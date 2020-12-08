All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to finding the best face washes for oily skin, the solution lies in the ingredients list. Some of the most effective oil-regulating cleansers are powered by skin-purifying agents such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, niacinamide, clay and more, which help promote cell turnover and restore balance by removing excess oil from the pores.

But, your oily skin cleanser can’t be too powerful, or else you’ll just end up right back where you started. Over exfoliation can result in the skin creating more sebum, which leads to more oil and blemishes hindering your complexion. That’s why it’s important to find a formula that gently cleanses the skin while also replenishing the skin barrier. These will usually contain humectants among the likes of hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which keep the skin hydrated without clogging the pores or causing damage to the moisture barrier.

Below, you’ll find the best face washes for oily skin that will soak up oil for a shine-free complexion.

1. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Formulated with a unique blend of ceramides to prevent the disruption of the barrier, the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser offers a gentle cleanse that removes excess oil with over-drying or stripping the skin.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser $15 Buy Now

2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser

Suitable for sensitive skin types, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser gets deep into the cells to remove excess oil and other pore-clogging agents without stripping away moisture from the skin barrier. It’s also gentle enough to use as an eye makeup remover as well.

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser $15 Buy Now

3. Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

Designed to improve the overall tone and texture of the skin, the Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser targets blemishes before they form with its invigorating acne-fighting formula, which is also oil-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser $11 Buy Now

4. HoliFrog Superior Omega Nutritive Gel Wash

Created with the skin barrier in mind, the HoliFrog Superior Omega Nutritive Gel Wash is enriched with skin-healthy probiotics, omega fatty acids and vitamins to provide nourishment as it cleanses away impurities and oil. It also has a pH of 5.5 and is formulated without fragrance or drying alcohols, so your skin will feel balanced and soft after use.

HoliFrog Superior Omega Nutritive Gel Wash $36 Buy Now

5. Rosen Skincare Earth Cleanser

Perfect for those with acne-prone skin, the Rosen Skincare Earth Cleanser stops oil at the source for a balanced, more even complexion. Boasting anti-bacterial and astringent properties, this creamy cleanser uses a blemish-fighting blend of zinc oxide, niacinamide and eucalyptus oil to reduce inflammation and redness while also preventing future breakouts from forming.

ROSEN Skincare Earth Cleanser $18 Buy Now

6. Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser

Fortified with 1.5 percent of salicylic acid, the Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser removes makeup, dirt and oil from the pores for a squeaky-clean cleanse. In addition to soaking up excess oil and preventing breakouts, this powerful cleanser also works as a solution for blackheads and uneven texture.

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser $32 Buy Now

7. Eau Thermale Avène Cleansing Foam

Formulated to mattify the skin, the Eau Thermale Avène Cleansing Foam is a soap-free cleanser that gently removes oil from the skin and prevents it from coming back later. Compatible for those with sensitive skin, it can also be used as a makeup remover for the face and eyes.

Eau Thermale Avène Cleansing Foam $20 Buy Now

8. Dermalogica Active Clay Cleanser

Powered by a detoxifying blend of mineral-rich kaolin clay and purifying binchotan charcoal, the Dermalogica Active Clay Cleanser restores balance to oily skin while also clearing impurities and reducing the appearance of pores. To prevent stripping the skin of its natural oils and distributing the moisture barrier, it’s also formulated with aloe, broccoli extract and murumuru seed to nourish and hydrate.

Dermalogica Active Clay Cleanser $39 Buy Now

9. OleHenriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser

Designed to deliver a deep cleanse, the OleHenriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser uses a blend of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts to control oil and purify the pores. It’s also fortified with exfoliating glycolic and lactic acids to remove dead skin cells and prevent impurities.

OleHenriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser $26 Buy Now

10. Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo

Double cleansing is an effective method for reducing oil production in oily skin types. Characterized by washing your face with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser, this K-beauty skin-care trend lifts all signs of dirt and debris from the surface of your skin and prevents pore-clogging agents from hindering your complexion.

For those who are new to the double cleansing method, the Then I Met You Cleansing Duo makes achieving cleaner, healthier skin easy with its nourishing formulations. Begin with the Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm, which removes oil-based impurities with its sorbet-like texture and seaberry, grape seed oil and vitamin E blend. Then, finish up with the Then I Met You Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel to dissolve whatever water-based impurities are still lingering in your pores. This gentle-yet-powerful cleanser contains rice extracts, polyhydroxy acids, green tea and licorice extracts.

Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo $68 Buy Now

11. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Pore-Perfecting Cleansing Gel

Perfect for those with mature skin that want to tackle excess oil and shine, the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Pore-Perfecting Cleansing Gel harnesses the exfoliating power of glycolic and mandelic acids and farnesol, a natural alternative to benzoyl peroxide, to decongest the pores and promote cell turnover for a gentle-yet-effective cleanse that removes makeup, impurities and bacteria.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel $38 Buy Now

12. Caudalie Vinopure Pore-Purifying Gel Cleanser

Designed with oily and acne-prone skin types in mind, the Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser gets deep into the skin to clear the pores of oil, dirt, makeup and more. Powered by 100 percent natural salicylic acid, this cleanser also minimizes the look of pores and blemishes while also reducing oil production throughout the day.

Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser, $28 Buy Now

13. Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash

Formulated with a nourishing combination of java plum, orange and lavender extracts, the Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash dissolves excess sebum and removes pore-clogging agents from the skin. Perfect for those experiencing dullness and uneven texture, this natural cleanser also enhances radiance while promoting smoother, clearer-looking skin.

Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash $34 Buy Now