All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every winter skin-care regimen should include one of the best foot peel masks to ensure that your feet are protected and fortified from the damaging effects of the cold weather. A time where calluses, roughness and cracked skin run rampant, winter is known to hinder foot health by drying and weakening the skin.

Inspired by popular spa treatments, the best foot peel masks not only restore moisture to your dry soles but also offer powerful exfoliation to target damaged skin. Using renowned exfoliators such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, AHAs and BHAs, they gently dissolve dead skin cells and soften calluses and roughness. This then promotes cell turnover so healthy cells can take their place and provide relief from dry, cracked skin. Certain foot masks will also offer soothing, deodorizing and anti-bacterial benefits to ensure that your feet are fully restored and repaired.

Depending on the intensity of your foot peel, you should expect to see softer, smoother skin anywhere between seven to 14 days. To prolong the softening effects of the peel, it’s recommended to follow up with a nourishing foot cream to strengthen the skin barrier further.

Below, find the best foot peel masks that will revitalize your tired, overworked feet.

1. Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

Formulated with 16 natural botanicals, the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel treats dry, cracked feet to a blend of nourishing moisture, vitamins and minerals to instantly relieve and repair. Dead skin will begin to peel five to seven days after application and users will experience baby-soft feet in one week.

View Gallery Related Gallery They Are Wearing: Snow Day Style in New York City

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel $25 Buy Now

2. Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask

Created with extra-dry feet in mind, the Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask uses a nourishing blend of shea butter and prebiotic oat to restore moisture and nutrients back into the damaged skin. Suitable for sensitive skin, dry, cracked feet are left feeling velvety-smooth, soothed and moisturized.

Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask $4 Buy Now

3. Earth Therapeutics Soft & Smooth Gentle Peeling Foot Mask

Boasting softening and smoothing results, the Earth Therapeutics Soft & Smooth Gentle Peeling Foot Mask features the brand’s Alpha Hydroxy Acid Complex, a gentle exfoliating elixir that removes hard calluses and rough, dry skin, for improved tone and texture. With tea tree oil as its second ingredient, this foot mask also offers soothing, protective and deodorizing benefits as well.

Earth Therapeutics Soft & Smooth Gentle Peeling Foot Mask $9 Buy Now

4. Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Mask

A rejuvenating foot treatment that will transform even the driest of feet, the Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Set allows you to pamper your soles with a blend of nourishing and conditioning ingredients. Start by soaking your feet, then apply the Foot Masque Socks and pour the Activating Essence in. After 60 minutes of usage, the powerful AHA + BHA botanical blend will dissolve dead skin cells and smooth rough spots to create brighter, softer feet.

Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure $20 Buy Now

5. Kocostar Foot Therapy Exfoliant Wrap

Crafted to deliver a spa-quality experience at home, the Kocostar Foot Therapy Exfoliant Wrap is an intense foot treatment that exfoliates and repairs stressed and overworked feet using a blend of nourishing botanicals for baby-soft results. Perfect for calluses, the key exfoliating and softening ingredients include lactic acid, glycolic acid, castor oil, menthol, calendula extract, dandelion leaf extract, chrysanthemum flower extract, grapeseed extract, camellia leaf extract, rosemary extract, jasmine extract and thyme flower extract.

Kocostar Foot Therapy Exfoliant Wrap $10 Buy Now

6. Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask

Strong enough to tackle stubborn calluses but gentle enough to soothe sensitive skin, the Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask peels away rough and dead skin to reveal softer skin in one to two weeks. Its invigorating lavender scent provides a lovely aromatherapy moment as you treat your feet to some TLC.

Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask $14 Buy Now

7. Dermora Foot Peel Mask

Formulated with coconut and papaya extract, the Dermora Foot Peel Mask stimulates regeneration by gently exfoliating dead skin cells, promising visibly softer and smoother feet in just 11 days. In addition to acting as an effective solution to calluses and cracked skin, this Amazon-favorite foot peel also delivers lasting hydration and should be used every four weeks to maintain healthy feet.

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $30 Buy Now

8. Boscia Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel

Intense by design, the Boscia Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel harnesses the exfoliating power AHAs to peel off rough layers of skin to reveal softer and smoother skin in eight to 10 days. Comprised of a soothing and resurfacing blend of fruit extracts and aloe vera flower extract, this powerful foot mask softens calluses, promotes cell turnover and provides anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits to protect damaged feet.

Boscia Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel $18 Buy Now

9. Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Double-Layer Foot Mask Socks

Using innovative exfoliation technology to remove calluses and dead skin without irritating the skin, the Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Double-Layer Foot Mask Socks gradually peels away roughness to reveal smoother, softer feet in just seven to 10 days. Powered by lactic acid, this innovative mask also uses soothing rooibos, softening soybean, brightening acerola and calendula to rejuvenate the feet from tired to pampered.

Starskin Magic Hour Exfoliating Double-Layer Foot Mask Socks $15 Buy Now

10. Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Dermatologist-tested to ensure its efficacy on all skin types, the Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask contains a restorative blend of apple, lemon and aloe vera to remove dead, flaky skin from the feet and reveal smoother, softer skin in seven to 14 days. Together, these natural ingredients work as a powerful callus-removal treatment and help repair cracked skin in addition to protecting it from future damage.

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $25 Buy Now