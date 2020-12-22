All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elevating your skin-care routine with one of the best facial steamers makes detoxifying, purifying and hydrating your skin an easy and therapeutic feat. Harnessing the power of nano-ionic technology and replicating popular spa facial sauna treatments, these innovative skin-care devices convert water into a micro-fine steam mist that deeply penetrates the skin and opens the pores, which has a powerful cleansing and exfoliating effect.

Ideal for all skin types and concerns, this process successfully removes pore-clogging agents such as dirt, oil, makeup, dead skin cells and more, creating the optimal environment to clarify the skin and remove blackheads and other impurities. Additionally, the steam increases moisture in the skin and helps reverse the effects of dryness and dullness by imparting a dewy glow. By clearing the pores and priming the skin, facial steamers have also been found to improve the efficacy of the products in your skin-care routine as well.

The best facial steamers also boast several benefits outside of the realms of skin care. Their concentrated steam flow is beneficial for those suffering from sinus pressure and congestion, as it opens and clears them. Facial steamers can also be used as vessels to diffuse essential oils, which offer rejuvenating and calming effects for mind and body.

Below, find the best facial steamers that will help detoxify your skin and create a radiant glow.

Okachi Gliya Facial Steamer

Available in two luxe colors, the Okachi Gliya Facial Steamer generates full-powered steam in just 30 seconds using advanced nano-ionic technology, which silently and effectively turns water into a micro-fine mist that covers your entire face. Its 80-milliliter water tank has a runtime of 15 minutes and has an automatic shut-off feature for added convenience and safety.

Okachi Gliya Facial Steamers $60 Buy Now

Lonove Facial Steamer

Designed with an atomizing lamp and a sonic atomizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles, the Lonove Facial Steamer produces a mist that is 10 times more effective in penetrating the skin compared to similar models. Additionally, it converts water to steam in 30 seconds, offers a 10-minute runtime and has an automatic shut-off feature that activates when the steam is done. It also comes with four professional-grade skin-care tools that allow you to perform your own acne, blackhead and pore extractions at home.

Lonove Facial Steamer $38 Buy Now

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer

The Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer generates nano-ionic steam by combining its conventional heating element with an ultra-sonic vaporizer with negatively charged ionic particles, allowing the mist to easily penetrate the skin deeper and more effectively. Designed to create a full spa experience with its 200-milliliter water tank and 30-minute runtime, it can also be used as a room humidifier and has a towel-warming compartment. Also included are five blackhead and breakout extraction tools to complete your beauty treatment and help you achieve clear skin.

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $50 Buy Now

Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer

Only requiring six minutes to transform your skin, the Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer invites you to enjoy a salon-quality facial sauna treatment with its simple time-efficient steam cycle. It generates nano-sized steam particles that deeply penetrate the skin to purify the pores and enhance moisture, creating a rejuvenated and refreshed complexion.

Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer $70 Buy Now

Villsure Facial Steamer

Equipped with everything for at-home spa day essentials, the Villsure Facial Steamer comes with a spa headband and two face mask applicators to transform your bathroom into a salon. This top-rated facial steamer produces nano-ionic steam that penetrates deep into the skin to open the pores and remove dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities to reduce redness, acne, blackheads and more. Creating full-powered steam in just 30 seconds, it delivers a consistent mist for six to eight minutes.

Villsure Facial Steamer $32 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer

Powered by micro-steam technology to infuse skin with hydration, clarify the complexion and detoxify skin, the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer boasts a compact and lightweight design that’s portable and offers full steam coverage. Ideal for all skin types and creating a nine-minute facial sauna experience, the steamer softens skin, minimizes the appearance of pores and imparts a dewy glow.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer $149 Buy Now

Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer

Designed to clear pores and stimulate circulation, the Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer creates a therapeutic facial treatment made of nano-sized water molecules that penetrate deep thanks to its ion generator. Not only does it offer a deep cleanse, but it clarifies the skin of pore-clogging agents and acts as an effective acne-clearing and blackhead removal method.

Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer $100 Buy Now

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

Perfect for skin purification on-the-go, the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier uses ultrasonic wave technology to run for 10 hours continuously and provide an efficient fine mist. Portable and compact, this USB-powered, LED light-fortified mini facial steamer keeps skin hydrated and refreshed and can also be used to diffuse essential oils.

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier $39 Buy Now

Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System

A three-step skin-care system that cleanses and rejuvenates, the Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System delivers a warm flow of softly steaming mist to open pores and stimulate circulation. This facial steamer also comes with a set of cleansing brushes to provide a deep cleanse by exfoliating, toning and hydrating the skin. Not only will your skin be purified and smooth, but you’ll also notice a refreshed glow as the result of the device’s concentrated steam distribution.

Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System $40 Buy Now