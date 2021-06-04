All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you have sensitive skin or a sensitive nose, the best fragrance-free hand soaps are a great way to soothe both. One way to calm irritated skin is to steer clear of fragrance in products, as scents in skin care are a common trigger. To care for delicate skin, look for hydrating, nourishing ingredients that will pamper your hands through lots of washing. You’ll want to stock one of the best fragrance-free hand soaps next to your sink.

1. Presto! Biobased Hand Soap

Good for your skin and the planet, Presto! Biobased Hand Soap is free of all the icky stuff, including fragrances, dyes, triclosan and phthalates. The 97 percent bio-based hand soap is not tested on animals and comes in a 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottle. This set of six bottles of 12-ounce liquid hand soap will have you set for a while.

2. But First Be Clean Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap

The antibacterial formula kills 99.99 percent of germs, but not your skin, courtesy of benzalkonium chloride, an alcohol-free active ingredient that washes away dirt and impurities. The gentle formula never strips skin, leaving it feeling fresh and soothed. But First Be Clean Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap works into a creamy lather while leaving moisture behind.

3. Seventh Generation Free & Clean Hand Wash

This hypoallergenic formula goes easy on hands — since it’s not antibacterial, it won’t kill germs, but it’s much gentler on skin. The Seventh Generation Free & Clean Hand Wash is USDA certified as 97 percent bio-based and doesn’t contain any fragrances, dyes, triclosan, chlorine or phthalates.

4. Babo Botanicals Foaming Hand Soap

If it’s gentle enough for babies, then it’s gentle enough for you. The Babo Botanicals Foaming Hand Soap is even safe for eczema. It’s infused with Babo’s organic Nutri-Soothe Complex and chock full of naturally derived ingredients including manuka essential oil, organic argan oil, shea butter, olive oil and aloe vera to sooth, smooth and hydrate hands. The hypoallergenic formula is clinically tested for allergic reactions, plus it’s vegan and free of sulfates, gluten, soy and dairy.

5. Sun & Earth Hand Soap

Chock full of good-for-you ingredients and empty of the bad ones, Sun & Earth Hand Soap is great for sensitive skin. The dermatologist-tested formula hydrates and soothes with aloe vera and chamomile. Never tested on animals, the hand soap is biodegradable and free of allergens, dyes, perfumes and petroleum-based solvents.

6. Method Free + Clear Gel Hand Wash

There are so many things to love about the Method Free + Clear Gel Hand Wash: It’s biodegradable, the bottle (except for the pump) is made from 100 percent recycled plastic, it’s free of parabens and phthalates, there are no dyes or perfumes, it uses plant-based cleansers, and hands are left feeling soft and clean.

7. Free & Clear Liquid Cleanser

Recommended by dermatologists, the Free & Clear Liquid Cleanser doesn’t have any common chemical irritants that are often found in hand soap, including dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde, sulfate and gluten. Safe for sensitive skin, this hand soap is gentle but effective.

8. Essentials by Clearly Natural Glycerin Liquid Hand Soap

Glycerin is the hero ingredient in the Essentials by Clearly Natural Glycerin Liquid Hand Soap, as it delivers plenty of moisture to over-washed hands. Free from fragrance and dyes, this unscented formula is ideal for people with sensitive skin. This pack comes with a trio of 12-ounce pump bottles.

9. Maple Holistics Unscented Hand Soap

Natural oils nourish hands every time you suds up with the Maple Holistics Unscented Hand Soap. Powerful yet gentle on skin, the hydrating formula is free of fillers and fragrance and chock full of goodness to sanitize skin.

10. ECOS PRO Free and Clear Hand Soap

A product you can feel good about, as one of the best fragrance-free hand soaps, the ECOS PRO Free and Clear Hand Soap is made with sustainable, plant-derived ingredients. The formula is biodegradable and pH balanced, so it’s equally friendly to skin and the planet. Vitamin E and essential oils go the extra step to nourish skin.

