All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have oily skin, this is probably an all too common scenario: You leave the house with your foundation flawlessly applied. Just a few hours later, it’s melting and moving around—and not just during the summer. Yes, oily skin is hereditary, but some foundations can actually exacerbate the situation by clogging pores and triggering even more oil production. That’s why using one of the best foundations for oily skin can keep your base in place and your T-zone in check.

First, know what to look for in a foundation for oily skin. When it says “luminous,” “dewy” or “shimmer” on the label, that means it will add even more shine, which can make you look oilier and enlarge pores, so it’s best to leave those types on the shelf. Instead, opt for a powder or matte finish. Another key phrase to look for is “long wear,” since these are less likely to smudge or disappear by midday.

Finally, prep your skin before applying your base. Even if you buy one of the best foundations for oily skin, it won’t live up to its full potential if you don’t lay the groundwork. There’s a long-held myth that oily skin doesn’t need moisturizer, but you can actually have dry and oily skin, so it’s still necessary to hydrate. Plus, when oily skin is parched, it’ll send oil production into overdrive, so this actually helps temper shine. If you’re prone to makeup moving around your face, a primer will help keep it in place.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fendi RTW Spring 2021

These are the best foundations for oily skin that will give you a matte look with staying power, at every price point.

1. Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation

BEST OVERALL

When a foundation is humidity-resistant, that is music to your ears if you have an oily complexion, since it’s a sign it’s truly long-wearing. The latest foundation from Tom Ford delivers medium coverage with a flawless matte finish and comes in 40 shades. It’ll instantly elevate your complexion with light-diffusing microspheres that are essentially a filter for your face, as well as improve skin over time with skin-care ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to strengthen the moisture barrier, antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and caffeine.

Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation $88.00 Buy Now

2. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30

BEST WITH SPF

Wearing SPF every day is a must but if you struggle to remember, this foundation does the work for you. But that’s not even the best thing about it. That would be Shiseido’s groundbreaking ActiveForce Technology, which keeps this self-refreshing foundation exactly where it should be for 24 hours, even through sweat, oil and facial movement. In other words, it’s one of the best foundations for oily skin. Have no fear if your skin is extra oily—the formula also contains its Responsive Sensory Technology that adjusts to each person’s individual skin condition, tone and texture. The light-as-air formula has medium buildable coverage and is infused with wild thyme extract to deliver a dose of antioxidants.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 $47.00 Buy Now

3. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

BEST FULL COVERAGE

This full-coverage foundation with a matte finish will camouflage whatever you need it to hide without looking or feeling heavy on skin. The hydrating formula keeps it fresh, so you don’t need to fret about caking. To ensure it won’t budge, it’s sweatproof, humidity-proof, waterproof and transfer-resistant.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation $44.00 Buy Now

4. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation

BEST DRUGSTORE

Talk about staying power—this pick from L’Oréal Paris is made to stick around for 24 hours, making it one of the best foundations for oily skin. The coverage is buildable, so you can customize it anywhere from sheer to full coverage, but it’ll always look smooth and matte. The formula is deeply moisturizing to make it comfortable to wear all day and night.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation $9.09 Buy Now

5. Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

BEST NATURAL

Superstar ingredient Amazonian clay takes center stage to keep oil under control without drying out skin, helping this foundation last for 12 hours without caking or creasing. Though it has a full coverage finish to hide redness, dark spots and other imperfections as well as blur fine lines and pores, its triple-whipped mousse texture makes it feel light as air.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 $39.00 Buy Now

6. Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation

BEST POWDER

This classic wins best foundation for oily skin since the powder formula stands up to the slickest complexions. Made with just five clean mineral ingredients, it’s also a winner for sensitive skin because it’s free of binders, fillers, talc and other additives. Despite the powder formula, it won’t crease, cake or get into fine lines or pores. As an added bonus, it delivers a gorgeous glow and has SPF 15 to protect skin from UV rays with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation $32.00 Buy Now

7. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

BEST STICK

Oily complexions tend to need touchups throughout the day, so the stick formula scores extra points for on-the-go convenience. The triangular tip is so versatile that it eliminates the need for tools, as it can reach the nooks of the face. The long-wearing foundation instantly adjusts to your body temperature for effortless blending and offers the coverage of a concealer. Designed to last for 12 hours, it’ll keep redness, pores, breakouts and dark spots incognito the entire time.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick $46.00 Buy Now

8. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

BEST COLOR RANGE

The launch of Fenty Beauty’s first foundation had every other makeup brand rushing to expand their shade range. (There was even a name for it—the Fenty effect.) This fan favorite is now up to 50 shades, giving it bragging rights as one of the most inclusive foundations on the market. It also happens to be ideal for oily skin, since it’s oil-free, long-wearing, has a matte finish and stands up to any weather courtesy of its climate-adaptive technology that won’t slide due to sweat or humidity. All those feats make it one of the best foundations for oily skin out there.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $35.00 Buy Now

9. Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation

BEST SWEATPROOF

A favorite of makeup artists for photo shoots, Diorskin really is like a second skin and will last through the muggiest summer days—or the bright, hot lights of a photo shoot. The full coverage foundation has a deliciously creamy texture but feels light on skin and blends like a dream, thanks to the water-based formula. It’s also great for evening out tone and texture. As Dior’s longest-wearing foundation, it lasts for up to 24 hours with a matte finish that won’t waver.

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation $52.00 Buy Now

10. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

BEST VALUE

A top seller on Amazon, it has more than 27,000 reviews, proving its popularity. Ideal for oily skin, it contains clay to keep shine under control and refine pores, with an all-day matte finish. The medium buildable coverage always looks natural and won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles. With 40 shades, everyone can find their hue.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation $5.33 Buy Now