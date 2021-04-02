All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you have sensitive skin or a sensitive nose, you might want to opt for fragrance-free skin care as well as other fragrance-free products. It’s pretty common for certain scents to trigger a reaction, ranging from itching to redness to a rash. If that sounds familiar, you’ll want to switch out products in your skin care routine for one of the best fragrance-free moisturizers. Since many are designed with sensitive skin in mind, they’re often void of other common irritants, such as dyes and alcohol. Plus, they’re typically super hydrators, since sensitive skin tends to be thirsty. These best fragrance-free moisturizers are super-gentle and go easy on the skin.

1. Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer

BEST OVERALL

Drunk Elephant is all about serving sensitive skin by eliminating potential irritants, so it makes sense that its award-winning Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is one of the best fragrance-free moisturizers. Not too thick and not too light, it has the perfect texture to deliver plenty of moisture without weighing on your skin or clogging pores. Its blend of signal peptides, growth factors, amino acids and pygmy waterlily team up to boost tone, texture and firmness. There’s also soybean folic acid ferment extract, a B vitamin that turns back the clock by improving elasticity.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer $68.00 Buy Now

2. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

BEST FOR ECZEMA

Skin that is seriously compromised — think eczema or dry, itchy and distressed — will find instant relief with First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration. Though it has a whipped texture, it’s incredibly rich, yet won’t leave a greasy film behind. Even the thirstiest skin will feel nourished and hydrated after just one use. The vegan formula is free from any potential irritants, including alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrance, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, talc, formaldehydes, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclocarban, ethanol, ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, N-butyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol and SD alcohol.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $36.00 Buy Now

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Extra-Dry Fragrance-Free

BEST DRUGSTORE

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel-Cream is beloved by the masses for its hyper dose of hydration — it locks in moisture for 48 hours. Hyaluronic acid takes center stage on the ingredient list, which is famous for being able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water. The lightweight formula restores the skin’s natural protective barrier, leaving the complexion smooth and supple.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Extra-Dry Fragrance-Free $13.49 Buy Now

4. Pai Skincare Salvation Jane Echium and Hyaluronic Acid Omega Rich Moisturizer

BEST SPLURGE

Pai is all about carefully curating its ingredients, which is why you’ll never see artificial fragrances in the clean line. This powerhouse blend of omegas and antioxidants works to restore lost nutrients while plumping and hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid. It also contains echium, known as “Salvation Jane” in Australia for withstanding droughts, and it calms and nourishes skin.

Pai Skincare Salvation Jane Echium and Hyaluronic Acid Omega Rich Moisturizer $100.00 Buy Now

5. The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Face and Body Lotion

BEST FOR FACE AND BODY

Jessica Alba’s brand has long touted the value of clean, nature-led skin care. Safe to slather all over your face and body, The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Face and Body Lotion is a plant-based, hypoallergenic lotion that delivers gentle moisture. Designed specifically for delicate skin, it’s infused with olive, shea, jojoba and safflower oils to nourish skin, leaving it soft and hydrated, but never greasy. It’s free of all triggering ingredients, such as silicones, parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde donors and PEGs.

The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Face and Body Lotion $16.98 Buy Now

6. Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer

BEST FOR OILY OR COMBINATION SKIN

Those prone to oily T-zones will appreciate the Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer since it hydrates without giving off a slick look, making it the best fragrance-free moisturizer for oily or combination skin. However, it won’t make skin too matte, either, since it still leaves you with a gorgeous glow, so it’s just right. In addition to hydration, it also has antiaging and skin-smoothing perks, helping to firm skin by boosting elasticity.

Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer $70.00 Buy Now

7. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

BEST WITH SPF

Beloved by derms everywhere, it’s all but expected that CeraVe would make one of the best fragrance-free moisturizers while providing broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. Apply this twofer every morning to hydrate skin while safeguarding it from sun damage. The micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen blends easily and absorbs quickly, so there’s no need to worry about those white streaks or a greasy visage. The formula features hyaluronic acid to moisturize, niacinamide to soothe and ceramides to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $12.49 Buy Now

8. Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer

BEST FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN

Shopping for moisturizer for acne-prone skin is tricky, since it often doesn’t take much to trigger a breakout, including fragrance. Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer is a winner because it also prevents future breakouts. The lightweight moisturizer is a savior for acne-prone skin thanks to its ability to strengthen the skin barrier with a trio of ceramides, peptides and antioxidants. Plus, it reduces redness and contains licorice and niacinamide to help erase scarring from old breakouts.

Paula's Choice CLEAR Oil-Free Moisturizer $29.00 Buy Now

9. Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer

BEST ANTIAGING

Turn back the clock with the best fragrance-free moisturizer for antiaging. The whipped moisturizer boasts a whopping 24 hours of hydration for super soft skin. Collagen peptide and vitamin B3 provide the skin smoothing to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer promises to improve skin’s texture after just one use.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer $46.99 Buy Now

10. Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance

BEST FOR STRENGTHENING THE SKIN BARRIER

Has your skin been extra sensitive lately? That could mean your skin barrier is compromised. The Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance can help restore it with its BioReplenish Complex, a blend of key barrier lipids. It also rebalances the skin’s natural microbiome with its prebiotic chlorella algae complex, which is also crucial to skin health. Additionally, there’s hyaluronic acid, echinacea, centella asiatica and aloe vera to deeply moisturize, nourish and soothe.

Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance $72.00 Buy Now