Every winter skin care routine can benefit from a weekly face mask treatment, especially for those experiencing dry skin. Designed to provide instant relief to dryness-related irritation, redness and uneven texture, the best face masks for dry skin are formulated with rich emollients and hydrators such as shea butter, jojoba oil, ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to strengthen your skin barrier and prevent future moisture loss. While these intensely hydrating and nourishing ingredients combat dryness, they also restore your skin’s natural softness and smoothness, unveiling a plumper, dewier and more refreshed-looking complexion.

But, the best masks for dry skin aren’t only limited to dryness. If you’re someone who struggles with acne, sensitivity-induced inflammation, dullness or fine lines and wrinkles, there are plenty of hydrating face masks that will cater to your skin care concerns. These multitasking formulas are comprised of ingredients that purify, exfoliate, calm, brighten and tighten but are carefully crafted to respect your skin barrier, ensuring that there is no further irritation or stripping of your skin’s essential hydration.

From moisturizing overnight masks to clarifying clay masks, keep scrolling to explore the best face masks for dry skin that will transform your dry, stressed-out and tired winter skin.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

Designed to instantly quench dry skin, the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask combines squalane and prickly pear extract to restore your skin’s moisture and give it a supple-looking glow. This overnight mask is also enriched with vitamin C, which helps you wake up with radiant, smoother, softer and rejuvenated skin thanks to its collagen-boosting and brightening properties.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask $48 Buy Now

Osmosis Beauty Tropical Mango Barrier Repair Mask

A tropical vacation for dry, stressed-out skin, the Osmosis Beauty Tropical Mango Barrier Repair Mask replenishes your skin barrier’s moisture levels with a nourishing blend of mango seed butter, Amazonian fruit butter, organic bladderwrack extract and sea buckthorn oil. These nutrient-rich ingredients also promote cellular turnover and restore your skin’s elasticity so you can enjoy a smoother, softer and more radiant-looking complexion.

Osmosis Beauty Tropical Mango Barrier Repair Mask $50 Buy Now

Plant People Restore Face Mask

Harnessing the skin-nourishing and rebalancing benefits of CBD, the Plant People Restore Face Mask acts as a detoxifying, brightness-boosting and texture-smoothing treatment to unveil a healthy, lit-from-within glow. Perfect for dry skin types that are prone to buildup and congestion, it exfoliates away dead skin cells while evening out uneven tone and discoloration with its willow bark, vitamin E and shiitake mushroom extract-rich formula.

Plant People Restore Face Mask $60 Buy Now

Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask

Expertly crafted to pamper your skin with deep, lasting moisture, the Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask restores hydration to the skin barrier with its ultra-rich white camellia wax, hyaluronic acid and glycerin-fortified formula, which also plumps up fine lines for a more supple, firmer-looking complexion. Soothing panthenol also comes together with the brand’s Blue Ginger PolyFractioned Active to neutralize free radical damage and calm away redness.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask $55 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask

For skin that always feels like it’s in distress, the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask harnesses the hydrating benefits of organic shea butter and the soothing benefits of chamomile-derived bisabolol to repair and calm stressed-out skin. Combined with colloidal oatmeal, these ingredients also help reduce inflammation, irritation and redness while delivering a healthy dose of nutrients that fight free radicals and promote healthier, hydrated skin.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask $24 Buy Now

Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask

Designed to draw out impurities from the pores without stripping away your skin’s moisture, the Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask purifies your skin to remove all traces of dirt, oil and dead skin cells while infusing a hydrating, softening and brightening blend of glycerin, Centella Asiatica extract and licorice root extract to prevent stripping and over-drying your skin. Together, these sensitive skin-approved ingredients also boast impressive anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, which make it great for reducing discoloration and uneven tone and texture in those with dry, acne-prone skin.

Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask $43 Buy Now

CosRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask

Combating everything from dryness to acne and dullness, the CosRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask helps your skin get its beauty sleep thanks to its complexion-transforming niacinamide-rich formula. While this popular skin care ingredient brightens and refines the appearance of the pores, the mask’s rice extract-panthenol moisturizes, softens, smooths and plumps your skin so you can wake up looking refreshed, radiant and dewy.

CosRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask $18 Buy Now

Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

Powered by an AHA-BHA complex and pineapple and papaya enzymes, the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask offers a gentle retexturizing treatment that removes dead skin cells without irritating or stripping away at your skin’s moisture barrier. Instead, glycolic acid, salicylic acid and its blend of fruit enzymes deliver a potent dose of vitamin C to restore your skin’s smoothness, softness and radiance.

Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask $18 Buy Now

RéVive Brightening Moisture Mask

If dryness and dullness are your main skin care concerns, the RéVive Brightening Moisture Mask will help revitalize your complexion. Comprised of a radiance-boosting, moisture-replenishing blend of vitamin C, citric acid and glycerin, this luxurious face mask reenergizes and repairs your skin while removing buildup from your pores, helping you achieve a smoother, firmer and more rejuvenated-looking complexion.

RéVive Brightening Moisture Mask $150 Buy Now

Golde Clean Greens Face Mask

Acting as a green juice for your skin with its supercharged formula, which features a blend of nourishing superfoods like chlorella, spirulina, and mango juice, the Golde Clean Greens Face Mask performs a deep, detoxifying exfoliation of your pores without causing irritation. Its powder-to-gel formula is extremely gentle and even replenishes your moisture levels, making it great for dry skin types in addition to acne-prone, oily and sensitive skin.

GOLDE Clean Greens Face Mask $34 Buy Now

ESW Beauty Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask

Perfect for on-the-go usage thanks to its convenient sheet mask design, the ESW Beauty Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask infuses your skin with an intensely hydrating burst of moisture courtesy of watermelon, rosewater and grapefruit extracts. While your skin is being replenished, these antioxidant-rich ingredients also slough away dead skin cells and unwanted texture to reveal a smoother, dewier and brighter complexion.

ESW Beauty Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask $6 Buy Now

Dr. Brandt Hydro Biotic Recovery Sleeping Mask

Designed to work the night shift for dry, tired and stressed-out skin, the Dr. Brandt Hydro Biotic Recovery Sleeping Mask features a hydrating and soothing blend of ceramides, peptides and antioxidant-rich ingredients to strengthen your skin barrier, restore balance and promote a brighter and more rejuvenated-looking complexion.

Dr. Brandt Hydro Biotic Recovery Sleeping Mask $52 Buy Now

Ren Clean Skincare Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask

Featuring a soothing and hydrating blend of white mushroom extract, algae extract and shea butter, the Ren Clean Skincare Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask gently and effectively combats redness, irritation, itchiness and dryness from stressed-out, blotchy complexions to reveal a smoother, brighter and more even-looking complexion. It’s also packed with loads of skin-healthy antioxidants and minerals like vitamin E, courtesy of jojoba oil and panthenol.

Ren Clean Skincare Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask $49 Buy Now

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask

For dry, sensitive skin types that want to incorporate retinol into their skin care routine, the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask is fortified with poly-hydroxy acids, which are a gentler form of retinol, and support your skin’s natural regeneration process so you can wake up with smoother, brighter skin. While it’s stimulating collagen production and repairing damaged skin cells, avocado and matcha deliver rich moisture, vitamin E and other skin-healthy nutrients to create a stronger skin barrier and lock in hydration.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask $49 Buy Now

Epara Skincare Intense Hydrating Mask

Doubling as a hydration replenisher and a pore-purifying treatment, the Epara Skincare Intense Hydrating Mask helps you achieve a healthier, brighter and more even-looking complexion with its multitasking formula. As kaolin clay removes impurities, oil and dead skin cells from the pores, glycerin, licorice root extract, rice powder and moringa infuse your skin with a lasting wave of moisture, texture-smoothing and radiance-boosting vitamins and minerals.

Epara Skincare Intense Hydrating Mask $140 Buy Now

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Masque

Crafted with a skin-transforming, barrier-strengthening blend of botanicals, the AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Masque targets signs of dryness, fatigue and environmental stress in your complexion and allows you to enjoy a night of recovery, repair and nourishment so you can wake up looking recharged, replenished and rejuvenated.

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Masque $60 Buy Now