask $13 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask

Best suited for oily and acne-prone skin types, the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask is a multipurpose, clinical strength, acne-fighting mask that is formulated with colloidal sulfur and bentonite and kaolin clays to reduce the appearance of acne and prevent future breakouts from forming. Designed to purify without drying the skin, this powerful mask effectively treats active breakouts, absorbs excess oil and is also a viable solution for removing blackheads as well.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Clarifying Mask $28 Buy Now

Tula Skincare So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask

Created to deliver a gentle-yet-powerful exfoliation, the Tula Skincare So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask combines AHA, BHA and PHAs with natural pineapple, pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes to polish the skin and slough away pore-clogging agents. In addition to softening the skin and smoothing uneven texture, this brightening mask is also formulated with probiotics and prebiotics to balance the skin and boosts radiance.

Tula Skincare So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Mask $36 Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Clay Face Mask for Oily Skin

Dermatologist-developed, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Clay Face Mask for Oily Skin is a two-in-one face mask that eliminates acne-causing oil and clears impurities from the pores to reveal a more even and clear complexion. Designed to keep skin mattified, it also helps to smooth away unwanted texture, refine enlarged pores and reveal brighter skin.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Clay Face Mask for Oily Skin $20 Buy Now