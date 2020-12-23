All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cleansing is an essential component of every skin-care routine. For those seeking a deeper cleanse, opting for the best facial cleansing brushes over a new face wash will help you achieve a more effective exfoliation thanks to their innovative technology.

Boasting soft bristles and flexible, textured silicone touch points, these beauty devices penetrate deep into the skin to unclog the pores and buff away dead skin cells, resulting in the successful removal of dirt, oil, makeup, sweat and other sources of impurities. Suitable for all skin types, these bristles are hypoallergenic and vibrate in order to deliver a powerful-yet-gentle massage-like cleanse, which not only helps clarify the skin but also promotes collagen production and increases firmness and elasticity over time.

But refined pores, enhanced radiance, decreased sebum production, improvement in texture and reduced wrinkles, acne and blackheads aren’t the only skin-care benefits that come with using the best facial cleansing brushes. Since they clear the pores and eliminate blockage, some have found that cleansing brushes help improve the efficacy of their skin-care products, starting with the performance of their cleanser down to their serums, moisturizers, eye creams and facial oils.

Below, find the best facial cleansers that cater to a variety of skin types and concerns for a quality cleanse every time.

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Available in 10 trend-inspired colors, the PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device is powered by the brand’s Sonic Glow technology, which deeply removes the skin’s impurities by breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores. Offering 7,000 vibrations per minute and an ergonomic design, it helps reduce excess sebum production while promoting firmer, brighter skin.

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device $99 Buy Now

Foreo Luna 3

Ideal for normal to combination skin types, the Foreo Luna 3 uses soft silicone touchpoints to gently remove dirt, oil and other pore-clogging agents from the skin. Delivering a deep exfoliating cleanse, it also helps stimulate collagen production and promotes a brighter, smoother, firmer complexion.



Foreo Luna 3 $199 Buy Now

Foreo Luna 2

For those with sensitive skin, the Foreo Luna 2 offers an even gentler cleanse thanks to its T-Sonic pulsations and nonporous silicone touch points. An effective device for unclogging pores, it clarifies skin in just two minutes and also works to soften wrinkle-prone areas over time.

Foreo Luna 2 $169 Buy Now

Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush

Made with ultra-soft nylon bristles, the Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush offers unique massaging waves as it sweeps away dead skin cells for an effective exfoliation. Suitable for sensitive skin types, it stimulates blood circulation and smooths away unwanted texture for a softer, more radiant complexion.

Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush $30 Buy Now

Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush

Designed to elevate the performance of your favorite cleanser, the Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush helps you achieve a deep cleanse with its soft bristles that are gentle enough for daily usage. Offering two speed levels and an ergonomic handle, it makes exfoliating your skin an enjoyable task.

Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush $26 Buy Now

Michael Todd SoniClear Elite Sonic Cleansing System

Adding a pop of color to your skin care routine with its bold patterned exterior, the Michael Todd SoniClear Elite Sonic Cleansing System is equipped with an antimicrobial brush head that oscillates approximately 18,000 micro-movements per minute. Gentle and incredibly effective, it offers six speed settings to match your preference and can be used on your face and body to reduce congestion and reveal cleaner, softer and smoother skin.

Michael Todd SoniClear Elite Sonic Cleansing System $149 Buy Now

e.l.f. Cleansing Duo Face Brush Dual-Sided Cleaning Tool

A drugstore-favorite cleansing brush, the e.l.f. Cleansing Duo Face Brush Dual-Sided Cleaning Tool offers a unique cleansing experience with its dual-sided construction. On one side, soft bristles massage while its textured silicone head gently exfoliates on the other. Designed for a comfortable grip, this two-in-one brush sloughs away dead skin cells and acne-causing agents to deliver a thorough cleanse and radiant results.

e.l.f. Cleansing Duo Face Brush Dual-Sided Cleaning Tool $14 Buy Now

Magnitone First Step Vibra-Sonic Cleansing Brush

Compact and ideal for traveling, the Magnitone First Step Vibra-Sonic Compact Cleansing Brush targets breakouts and acne-causing agents to clarify and rebalance the skin. Featuring a USB-rechargeable, waterproof design, it deeply cleanses the pores with energizing sonic oscillations and pulsed vibrations, revealing a more even and radiant complexion by reducing excess oil production, loosening impurities and smoothing away dead skin cells. It also has a zonal timer feature that kicks in after 60 seconds of continued usage to prevent over-cleansing.

Magnitone First Step Vibra-Sonic Cleansing Brush $48 Buy Now

Fancii Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

Available in two colors, the Fancii Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush harnesses the pore unclogging power of sonic oscillation technology and delivers high-frequency vibrations that effectively remove dirt, oil, makeup and sweat from the pores for a deep-yet-gentle cleanse. Featuring hypoallergenic silicone that is 25 percent softer than other models, it’s stocked with five power levels to create a unique, spa-quality exfoliating treatment.

Fancii Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $70 Buy Now

EZBasics Facial Cleansing Brush

Suitable for all skin types thanks to its soft, hypoallergenic silicone bristles, the EZBasics Facial Cleansing Brush gently removes stubborn makeup, deeply cleanses pores and reduces blackheads and blemishes. Waterproof and designed for long-lasting usage, it restores radiance and vibrancy in the skin while boosting collagen and increasing blood circulation.

EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $26 Buy Now

Clarisonic Mia Smart

Available in three vibrant colors, the Clarisonic Mia Smart uses the brand’s patented oscillation technology and soft brush bristles to loosen dirt, debris and oil from the pores. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, it delivers more than 300 pulsations per second and acts as a firming massage for delicate skin.

Clarisonic Mia Smart $124 Buy Now

Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush

With nine colors to choose from, the Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush comes stocked with seven head attachments to deliver a full range of cleansing options for the face and body. Included are three soft bristle brushes for facial cleansing, a specialized head for removing makeup, a pumice head and polish accessory for removing calluses, plus a massage brush that relieves tensions and delivers a firming massage.

Pixnor Facial Cleansing Brush $23 Buy Now

Misiki Facial Cleansing Brush

Fortified with blue and red light technology to provide solutions for breakouts, wrinkles and redness, the Misiki Facial Cleansing Brush is stocked with three cleansing modes that remove pore build-up, stimulate collagen production and improves the overall elasticity and tone of the skin. It also features five brush attachments, which include two cleaning brushes, a sponge head for removing makeup, a sanding head for removing texture and calluses and a silicone head for massaging.

Misiki Facial Cleansing Brush $40 Buy Now

Vanity Planet Spin for Perfect Skin

Available in three colorways, the Vanity Planet Spin for Perfect Skin cleansing brush delivers a powerful cleanse that effectively exfoliates and removes bacteria for radiant skin. In addition to clearing the pores and refining their appearance, it uses micro-massage technology that has been found to improve the efficacy of your skin-care products while promoting firmer, smoother skin.

Vanity Planet Spin for Perfect Skin $110 Buy Now

Conair True Glow Facial Brush

Equipped with three brush attachments for a tailored cleanse, the Conair True Glow Facial Brush gently exfoliates to remove dirt, oil and makeup to impart a velvety-smooth texture and radiant glow. Featuring a head attachment for cleansing, buffing and moisturizing, skin is left feeling replenished and rejuvenated instead of over-cleansed and irritated.

Conair True Glow Facial Brush $20 Buy Now