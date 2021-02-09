All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Navigating the world of hair care can be difficult when you have sensitive skin, especially in regards to styling products. For those looking to avoid scalp-irritating ingredients such as fragrance while still reaping the volumizing and style-protecting capabilties of hair spray, opting for the best fragrance-free hair sprays will help elevate your routine and avoid allergic reactions and sensitivities.

Not only are the best fragrance-free hair sprays formulated without synthetic, artificial and chemical fragrances, but they’re also known to exclude other irritating additives and ingredient such as parabens, alcohol, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde and more, ensuring a healthier ecosystem for your scalp and less damage to your strands. But don’t worry, these hair sprays for sensitive skin still deliver in terms of hold, and even provide additional hair benefits like boosting shine, taming frizz, promoting hair growth and adding volume, body and definition.

Below, explore the best fragrance-free hair sprays that won’t cause irritation, no matter how sensitive your scalp may be.

The Best Hair Sprays Without Fragrance

Not to be confused with unscented hair sprays, which are still formulated with fragrance but are designed without perfume, these completely fragrance-free formulas will help you avoid fragrance in all of its forms.

View Gallery Related Gallery Then And Now- Byron Lars Thirty Year Journey

Free & Clear Firm Hold Hair Spray

Created with sensitive skin in mind, the Free & Clear Firm Hold Hair Spray not only offers a fragrance-free hair spray, but an alcohol-free, aerosol-free, dye-free, lanolin-free, protein-free, paraben-free and formaldehyde-free solution as well. Dermatologist-tested and recommended, this fan-favorite formula provides long-lasting hold without making your hair crunchy, hard or sticky.

Free & Clear Firm Hold Hairspray $12 Buy Now

FRAGFRE Hair Finishing Spray

Able to maintain its hold when up against humidity, the FRAGFRE Hair Finishing Spray tames frizz while volumizing and boosting shine in your hair, all without the use of fragrance, gluten, dyes, sulfates, formaldehyde, petroleum, phthalates, butylated hydroxytoluene, alcohol or preservatives.

FRAGFRE Hair Finishing Spray $15 Buy Now

No Nothing Very Sensitive Super Strong Hairspray

Doubling as a UV-protector to keep your strands safe from the damaging effects of the sun, the No Nothing Very Sensitive Super Strong Hairspray creates an unbreakable and untraceable hold on your hair that feels weightless and looks natural. This formula is designed without perfume and colorants and is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, unscented, gluten-free, soy-free and paraben-free.

No Nothing Very Sensitive Super Strong Hairspray $23 Buy Now

The Best Hair Sprays Without Synthetic Fragrances

For those with sensitivities to synthetic fragrances, but can handle formulas with naturally derived sources of fragrances such as essential oils, linalool and limonene, these synthetic fragrance-free hair sprays will make welcomed additions to your styling routine.

EVOLVh UltraFlex Hairspray

Created to deliver a strong yet flexible hold without leaving sticky residue or stiffness behind, the EVOLVh UltraFlex Hairspray uses a blend of tapioca starch and flax to volumize, define and increase shine and softness. It also works as a dry shampoo when you want to extend your styling and give your hair a refresh in between washes.

EVOLVh UltraFlex Hairspray $32 Buy Now

Innersense I Create Finish Spray

Formulated with certified-organic honey, which locks hair in place and acts as a natural resin, the Innersense I Create Finish Spray restores your hair’s radiance while reducing frizz and keeping your strands safe from free radical damage. This versatile styling spray is naturally fragranced with a blend of essential oils, including lavender, and citrus brine.

Innersense I Create Finish Spray $26 Buy Now

Josh Rosebrook Hair Spray

Created to impart a firm hold on your strands while promoting its natural movement and texture, the Josh Rosebrook Hair Spray adds volume and body to your tresses as it smooths away frizz and helps extend your styling results. It’s also formulated with active herbal infusions, which have a stimulating effect on the scalp and promote healthy hair growth and repair.

Josh Rosebrook Hair Spray $32 Buy Now