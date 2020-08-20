All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Times have been tough for those who are all about their lash extensions, since any salon treatment is harder to come by these days, to say the least. Sure, there’s always mascara, but the makeup staple can literally only bring lashes so far. That’s where false eyelashes come in. It might seem like falsies are only for special occasions when over the top drama is called for, but that’s a common misconception. The best false eyelashes are great for day-to-day wear for enhancing your eye shape, helping your peepers look lifted and wide open, and extending the length and volume of your own lashes. Depending on the vibe you’re going for, there is false fringe out there for everything from minimalistic to big and bold.

False eyelashes used to get a bad rep for being tough to apply, but that process has come a long way. There are several different types and most of them can be applied with a few spots of glue or double-sided tape. They can be comfortably worn all day and will stay put. To find the best false eyelashes for you, pick a style that suits your eye shape. It’s important to remember that most can be trimmed, making them flexible to accommodate more people. If the type of falsies allows, applying mascara at the root of your lashes where they attach will give them a bit of grip and help them blend in better.

No matter which falsies you choose or for what occasion, a boost in your lashes will make a big difference in your look. Get ready for full, fluttery lashes with the best false eyelashes.

1. Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes Giselle #1

When Huda Kattan launched Huda Beauty in 2013, she did so with a single product: false eyelashes. Since then, the brand has grown at lightning speed and added many fan favorites along the way, but they’re still loved for their falsies. Huda Beauty offers a falsie for every occasion, from girl next door vibes to va-va-voom drama. Giselle #1 is their bestseller and great for every day wear thanks to its natural style and light volume.

Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes Giselle #1 $18.00 Buy Now

2. Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash in Plush

Lusting for long, full lashes? Then these are the best false eyelashes for you. Made from soft, fluffy natural hair fibers, each lash is handmade, giving them an authentic look. There are five different styles to choose from. When drama is what you’re after, with lots of length and volume, then go for Plush. Bonus: They’re easy to apply and comfortable to wear.

Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash in Plush $20.00 Buy Now

3. Ardell Natural Multipack Lashes

Big on volume but low on price, these are some of the best false eyelashes out there. The strip lashes are ideal for daily wear because they’re light and comfortable, so they can be worn all day, and blend right in with your real lashes. Ardell’s Invisiband Technology allows them to disappear into the lash line. They can be trimmed to get just the right look, but since they’re pretty short, wielding the scissors isn’t typically necessary. The multipack comes with four pairs of lashes and since they’re reusable this set will last for a while. Designed to be easy to apply, simply put on the adhesive along your lash line and then place the falsies on top. They’re just as simple to remove.

Ardell Natural Multipack Lashes $12.03 Buy Now

4. e.l.f. Cosmetics Dramatic False Lash Kit

Drugstore favorite e.l.f. is known for making great beauty products at great prices and their falsies live up to that reputation. This kit comes with everything needed: a pair of dramatic lashes, a contour tray and an applicator. All you have to do is apply a thin line of glue along the entire length of the lash strip, wait for it to get tacky, then apply them to the base of your natural lashes.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Dramatic False Lash Kit $5.25 Buy Now

5. KISS Products Looks So Natural

What makes these falsies a standout is the fact that they have a flared cut, so they taper off at the end—instead of a blunt cut—to give them a super natural look. Incredibly light and soft, you’ll barely feel them while wearing them. They’re reusable, the five pack is a lasting supply.

KISS Products Looks So Natural $8.88 Buy Now

6. Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

Being cruelty-free takes center stage at Tarte, making these the best false eyelashes for vegans and animal lovers. Completely free of latex, they still deliver a bold and beautiful look that’s gentle on the eyes. There are nine different versions offered, so there’s a pair out there for everyone. Little Black Dress is a great everyday option that boosts natural length, Flirt is wispy, Goddess pumps up the volume, Sweetheart has multilength lashes to blend into your own, Girl Boss brings dramatic length, Center of Attention adds volume from the inner eye outward, Baddie is 3-D and fluffy, Glamazon is major 3-D volume and Heartbreaker has incredible flutter.

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes $12.00 Buy Now

7. MAC Cosmetics 33 Lash False Lashes

When customization is a priority, these are the best false eyelashes for you. Since they come in separate clusters, you can add as many or as few as you’d like to create the look you’re lusting after, whether’s that’s natural or dramatic. These are handmade, so they’re built to last and can be worn again and again when they’re taken care of.

MAC Cosmetics 33 Lash False Lashes $17.00 Buy Now

8. Benefit Cosmetics Daily Darling Lash

When you need more than mascara, these falsies will deliver just that while keeping the look natural. They are layered to give them that authentic aesthetic, so they’re great for casual wear. The strip style has a slim, flexible lash band, making it very comfortable. They’re easy to apply with lash glue and can be reused. For maximum re-wearability and to extend their lifespan, the falsies can be cleaned with a cotton pad moistened with oil-based makeup remover, then stored in their original packaging.

Benefit Cosmetics Daily Darling Lash $15.00 Buy Now

9. Velour Lashes Friends Whisp Benefits Luxe Faux Mink False Lashes

Quality takes center stage at Velour Lashes, as each pair is made by hand with the best materials. The thin, flexible lash band is made from cotton for lightweight comfort. Designed to mimic your real lashes, they’re layered with whispie ends to add length and volume. Safe for even the most sensitive eyes, they’re hypoallergenic and sterilized, as well as free of dyes and chemical processing, plus 100 percent cruelty-free. Each set can be worn more than 20 times.

Velour Lashes Friends Whisp Benefits Luxe Faux Mink False Lashes $26.00 Buy Now

10. Lilly Lashes Faux Mink False Lashes NYC

Fun, flirty and fluttery, these falsies make for pretty round eyelashes. Measuring 16mm, they’re all about full body and maximum volume. Handmade and of top quality, they’re built to last and can be worn up to 25 times. Light as a feather, they’re easy to apply and wear. Animal lovers will be happy to learn that they’re 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Lilly Lashes Faux Mink False Lashes NYC $26.00 Buy Now