The 20 Best Face Sunscreens for Every Skin Type

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know that sunscreen is meant to be a part of our daily skin care routines, but it takes one of the best face sunscreens on the market to actually make that an appealing prospect. When you’ve tried one too many formulas that sting your eyes or leave your skin looking ashy, it’s hard to summon up much enthusiasm for the extra step. But UV protection is essential year-round, especially with national incidences of skin cancer still continuing to rise. Studies also show that sunscreen helps prevent skin damage caused by UV radiation on any skin tone, from sunburn to hyperpigmentation to signs of aging.

Luckily, the SPF market is catching up to the rest of your routine. The latest formulas I’ve tested feel so good on my skin, they’re akin to a hydrating serum or lightweight moisturizer — with the added benefit of broad spectrum protection. Dermatologists have also noted plenty of recent advancements in sunscreen formulation.

“Many facial sunscreens are now tinted with iron oxide,” says dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D. of the new tinted moisturizer with SPF category. “The addition of this tint not only makes the sunscreen blend into more skin tones, but also acts as a proven beneficial ingredient since iron oxide has been shown to help melasma resolve.” Another advancement Dr. Ciraldo has noticed in sunscreen formulation is the addition of blue light protection. “Some recently presented data shows that blue light from the sun can cause free radical damage, so I do advocate for using SPF with blue light/HEV protection,” she says.

The Different Types of Face Sunscreen

Spray sunscreen: Sprays allow sunscreens to be used extra conveniently at any time of day. You can apply them evenly with a single spritz, making them a great choice for your midday reapplication — especially if you don’t want to disturb your makeup.

Cream sunscreen: Your classic sunscreen formula now comes with upgraded ingredients and finishes. Think of these formulas as a moisturizer first and sunscreen second. “The latest generation of sunscreens contain added ingredients to help protect the skin against environmental aggressors,” says dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner , M.D. “Many sunscreens also offer added hydration or anti-aging benefits as well.”

Tinted moisturizer sunscreen: These skin care and makeup multitaskers give you all the benefits of SPF with a tinted bonus. Coverage tends to be light and sheer, allowing them to work across a wider range of skin tones. The sheer tint also helps offset any potential white cast.

Powder sunscreen: Powder sunscreens are especially useful for reapplication throughout the day. They make it easy to ensure you’re continuously protected while cutting down on shine and keeping your foundation fresh.

Stick sunscreen: This TSA-friendly sunscreen type is great for travel or taking on-the-go. The solid stick delivery makes it easy to apply over lips, a commonly missed area when it comes to SPF.

Top Face Sunscreens of 2022

What to Look for in the Best Sunscreen

SPF 30+ : Dermatologists agree that you should look for an SPF rating of 30 or higher on your face sunscreen to make sure you’re getting a good level of daily protection. “The SPF value only represents the ability of the sunscreen to prevent sunburn from UVB rays,” says Dr. Zeichner. To ensure you’re getting the SPF protection listed on the label, you need to apply the proper amount. According to the American Academy of Dermatology , most people only apply about 20–50% of the amount needed. A good rule of thumb is to apply two full fingers of sunscreen to your face.

Sweat resistance : You might not need it in your daily formula, but sweat- and water-resistant formulas are a great choice for beach days or outdoor sports. These formulas are designed to stay on through humid or wet conditions. But just like regular sunscreens, you’ll still need to reapply them every two hours in order to stay protected. Just because the formula is still on your skin doesn’t mean you can skip reapplication.

Broad spectrum protection : Broad spectrum sunscreen indicates that the formula will protect your skin from both types of UV light: UVA and UVB rays. “With sunscreen that isn’t broad spectrum, you won’t be protected from all UVA rays,” says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D. Whereas UVB rays are a big factor in reddening and sunburn, UVA rays penetrate deeper into your skin and can cause premature aging and skin cancer. “ You can be confident that you’re getting the best and most protective sunscreen if you see both ‘broad spectrum’ and an SPF of 30 or higher on the label,” says Dr. Engelman.

Physical UV filters: Sunscreens contain either chemical or physical UV blockers, or a combination of both. Physical sunscreens contain mineral filters: zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. “They form a protective shield over the skin to reflect and scatter light,” says Dr. Zeicher. “However, they also absorb UV light similar to the way that chemical sunscreens work.” Physical/mineral sunscreens might be best for you if you’re looking for a gentle formula. These ingredients can be used across all skin types without causing irritation. The downside? Most (but not all!) formulations tend to leave behind a white cast, especially on darker skin tones.

Chemical UV filters : Chemical sunscreens are also referred to as organic filters. “Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing UV light and preventing it from penetrating into the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. These formulas are less likely to leave a white cast, since they can be easily blended into your skin. “Chemical sunscreens can also be formulated with ultra high SPF levels,” he says. When should you opt for physical formulas instead? In some (but again, not all) cases, chemical sunscreens may lead to irritation in people with sensitive skin.

Comfortable wear : The most important thing to look for in your face sunscreen is a formula that fits seamlessly with the rest of your products. If you want to wear it, you’re more likely to use it daily and reapply regularly. “As a dermatologist, I tell my patients that the best sunscreen is the one that you are actually using,” says Dr. Zeichner. “Ultimately, the choice comes down to personal preference.”

What to Consider for the Best Sunscreen for Your Skin Type

You’ll find plenty of details in this experts-approved list of best sunscreens for every skin type, but here are a few general tips to consider. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, Dr. Ciraldo recommends looking for a face sunscreen with a high concentration (at least 5%) of zinc oxide. “This ingredient can actually help acneic skin and mattify oily skin,” she says. For those with dry skin, hydrating ingredients like glycerin or jojoba are your friend. And if you have sensitive or reactive skin, stick to mineral SPF formulas with only zinc oxide and titanium dioxide listed as active ingredients.

Want an even deeper dive? With the help of Dr. Ciraldo, Dr. Zeichner, and Dr. Engelman, I rounded up the best face sunscreens on the market right now. Read on for the full breakdown.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint

Best Tinted Face Sunscreen

Formula: Mineral and chemical

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Tinted moisturizer

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Blue light protection

Dr. Engelman loves this mineral-chemical hybrid formula, which comes in a range of 10 flexible tints. “It makes your skin look natural but perfected,” she says of the reef-safe SPF. The formula doesn’t sacrifice on skin-care benefits either; it contains hydrating ingredients, like squalane and an extra dose of antioxidants. The result is a sheer, dewy finish that makes skin look and feel healthier. As a bonus, it also includes blue light protection.

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint $47 Buy Now

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint

Best Multitasking Face Sunscreen

Formula: Mineral

Size: 1 fl oz

Type: Skin tint

SPF: 40

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Blue light protection

Few sunscreens that I’ve tried do as much as this one from Ilia. As Dr. Ciraldo puts it, this formula “does double- to triple-time as a sunscreen, hydrating serum, and liquid foundation substitute.” I love that the sunscreen comes in an expansive shade range, contains non-nano zinc oxide that’s gentle on sensitive skin, and won’t cause white cast due to its tinted base. It truly feels like a moisture-boosting serum on my skin, thanks to hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane. Dr. Ciraldo and I are both fans of the addition of blue light protection as well.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint $48 Buy Now

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation

Best CC Cream Face Sunscreen

Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.08 fl oz

Type: CC cream

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Full coverage

It’s rare to find full-coverage makeup that also acts as an effective broad spectrum SPF, but this CC cream gets it done. “It’s available in a wide range of shades, hydrates, and protects,” says Dr. Ciraldo. “I especially love it for women with marked hyperpigmentation who need a good degree of camouflage.” I like how full-coverage the color is while still looking completely natural on my skin. In addition to SPF 50 protection, it also color corrects, primes, moisturizes, and treats my skin to antioxidant-rich ingredients and peptides.

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation $31.50 Buy Now

Eucerin Age Defense Face Sunscreen Lotion

Best Drugstore Face Sunscreen for Dry Skin



Formula: Chemical

Size: 2.5 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Safe for sensitive skin

This drugstore gem is suitable for both dry skin and sensitive skin, plus it won’t leave a white cast. Dermatologists back up the gentle results, too. “It’s a non-irritating formula,” says Dr. Zeichner. The non-greasy — but deeply moisturizing — lotion contains five antioxidants, including vitamins E and C, that guard against free radicals and boost skin health. Hyaluronic acid makes it just as hydrating as your favorite moisturizer.

Eucerin Age Defense Face Sunscreen Lotion $22 Buy Now

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen for Dry Skin



Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Blurring moisturizer

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: No white cast

Beauty editors will always tell you to wear SPF, but rarely do I see them get so excited about it as when Tatcha dropped its latest version. The Silk Sunscreen lives up to its name, with a formula that glides over your skin, blends in seamlessly, and leaves a soft feel (and broad spectrum protection) behind. Despite the mineral formula, there’s no trace of white cast. Instead, the slightly peachy undertone creates the filtering effect I love — the kind that makes foundation entirely optional afterward. Should you choose to wear makeup overtop, it will layer nicely over the formula, which bathes your skin in hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and silk extracts.

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen $60 Buy Now

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion With Zinc Oxide

Best Drugstore Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin



Formula: Mineral

Size: 2.5 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Gentle on sensitive skin

If you’re looking for a solid mineral sunscreen at the drugstore, this one from CeraVe is your best bet. Dr. Ciraldo says that brands are increasingly innovating their physical SPF formulations to decrease the effects of white cast. “This mineral-only SPF goes on virtually clear and is very lightweight,” she says. “It’s good for anyone who hates to layer too much.” The mineral filters make it safe for sensitive skin, as do additional ingredients in the formula. Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide help hydrate and calm, while CeraVe’s signature ceramides go to work to boost your skin barrier.

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion With Zinc Oxide $14 Buy Now

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Best Sunscreen for Rosacea



Formula: Mineral and chemical

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 46

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Calms acne and rosacea

EltaMD makes some of my favorite sunscreens for every skin concern, and this gentle formula is a longtime favorite. I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so, either; it’s got hundreds of five-star reviews online. The oil-free lotion helps soothe and protect sensitive skin types, and it’s even effective on rosacea. (I can personally confirm that one, thanks to the mild rosacea on my cheeks.) It also helps reduce irritation from breakouts and treat hyperpigmentation over time, due to ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid. “Literally it’s the best sunscreen,” says Eltamd.com reviewer, Jane. “I can wear it under my makeup. I have rosacea and sensitive skin, so I’m careful about what I put on my face and literally this sunscreen is the best ever. No irritation, no breakouts.”

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen $39 Buy Now

Melē Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen for Darker Skin Tones

Formula: Chemical

Size: 1 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Blue light protection, no white cast

“Sunscreen is important across all skin tones,” says Dr. Zeichner. “People with darker skin are particularly at risk for development of hyperpigmentation, which can largely be prevented with regular use of sunscreen.” Dr. Zeichner recommends this sunscreen, which was specifically designed to protect darker skin tones. It contains a double punch of vitamin E and niacinamide to help fade dark spots while the fast-absorbing lotion leaves no white cast and also offers blue light protection.

Melē Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer Sunscreen $21 Buy Now

Bliss Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen

Best Mineral Face Sunscreen for Darker Skin Tones

Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.4 fl oz

Type: Blurring moisturizer

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: No white cast

Both Drs. Zeichner and Engelman recommend this physical sunscreen from Bliss, which manages to combine gentle mineral filters with zero white cast — thanks to a subtle universal tint that truly works across all skin tones. “It offers sheer cosmetic coverage along with UV protection,” says Dr. Zeichner. The formula rubs in easily and is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores. Dr. Engelman is also a fan of the scent, which is a welcome departure from the classic SPF smell. “For those who aren’t a fan of the sunscreen smell, this one is perfect,” she says. “It has a lovely light lavender scent.”

Bliss Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen $21 Buy Now

Isdin Mineral Brush

Best Loose Powder Face Sunscreen



Formula: Mineral

Size: 0.14 oz

Type: Loose powder

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: No

Notable features: Blue light protection

The mattifying finish on this silky powder from Isdin is perfect for oily, combination, or dry skin. “It’s great for dusting on top of makeup or liquid sunscreen for extra protection throughout the day,” says Dr. Engelman. “The powder helps set your complexion.” Mineral filters provide SPF protection, along with a strong defense against free radicals, pollutants, blue light, and infrared radiation. The subtle tint won’t give much coverage, but is great for camouflaging large pores and taking down shine. The brush applicator is directly attached to the canister, so you can simply pop the whole thing in your makeup bag and go.

Isdin Mineral Brush $55 Buy Now

Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Best Stick Face Sunscreen



Formula: Mineral

Size: 0.67 oz

Type: Stick

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: No

Notable features: Sweat and water resistance

This tiny sunscreen stick from Supergoop checks all the boxes you want out of a TSA-friendly formula. The solid stick style glides on easily and hydrates with olive fruit extract. The shape is ideal for covering often overlooked spots, like your lips, ears, and nose. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a necessity for your next beach day or afternoon by the pool. And although it’s a mineral formula, it won’t leave a white cast. “I have tried a lot of mineral spf and this is black girl magic,” says Supergoop.com reviewer Tami. “It goes on with a pretty pinky cast but blends in very easily.”

Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick $24 Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen for Face and Body

Best Spray Sunscreen



Formula: Chemical

Size: 5 oz

Type: Spray

SPF: 60

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Sweat and water resistance

La Roche-Posay’s spray sunscreen dispenses as a fine, even mist no matter which angle you apply it from. It even works upside-down, making it perfect for covering larger areas of skin. It’s the ideal bottle to bring to the beach or use on busy days, since it’s safe for dual use on your face and body. The formula leaves a weightless, non-greasy finish behind that’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It’s also been tested for sensitive skin, and won’t cause any irritation. Safe to say, it deserves its hundreds of five-star Amazon reviews. “The single best sunscreen I’ve ever used,” says Amazon reviewer I. Ghosh. “Amazing protection, with no greasiness or stickiness.”

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen for Face and Body $27 Buy Now

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen

Best K-Beauty Face Sunscreen



Formula: Mineral and chemical

Size: 1.69 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: No white cast

K-beauty brand Glow Recipe never disappoints with its fruit-inspired skin care. Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen marks the brand’s first foray into the sun care category, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite formulas to wear. The blend of mineral and chemical UV filters has been extensively tested across all skin tones and leaves no chalky white cast behind. Better yet, it actually leaves my skin looking like it’s been bathed in the most flattering lighting. Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, watermelon, and aloe help hydrate while delivering a truly unparalleled dewy finish. As Glowrecipe.com reviewer Bryce L. says, “This sunscreen makes my natural skin look amazing! I never feel the need to wear foundation anymore!”

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen $34 Buy Now

Skinbetter Sunbetter Tone Smart Sunscreen Compact

Best Pressed Powder Face Sunscreen



Formula: Mineral

Size: 0.42 oz

Type: Pressed powder

SPF: 68

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Sweat and water resistance, blue light protection

This pressed powder from Skinbetter is a great makeup option in its own right: silky smooth, mattifying without looking cakey, and a barely-there tint that works across a range of skin tones. It’s also easy to layer, which is ideal for midday SPF touch ups. “I love how Skinbetter packs a broad spectrum SPF of 68 into this super-portable pressed sunscreen,” says Dr. Engelman. “It also makes a great primer, and the light color tint helps blur imperfections.” The brand also managed to incorporate blue light protection and water resistance for up to 80 minutes, just in case you want to bring it to the beach.

Skinbetter Sunbetter Tone Smart Sunscreen Compact $65 Buy Now

RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer With SPF

Best Drugstore Face Sunscreen for Fine Lines



Formula: Chemical

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Targets fine lines and wrinkles

Dr. Zeichner recommends RoC’s hydrating, plumping SPF for anyone with “dry or aging skin.” It delivers the broad spectrum UV protection you want out of your daily sunscreen, while also providing additional treatment benefits. “It delivers hyaluronic acid to the skin to add moisture to the outer skin layer,” he says. “This improves radiance and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” The water-gel formula feels light on skin and absorbs quickly. Its chemical filters provide a completely invisible layer for all skin tones.

RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer With SPF $33 Buy Now

Dr. Loretta Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen for Fine Lines

Formula: Mineral and chemical

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Blurring moisturizer

SPF: 40

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Blue light protection

Dr. Ciraldo calls her own SPF creation, Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen, “a hybrid sunscreen with anti-wrinkle peptides and powerhouse antioxidant lipochroman.” It’s combined with Indian ginseng for HEV/blue light protection, creating a formula that shields your skin from external stressors, like pollution, light, climate, and irritants. The tint isn’t so much a noticeable color as it is a blurring, smoothing filter that blends seamlessly into all skin tones for a dewy glow. It’s one of the first things I pack for every vacation and truly acts as SPF, skin care, and subtle makeup in a single tube. As a bonus, it’s even safe for sensitive, acne and rosacea-prone skin.

Dr. Loretta Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen $50 Buy Now

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

Best Face Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin



Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.18 fl oz

Type: Tinted moisturizer

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Oil-free, fragrance-free

If you have oily skin or acne-prone skin, this sunscreen from BareMinerals is gentle on active breakouts while imparting non-greasy hydration. It won’t dry your skin out or irritate acne, nor will it turn your T-zone into an oil slick. “This is something I recommend to women who want good coverage for active acne and dark spots from old acne,” says Dr. Ciraldo. “The gel base blends in well to oily skin.” The lightweight tinted moisturizer comes in a variety of shades and won’t clog your pores — guaranteed.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream $34 Buy Now

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin



Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Sweat and water resistance, blue light protection

Avène remains one of my favorite brands for gentle skin care, and its hero sunscreen has a permanent place in my beach bag. The lightweight lotion is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and provides broad spectrum protection with antioxidant-rich ingredients. Niacinamide helps soothe irritation and even skin tone, while the rest of the formula goes to work shielding against pollutants and blue light. The fully mineral formula doesn’t sting my eyes or irritate my skin. “I experienced no irritation or discomfort at all,” says Avène.com reviewer Jessica. “It looked nice underneath my foundation. No chalky cast.”

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen $32 Buy Now

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Hydrating Shield

Best Face Sunscreen for Barrier Repair

Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Blurring moisturizer

SPF: 50

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Barrier repair

This bestselling sunscreen from Elizabeth Arden is another one of Dr. Engelman’s favorites. “In addition to providing broad spectrum SPF 50 protection, it contains a skin barrier-strengthening DNA Enzyme Complex and anti-pollution technology to give skin an extra defense against environmental aggressors,” she says. The barrier repair ingredients help ensure that your skin stays moisturized, healthy, and strong. They also further protect against free radical damage and oxidative stress caused by UV rays. The subtle universal tint creates a blurring, smoothing finish that’s flattering on all skin tones.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Hydrating Shield $72 Buy Now

Solara Suncare Go! Daily Defense Soothing Mineral Face Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen for Acne and Sensitivity



Formula: Mineral

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Type: Cream

SPF: 30

Broad spectrum: Yes

Notable features: Blue light protection

This smooth sunscreen from Solara tackles both breakouts and general skin sensitivity. “It has an easy-to-spread consistency,” says Dr. Zeichner. “The formula contains aloe and green tea to hydrate and calm the skin.” The addition of lactobacillus ferment also helps support a healthy skin barrier, and it leaves a natural satin finish behind. Along with broad spectrum protection, you’ll also be shielded from blue light and pollutants.

Solara Suncare Go! Daily Defense Soothing Mineral Face Sunscreen $25 Buy Now

Tinted vs. Non-Tinted Face Sunscreen

Tinted face sunscreens now come in an increasingly wide shade range, making them a great choice for incorporating into your makeup routine (or ensuring you won’t get a chalky white cast). Dr. Engelman says they can be “just as effective” as untinted formulas. “In fact, the tint can actually provide added protection against hyperpigmentation and melasma,” she says. “Just make sure you’re still choosing a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.”

Why Choose a Reef-Safe Mineral Sunscreen?

Some studies have shown that two common chemical filters (oxybenzone and octinoxate) can cause coral bleaching. While discussion continues on the exact impact, sunscreens that don’t contain these ingredients are now considered “reef-safe” in an effort to reduce environmental pollutants and damage. Dermatologists say that it’s ultimately up to you whether or not you want to avoid these ingredients in your SPF (although these sunscreens are banned in Hawaii). “It’s important to remember that the term ‘reef-safe’ has no standard or regulated meaning, so be sure to do your research when selecting an SPF,” says Dr. Engelman.

The Best Way to Apply Sunscreen

No matter what kind of formula you’re using, sunscreen should always be the last step in your skin care routine. Dr. Ciraldo says this rule applies to both physical and chemical formulas, and it also holds true for any type of face sunscreen you use, whether it’s a cream, powder, or spray. Finish your morning skin care routine with a generous amount of SPF, then reapply it every two hours, even if you’re not at the beach. “This should be done regardless of being inside or outside, as UV rays can penetrate your skin through windows, but it’s especially important if you’re outside and swimming or sweating,” says Dr. Engelman.

How We Chose the Top Face Sunscreens

I asked Dr. Ciraldo, Dr. Zeichner, and Dr. Engelman to select their top sunscreens based on innovations in the market, a variety of skin types and tones, and standout formulations. Many of their picks are also backed by hundreds of five-star reviews. My own additions to the list are based on a decade of personally testing SPF formulas and interviewing dermatologists about photoprotection and skin care formulation.

Meet the Experts



Dr. Loretta Ciraldo , M.D. F.A.A.D., is a Miami-based board certified dermatologist with over 40 years’ experience and founder of Dr. Loretta Skin Care . Dr. Loretta was amongst the first (and one of the only women) to study the effects of UVA radiation on skin at Harvard’s photobiology lab in the seventies. She’s a mother of four, grandmother of two, has a thriving dermatology practice in Miami, an award-winning skin care line, and formulates for other beauty brands.

Dr. Dendy Engelman , M.D. F.A.C.M.S. F.A.A.D. , is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue . Widely celebrated for her expertise in neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and laser medicine, Dr. Engelman provides a wide range of treatments including general dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, and skin cancer treatment. She has been featured in national magazines, publications, and media appearances regarding her pioneering work in dermatology.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D. F.A.A.D., is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He is one of the country’s key opinion leaders in treating acne and rosacea, and is an expert in cosmeceuticals, skin care, and cosmetic dermatology. As an educator, Dr. Zeichner teaches dermatology residents and regularly lectures to international audiences at major dermatology meetings. His work has been published in the top peer-reviewed dermatology journals, and he can be found quoted across national media.

Meet the Author

Sarah Y. Wu is a freelance beauty editor, copy director, and DEI consultant with a decade of experience in the beauty industry. Currently, she’s the contributing content director at Milk Makeup and copywrites for some of your favorite skin care brands. Her bylines have appeared in outlets including Forbes, Glamour, Byrdie, and Teen Vogue, giving her plenty of opportunities to test more sunscreens than she can count. Connect with her on Instagram @say.wu.