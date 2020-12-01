All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing compares to the transformative abilities of a quality pair of false eyelashes. Whether you’re someone who typically only uses one coat of mascara or loves to go all out with a bold liner and smoky eye, these reusable game-changers accentuate your eyes by adding flattering dimension and volume that, in turn, elongate your natural eye shape.

When selecting a pair of false eyelashes, it’s essential that you determine the eye look that you’re trying to achieve. If you’re after something that looks natural-yet-elevated, a set of wispies or something that offers a lightweight feathery-flutter is your best bet. But, if you’re looking to make a statement with your lashes, opting for falsies with thicker strands, strategic layerings and varying lengths will help deliver that dramatic flair.

Like your real lashes, fake eyelashes require care and maintenance so they can last for multiple wears. After you’ve removed them from your lashes, it’s vital that you clean them using a cleansing solution or DIY-ed using soap and water, so you can dissolve any makeup and bacteria that may be lurking in the strands.

Read on to explore the best false eyelashes that will help transform your makeup and deliver bold, beautiful lash looks that suit every glam style.

1. Ardell Lash Demi Wispies

Designed to accentuate the eyes with their feathery-flaired shape, these reusable false lashes feature criss-cross lash strands that create an amplified-yet-subtle finish and adds a natural-looking volume.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Trend: Black Mode

Ardell Lash Demi Wispies $12 Buy Now

2. Eliace False Eyelashes

Equipped with 50 different false lashes in five different styles, Eliace’s False Eyelash kit is stocked with everything you need to elevate your lashes for any occasion. Made with thin fiber material, these durable false lashes offer a soft and comfortable wear and also come with an applicator.

Eliace False Eyelashes $14 Buy Now

3. Velour Lashes Effortless Natural Lash – Would I Lie?

Featuring a naturally-flared and crisscross silhouette, Velour Lashes’ Would I Lie? false eyelashes provide extra volume and dimension with their versatile look. These reusable lashes can be worn up to 20 times and are designed to not require trimming or measuring; just apply glue along their cotton-thread lash bands and go.

Kiss Lash Couture Triple Push-Up Lashes $7 Buy Now

5. House of Lashes Iconic Lite False Lashes

Created to deliver show-stopping drama while still offering a comfortable feel, these false lashes feature a thinner band to give off a more everyday look. They have a dynamic V-formation effect and criss-cross pattern design to add dimension and length to the eyes and can be worn up to eight times.

House of Lashes Iconic Lite False Lashes $12 Buy Now

6. Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes – Girl Boss

Crafted with a comfort-fit cotton strip, these fan-favorite false eyelashes provide dramatic length and layered dimension for a fuller, thicker lash look. Their vegan fibers and flexible band disappear into the lashline for weightless wear.

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes $12 Buy Now

7. e.l.f Cosmetics Dramatic Lash Kit

These drugstore-favorite falsies are designed for effortless application and multiple wears with their flexible and durable comfort grip gel. Offering lush volume that is suitable for any occasion, they will elevate your eye look and even come with a lash adhesive gel so you can get glammed up immediately.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Dramatic Lash Kit $3 Buy Now

8. Eylure False Eyelashes – Lengthening No. 152

Offering a unique “messed up” finish that adds natural layers of volume and thickness to your lashes, these false eyelashes feature a versatile lengthening design that is classic enough for everyday wear but can easily be dressed up with some extra mascara and liner for fancier occasions.

Eylure London False Eyelashes Lengthening No. 152 $5 Buy Now

9. MAC Cosmetics MAC Lash – 33 Ingenue Lash

Created so you can achieve that flirty girl-next-door flutter, these false eyelashes are shaped in banded clusters and can be reused up to 20 times if cared for properly. Featuring a customizable fit, they can be trimmed and reshaped to fit your eye shape and length for perfect results.

MAC Cosmetics 33 Lash $18 Buy Now

10. Huda Beauty Classic False Eyelashes – Lana #10

Designed for high volume and to take the lashes to dramatic new lengths, these durable falsies accentuate any eye shape and can be worn up to 15 times. They’re made with synthetic mellow fibers that are bold enough on their own and do not require mascara.

HUDA Beauty Classic False Eyelashes $20 Buy Now

11. Lola’s Lashes Ruby Strip Eyelashes

Guaranteeing over 30 wears with the proper care and maintenance, these false eyelashes create statement-making lashes with their bold, layered and feathered out design. Made with high-quality synthetic silk, these lashes offer a comfortable, weightless feel.

Lola's Lashes Ruby Strip Eyelashes $25 Buy Now