All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not all razors are made the same, especially when it comes to tackling delicate skin areas like the face. When it comes to removing facial hair and peach fuzz, upgrading your grooming routine with the best face shavers for women will not only ensure a close shave but prevent irritation and pain as well.

Boasting ergonomic handles to deliver the utmost precision and control, these face razors are built with stainless steel, hypoallergenic and micro-guarded blades that get close to the skin to remove pesky, unwanted hairs from the upper lip, chin, cheeks and neck without the nicking and tugging of traditional razors. Doubling as effective eyebrow trimmers and shapers, women’s face razors and shavers are gentle enough for daily use and won’t exacerbate your hair growth pattern by creating darker or thicker hairs.

Beyond the realms of hair removal, the best face shavers for women also act as dermaplaning devices due to their exfoliating properties. So, while your face razor is removing peach fuzz, it’s also getting rid of dead skin cells as well. Frequent dermaplaning will help you achieve a smoother and brighter complexion while also improving the efficacy and penetration of your skin care products as well, making them great for every skin type and concern.

Below, explore the best face shavers for women that will make hair removal feel less like a chore.

Revlon Face Defuzzers Hair Removal Tool

Perfect for removing peach fuzz and hair from the upper lip, chin, cheeks and neck, the Revlon Face Defuzzers Hair Removal Tool effortlessly gets rid of unwanted hair with ease and precision thanks to its narrow design. Its sleek construction also makes it a great grooming device for your eyebrows as well.

Revlon Face Defuzzers Hair Removal Tool $5 Buy Now

Tinkle Eyebrow Razor

Made from durable stainless steel and suitable for all skin types, the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor removes unwanted hair from the eyebrows, face and neck without irritating these delicate skin areas. Stocked with three face razors, this top-rated trio performs with the utmost precision and closeness so you can enjoy smooth, hairless skin.

Tinkle Eyebrow Razor $5 Buy Now

Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device

Available in four trend-inspired colors that instantly brighten up your grooming routine, the Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device rids your complexion of peach fuzz while exfoliating away dead skin cells, helping you achieve a softer, brighter and smoother complexion. This top-rated dermplaning device is created to safely and delicately cater to sensitive skin areas so you don’t have to worry about cutting or irritating your skin.

Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device $199 Buy Now

Funstant Precision Electric Face Razor

Offering the closeness of a traditional razor without the nicking, pulling and tugging, the Funstant Precision Electric Face Razor uses its rounded, stainless steel blades to trim and fully remove unwanted hair from the face and eyebrows. Its hypoallergenic design makes it perfect for all skin types by preventing irritation and redness, so you can safely and efficiently remove hair from your upper lip, chin, cheeks and neck without worrying about damaging your skin.

Funstant Precision Electric Face Razor $16 Buy Now

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Face Razor

Packed with three razors so you’ll never be without one, the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Face Razor doubles as a face razor and a dermaplaning device thanks to its multitasking design. Whether you’re looking to remove facial hair, groom your eyebrows or exfoliate away dead skin cells, these top-rated razors are stocked with high-quality blades that carefully interact with your skin to prevent nicking and irritation for smoother, softer and hairless skin.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Face Razor $5 Buy Now

StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool

Offering minor peach fuzz-removing benefits with its exfoliating properties, the StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool reveals a smoother, brighter and more even-looking complexion by exfoliating away dead skin cells from your face. To ensure a safe at-home dermaplaning experience, this top-rated device is built with several safeguarding features to protect your skin from irritation, cuts and nicks while also delivering optimal precision and control.

StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool $75 Buy Now

Shiseido Prepare Facial Razor

Designed to deliver the same hair-removal results as a traditional razor while minimizing scratches and cuts, the Shiseido Prepare Facial Razor is able to remove the finest hairs from your upper lip, chin, cheeks, neck and eyebrows, which is the result of its durable precision blades. It will also help unveil a smoother and brighter complexion by removing dullness-inducing dead skin cells.

Shiseido Prepare Facial Razor $5 Buy Now

Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer

Designed to remove unwanted hair from the face, body and bikini area, the Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer gently glides over sensitive and delicate areas to keep irritation, redness and pain at a minimum. This multiblade design comes stocked with a wide blade for the face and body, two eyebrow combs and a nose and ear attachment so you can achieve flawless head-to-toe results.

Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer $15 Buy Now

Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Hair Remover

Gentle enough for daily usage so you don’t have to let your hair grow out before your next session, the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Hair Remover offers a safe and painless facial hair removal session for all skin types without making your hair grow back thicker or darker. This top-rated battery-powered device also comes equipped with an LED light that illuminates your skin while you shave, ensuring that every last hair from your upper lip, chin, cheeks and neck has been removed.

Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Hair Remover $18 Buy Now

Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women

Stocked with two attachments to provide a customizable grooming experience, the Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women allows you to trim your eyebrows to any desired length or shape with its hypoallergenic, stainless steel precision blades. It’s also built with a pivoting head that glides across the contours of your face without nicking or tugging, making it great for removing facial hair from your upper lip, chin, cheeks and neck without causing irritation, redness or pain.

Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women $20 Buy Now

Nyela Disposable Facial Hair Remover

Able to seamlessly alternative between removing facial hair, grooming your eyebrows and dermaplaning your complexion, the Nyela Disposable Facial Hair Remover creates a safe, painless and irritation-free at-home facial hair removal experience with its stainless steel, micro guard-protected blades. Lightweight and portable, its non-slip grip and elongated design ensures precision and control, helping you remove even the finest of hairs.

Nyela Disposable Facial Hair Remover $6 Buy Now