You’ve already updated your hair routine with a fragrance-free shampoo, now’s the time to complete your cleansing regimen with one of the best fragrance-free conditioners to ensure that your strands are receiving optimal nourishment and hydration.
Catering to those with sensitive skin and prone to fragrance allergies, these gentle conditioners are formulated without common scent chemicals and ingredients that have been found to cause irritation and discomfort for some. Instead, the best fragrance-free conditioners are enriched with a hair-healthy assortment of hydrating, soothing and strengthening ingredients to promote the reparation of damaged strands and the retainment of moisture, preserving the hair follicle and maintaining the health of your scalp and tresses. By increasing your hair’s moisture, these conditioners for dry hair impart damaged and unruly strands with a lasting smoothness and shine, reviving dull hair and combating common hair-care woes such as frizz, static and flyaways in the process. Some are even formulated with hair thickening agents that increase the stimulation of the scalp, encouraging hair growth, volume and elasticity.
Below, explore the best fragrance-free conditioners that are suitable for all hair types and will keep your hair hydrated and silky-smooth.
Maxxam Moisturizing Conditioner for Dry Hair
Created to replenish moisture to dry strands on a molecular level, the Maxxam Moisturizing Conditioner for Dry Hair uses a potent combination of silk amino acids, glycerin, panthenol and aloe vera to revive damaged, breakage-prone hair. Together, this dynamic blend repairs, strengthens and restructures hair from the inside out, delivering softer, shinier and more manageable tresses.
Phillip Adam Fragrance-Free Conditioner
Formulated without parabens, dyes, silicones and harsh preservatives, the Phillip Adam Fragrance-Free Conditioner is an unscented conditioner that smooths static and frizz in hair while balancing its pH levels and gently detangling. Suitable for all scalps of all ages, this top-rated formula is powered by apple cider vinegar and imparts a healthy, lustrous shine.
Vanicream Free & Clear Hair Conditioner
A pH-balancing formula that is free of known chemical skin irritants, the Vanicream Free & Clear Hair Conditioner offers rich, lasting moisture without irritating sensitive scalps. Dermatologist-tested, this detangling and rejuvenating conditioner is formulated without fragrance, sulfates, gluten, betaine, dyes, lanolin, protein, parabens and formaldehyde for a healthier rinse.
Little Twig Fragrance-Free Conditioner
Boasting a mild formula that’s suitable for everyone in your household, the Little Twig Fragrance-Free Conditioner is comprised of a nourishing blend of certified-organic aloe, vitamin E and jojoba oil to delicately restore and lock in moisture. Free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrance, dyes, silicones and phthalates, this dermatologist-tested and baby-safe conditioner leaves hair shinier, softer and healthier while protecting sensitive skin.
The Honest Company Purely Sensitive Conditioner
Combating frizz with its deeply hydrating, plant-based formula, The Honest Company’s Purely Sensitive Conditioner nourishes, detangles and restores shine in your tresses without parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, silicones, phthalates or formaldehyde donors. Lightweight by design, this baby-safe conditioner is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin and leaves hair looking and feeling refreshed and soft.
Paula’s Choice Smooth Finish Conditioner
Perfect for those with skin sensitivities to fragrance and looking for a solution to frizz, the Paula’s Choice Smooth Finish Conditioner leaves hair with a salon-quality softness and sheen thanks to silky-smooth textured formula. Fortified with shine-boosting pro-vitamin B5 and smoothing wheat protein, this de-frizzing fragrance-free conditioner strengthens and repairs the strands as it replenishes essential hydration and prevents future moisture loss.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra-Soothing Conditioner
Offering a hypoallergenic, fragrance and essential oil-free formula for those with sensitive skin, the Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra-Soothing Conditioner is carefully crafted with soothing ingredients that nourish and hydrate to maintain a healthier scalp and stronger strands. Using a blend of anti-inflammatory aloe vera, antioxidant-rich green tea and moisturizing oat milk, hair is left softer, smoother and shinier without causing irritation for those with sensitivities to fragrance, essential oils, lactose, soy and gluten.
Desert Essence Fragrance-Free Conditioner
Gentle enough for sensitive scalps but powerful enough to revive the driest of strands, the Desert Essence Fragrance-Free Conditioner provides essential moisture, minerals and vitamins that hair needs to grow healthier, thicker and stronger. Featuring a blend of aloe vera, green tea extract, pro-vitamin b5 and jojoba oil, it locks in hydration while creating a glossy shine.
Phillip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Gentle Conditioner
Ideal for sensitive, easily irritated scalps, the Phillip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Gentle Conditioner is a nourishing conditioner that leaves hair shiny, manageable and sleek without weighing it down. Free of color, parabens and scent, this lightweight fragrance-free conditioner is powered by hydrolyzed elastin and amino silicone, which add strength, body and elasticity to hair while smoothing, detangling and smoothing frizz and flyaways.
Fredrick Benjamin Invigorating Conditioner for Normal to Dry Scalp and Hair
By soothing, moisturizing and strengthening your hair, the Fredrick Benjamin Invigorating Conditioner for Normal to Dry Scalp and Hair revives dull, unmanageable strands and imparts lasting softness and shine. Formulated without sulfate, colorant and synthetic fragrances, this top-rated conditioner promotes healthier, hydrated strands using a blend of cooling spearmint, stimulating clove, hair growth-supporting nettle and nourishing hemp seed oil.