All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Forget about giving socks or ties for Father’s Day. Market trends are showing that men are eager to explore and experiment with new personal care products to present their best selves as men’s interest in self care continues to rise. That’s why grooming, fragrance and wellness gifts are the best choices for dads who need a refresh of their essentials or a subtle hint to upgrade up their routine. Here, a curated range of the best Father’s Day gift ideas that will elevate his personal care come June 20 and beyond.

Harry’s Shave & Shower Kit

For the dad on the go, Harry’s Shave & Shower Kit makes traveling easy. Featuring a water-resistant toiletry bag, this set comes with a razor and a trio of products in TSA-friendly sizes. The pack includes an invigorating body wash available in your choice of Redwood, Shiso, Stone and Fig scents, a face wash with peppermint that gently exfoliates skin, and a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that hydrates hair.

Harry's Shave & Shower Travel Kit $35 Buy Now

Frederic Malle

Who says you can’t have it all? Frederic Malle’s Essentials Collection is a discovery set that includes five decadent men’s scents in 0.2-oz bottles that are perfect for the adventurous dad. Known for giving creative license to perfumers, the fragrances in Frederic Malle’s curated package features introductions to different designers spotlighting Bigarade Concentree, French Lover, Geranium pour Monsieur, Musc Ravageur and Vetiver Extraordinaire.

Frédéric Malle Essential Perfumes 5-Piece Set $175 Buy Now

Proraso

Proraso’s Vintage Gino Tin has a trinity of essentials for a shave with an emphasis on natural ingredients. The Italian brand knows plenty about mastering a clean-cut look as it’s been at it since its founding in 1908. Incorporating menthol for a cooling effect and eucalyptus oil to help clarify and soothe skin and hair, the set includes a pre-shave cream, shaving cream and after-shave balm. All housed in a collectible container featuring its advertising from the 1950s, products are all dermatologically tested and free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oils, artificial colors or SLS.





Proraso Vintage Gino Tin Set $32 Buy Now

Clinique for Men Starter Kit

Perfect for beginners, the Clinique for Men Starter Kit comes with three skin-nourishing formulas. The package includes a Face Wash and Cream Shave, meanwhile the star product is the Maximum Hydrator, which promises to deliver a moisture boost that lasts 24 hours for healthy-looking skin.

Clinique for Men Starter Kit $15 Buy Now

Cranston Heated Massage Chair

Ideal for dads with an at-home office, the Cranston Heated Massage Chair is the perfect complement for desk work. It’s designed with padding, and upper back and lumbar support for enhanced comfort. Six vibrating massage settings, with heating options, help support the back and legs.

Cranston Heated Massage Chair $199 Buy Now

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel for Men 3-Piece Skincare Set offers a triple play of revitalizing formulas where vitamin E is the hero ingredient. Formulated with caffeine and vitamin E, the Facial Fuel Cleanser helps to remove impurities while the Energizing Facial Scrub, with cooling menthol, sloughs away dead skin cells. For the final act, the Facial Fuel Moisturizer helps revitalize skin texture.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel for Men $55 Buy Now

The Art of Shaving Beard Grooming Kit

Everything you need for a healthy beard comes together in this Beard Grooming Kit for Men by The Art of Shaving. The kit includes Beard Wash, Beard Conditioner and Sandalwood Beard Oil packaged with a sleek travel bag. Soothing peppermint oil and softening jojoba oil are the stars in the wash and conditioner set, while the Sandalwood Beard Oil, featuring argan, avocado and jojoba oils, helps moisturize and tame unruly hair with its non-greasy formula.

The Art of Shaving Beard Grooming Kit $40 Buy Now

Sephora Men’s Fragrance Sampler Set

Sephora offers nine men’s fragrance samplers to test out. Brands featured are Burberry, Paco Rabanne (two scents), Valentino, Viktor & Rolf, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. As a bonus, it comes with a black travel bag. Best of all, the package includes a voucher to redeem for a free full-sized featured fragrance in-store.

Sephora Men's Fragrance Sampler Set $68 Buy Now

Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Wash Set

Ideal for trips to the gym, the Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Wash Set offers a revitalizing routine to washing up. Three products and a sponge come in a convenient travel bag, including an All-Over Wash that’s designed to cleanse the hair, body and face, a body lotion packed with vitamin E, jojoba and soy protein for hydrated skin and an anti-perspirant deodorant for odor control.

Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Wash Set $54 Buy Now

Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit

Also available as a subscription with supplements, Asystem’s plant-based and fragrance-free kit spotlights a trio of essentials, featuring the exfoliating Twice Daily Invigorating Cleanser, the Daily Defense Moisturizer, which has a hydrating SPF 30 formula, and the Overnight Rebuilding Cream, which is designed to help reduce dark circles.

Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit $55 Buy Now