Basic moisturizers and creams rarely deliver the intense hydration that dry, cracked feet needs, which is why it’s best to upgrade your foot-care routine with one of the best foot creams for dry feet and cracked heels.

Formulated with this delicate skin area in mind, these nourishing foot creams harness the hydration power of the industry’s top-leading emollients and humectants to replenish moisture and prevent further loss for lasting smoothness and hydration. When selecting the best foot creams for dry feet and cracked heels, it’s recommended to opt for formulas that are enriched with shea butter, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to deliver a deeply hydrating and restorative experience. For skin that is severely cracked, formulas that contain peppermint oil, tea tree oil, lavender and other antibacterial ingredients will not only to soothe the damaged skin but also ensure that it’s on the path toward healthy healing.

Read on to find the best foot creams for dry feet and cracked heels that cater to a variety of budgets and provide silky-smooth results.

1. Palmer’s Foot Magic Cream

Fortified with peppermint oil, vitamin E, mango butter and the brand’s award-winning cocoa butter, the Palmer’s Foot Magic Cream works hard to moisturize and soften the rough, cracked dry skin for a smoother-feeling skin.

Palmer's Foot Magic Cream $5 Buy Now

2. Gehwol Med Salve for Cracked Skin

A versatile formula that can be applied anywhere, the Gehwol Med Salve for Cracked Skin is an intensively hydrating and reparative ointment that instantly alleviates dry, hard and cracked skin on the feet and hands.

Gehwol Med Salve For Cracked Skin $23 Buy Now

3. Margaret Dabbs London Cracked Heel Treatment Balm

Designed for instant relief, the Margaret Dabbs London Cracked Heel Treatment Balm boasts a rich and creamy texture that binds together cracks in the skin of the feet. Key ingredients include oregano and manuka tree oils for their healing benefits, as well as salicylic and benzoic acids to promote the renewal of the skin and cocoa and shea butters to lock in hydration.

Margaret Dabbs London Cracked Heel Treatment Balm $18 Buy Now

4. Earth Therapeutics Foot Repair Balm

Using a restorative and soothing blend of tea tree oil, aloe and chamomile, the Earth Therapeutics Foot Repair Balm deep-moisturizes to condition and revitalize dry, calloused feet. Plus, it also has a deodorizing effect.

Earth Therapeutics Foot Repair Balm $7 Buy Now

5. Ancient Greek Remedies Intensive Repair Foot Balm

Powered by a nourishing and organic blend of extra virgin olive, sweet almond, grape seed and lavender essential oils, the Ancient Greek Remedies Intensive Repair Foot Balm restores and locks in moisture to treat cracked heels and dry feet. This healing blend also boasts anti-fungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and deodorizing benefits as well. Every bottle comes with a free pumice stone to promote healthier foot care.

Ancient Greek Remedies Intensive Repair Foot Balm $15 Buy Now

6. Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream

Featuring a luxuriously whipped texture that quenches dry skin for a velvety-smooth finish, the Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream caters to dry, calloused skin on the feet, elbows and everywhere in between. Fortified with glycolic acid, this top-rated cream gently exfoliates dead skin and creates a healthy environment that promotes regrowth.

Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream $54 Buy Now

7. Vermont’s Original Bag Balm

Created to tend to extreme cracked skin conditions, the Vermont’s Original Bag Balm is a universal skin salve that can be used all over the body to relieve, hydrate and heal chapped skin wherever it arises.

Vermont's Original Bag Balm $10 Buy Now

8. This Works Perfect Heels Rescue Balm

This Works’ Perfect Heels Rescue Balm deeply nurtures and nourishes dry skin using a healing and detoxifying blend of lemon extracts, lavender and Ecocert cotton thistle. After replenishing moisture in the skin barrier, this powerful balm transforms tired, cracked feet into silky-smoothness.

This Works Perfect Heels Rescue Balm $29 Buy Now

9. O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream

Featuring a concentrated formula that creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface, the O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream instantly boosts moisture levels and helps prevent further moisture loss. Designed to deliver instant and intense relief, this top-rated foot cream promises results within the first few days of usage, making it excellent for those suffering from painfully dry, cracked feet and heels.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $10 Buy Now

10. Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm

A dermatologist-created formula, the Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm offers a clean upgrade to popular petroleum-based ointments. In addition to providing a nourishing solution to dry, cracked feet, this versatile ointment can also be used to treat symptoms of eczema, as well as heal irritations, cuts, scrapes, burns, post-surgery wounds and more. It also makes for an effective lip balm and cuticle balm as well.

Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm $34 Buy Now

11. Barefoot Scientist High Dive Foot Cream

Scientifically formulated to restore and replenish moisture in dry, cracked feet, the Barefoot Scientist High Dive Foot Cream delivers deep, lasting hydration using a blend of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, glycerin and ceramides. Also featuring glycolic acid to promote the skin’s regeneration, this podiatrist-approved formula leaves your rough skin feeling smooth, supple and baby-soft.

Barefoot Scientist High Dive Foot Cream $24 Buy Now