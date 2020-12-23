All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best foot massagers boast benefits that suit every type of sole. Whether your foot pain is the result of prolonged standing, injury, tense post-workout muscles or a chronic condition such as plantar fasciitis or arthritis, these innovative devices replicate professional massage techniques to provide deep pain relief and repair, creating a moment of rejuvenation and relaxation that can be felt throughout your entire body.

Just like the shiatsu massage you’d receive at the spa, the best foot massagers mimic specialized techniques with their deep-kneading footbeds and targeted nodes, which are oftentimes fortified with infrared heat technology to provide stronger relief while also promoting better blood circulation. Plus, some have ergonomic, multifunctional designs that allow them to not only cater to the ankles and legs but also double as massagers for the back and arms.

Read on to explore the best foot massagers that will transform your tired soles and create a customizable and convenient pampering experience.

Naipo Foot Massager

Designed to create a shiatsu massage, the Naipo Foot Massager uses a kneading heated panel that targets acupuncture points on your foot, stimulates blood flow and relieves stress. Ideal for those with chronic pain, nerve pain or plantar fasciitis, this top-rated foot massager provides instant and effective relief.

View Gallery Related Gallery Emerging Designers’ Favorite Holiday Memories

Naipo Foot Massager $80 Buy Now

Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager

Powered by deep-kneading, dual-rotational footbeds for deep relief, the Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager revitalizes tired soles and tense muscles in the feet while increasing blood flow for healthier feet. A viable solution for those with plantar fasciitis and chronic pain, it’s fortified with infrared heat technology for comfortable warmth and more effective tension relieve.

Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager $115 Buy Now

Renpho Foot Massager

Equipped with a rotation ball, rolling stick and adjustable heating feature, the Renpho Foot Massager offers a deep-kneading Shiatsu foot massage and instant pain relief. Boasting an ergonomic design and three kneading and squeezing intensities, this best-selling foot massager provides a customizable and comfortable experience and accommodates feet up to a men’s size 12. Note, this device isn’t best suited for those with sensitivities to tight squeezing and kneading.

Renpho Foot Massager $140 Buy Now

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager

Expertly-crafted to create a customizable massage experience, the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager delivers a deep-kneading foot massage that reduces stiffness while strengthening your muscles for lasting relieve and repair. Equipped with multiple preset massage modes, heat function and adjustable air compression intensity, its kneading footbeds increase circulation and promote overall foot wellness.

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager $120 Buy Now

Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager

Available in two smart colors, the Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager uses flexible shiatsu massage nodes to deliver deep relief for aches and pains. Its ergonomic design and multiple massage and intensity levels make this multifunctional massager perfect for back massages as well.

Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager $57 Buy Now

Etekcity Foot Massager

Designed for optimal relaxation and comfort, the Etekcity Foot Massager provides a deep-kneading massage to the bottom of your feet while gently creating pressure on the top of your feet and around your ankles. An effective solution for pain caused from strain, overuse and plantar fasciitis, this top-rated remote control-operated foot massager offers three air pressure levels and three speed intensities to tailor to your needs.

Etekcity Foot Massager $120 Buy Now

Sharper Image T.E.N.S. Foot Massager with Infrared Heat

Harnessing the invigorating power of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (T.E.N.S.), the T.E.N.S. Foot Massager with Infrared Heat gets deep into the muscles and soles of the feet for temporary pain relief. Equipped with a stimulating footbed, 25 electrical intensity levels, and optional far-infrared ray heat for deep tissue and muscle relief and an automatic shut-off feature, this versatile model can also be used to massage the back, arms and legs.

Sharper Image T.E.N.S. Foot Massager with Infrared Heat $180 Buy Now

Best Choice Products Therapeutic Shiatsu Foot Massager

Created to massage the feet and ankles, the Best Choice Products Therapeutic Shiatsu Foot Massager targets all areas of your feet using a variety of pulsing, kneading and rolling techniques. Available in four colors, it provides a convenient, comfortable and customizable massage every time thanks to its multiple massage modes.

Best Choice Products Therapeutic Shiatsu Foot Massager $110 Buy Now

Human Touch Reflex Swing Pro Leg Massager

Offering relief for pain in the feet, ankles and legs, the Human Touch Reflex Swing Pro Leg Massager creates a healing reflexology massage to promote natural healing and healthy functioning of the muscles, nerves and cells. Powered with the brand’s Figure-Eight technology, it massages the calves in an upward, wave-like motion to optimize blood circulation from your foot to restore your body’s equilibrium while vibrating rollers deeply knead your soles.

Human Touch Reflex Swing Pro Leg Massager $330 Buy Now

Nekteck Foot Massager

Versatile by design, the Nekteck Foot Massager is stocked with six massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes to deeply massage and relax the muscles in the feet. In addition to relieving tension and pain, it comes equipped with a heating function in varying intensity levels to promote better circulation and longer-lasting repair for chronically sore and achy feet.

Nekteck Foot Massager $66 Buy Now