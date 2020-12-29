The key to thicker, stronger hair lies in your hair-care routine, which is why it’s essential to use products that are fortified with nourishing ingredients in order to promote a healthy scalp. For those who have been experiencing flaking and itchiness, switching to one of the best fragrance-free shampoos may help improve symptoms of dryness and inflammation without causing further harm to your sensitive scalp.
If your go-to shampoo bottle includes “fragrance” on its ingredients list, it means that the formula has been made with a mixture of chemicals and potentially irritating ingredients to create its scent. Some scalps cannot tolerate these fragrance dispersants, which results in common hair-care woes such as rashes, discomfort and dandruff. The continual usage of these products hinders the health of the scalp and will eventually lead to thinner, weaker and lackluster strands. Beyond the realms of scalp sensitivities and fragrance allergies, the best fragrance-free shampoos have also been found to help extend and preserve the vibrancy of color-treated hair, as some shampoos with fragrance can strip away and fade hair dye.
Ready to banish fragrances from your hair-care lineup? Below, find the best fragrance-free shampoos that cater to a variety of hair types and deliver healthier, shinier tresses.
The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash
A two-in-one formula, The Honest Company’s Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash is baby-safe and gently cleanses, soothes and nourishes scalps of all ages. Made without phthalates, parabens, dyes and other known irritants, this dermatologist-tested shampoo creates a foamy lather that doesn’t overdry the skin for the perfect wash.
DHS Clear Shampoo
Gentle enough for daily cleansing, the DHS Clear Shampoo was crafted with hypersensitive scalps in mind and balances the skin’s pH level, making it ideal for those with dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema.
Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo
Created to deliver an effective cleanse without any irritation, the Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo offers a hypoallergenic formula specifically tailored for delicate scalps. As its name suggests, the formula is free of fragrance and color and also leaves hair with a salon-quality shine.
Free & Clear Hair Shampoo
Free of common chemical irritants, the Free & Clear Hair Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and boasts a pH-balancing formula that is suitable for even the most sensitive of scalps. Not only does it eliminate irritation, but it also works as a solution for oily scalps, dandruff and reducing product build-up.
Jāsön Fragrance-Free Shampoo
Offering a hydrating cleanse, the Jāsön Fragrance-Free Shampoo soothes and balances sensitive scalps while restoring moisture and shine. Safe for color-treated hair, this natural shampoo is fortified with aloe vera and vitamin B5 for healthier strands.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Soothing Shampoo
Specially crafted for those with sensitivities to fragrance, essential oils, lactose, soy and gluten, the Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Soothing Shampoo is a dermatologist-approved and formulated hair cleanser that is designed with skin-soothing ingredients to nourish, hydrate and promote a healthier scalp. Perfect for all hair types, this hypoallergenic formula is free of fragrances and essential oils and features a hair-loving blend of anti-inflammatory aloe vera, moisturizing oat milk and antioxidant-rich green tea extract.
Paula’s Choice All Over Hair Shampoo & Body Wash
Comprised of aloe and vitamin B5, the Paula’s Choice All Over Hair Shampoo & Body Wash leaves hair feeling deeply cleansed and renewed using a sensitive skin-approved formula. Doubling as a body wash when needed, this versatile hair-care product nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving no traces dirt, oil, sweat or build-up behind.
Desert Essence Organics Fragrance-Free Shampoo
Perfect for all hair types, the Desert Essence Organics Fragrance-Free Shampoo uses a gentle-yet-effective combination of organic aloe vera and jojoba oil to soothe the scalp and restore moisture as it cleanses. With regular use, this formula helps promote softer, shinier and more manageable hair.
Earth Science Fragrance-Free Shampoo
Created to offer an extra-gentle cleansing solution for those with skin sensitiveness, the Earth Science Fragrance-Free Shampoo uses mild coconut-based cleansers and rich emollients to protect the scalp’s natural oils while also maintaining its overall health. Other key ingredients include wheatgerm, jojoba and chamomile extracts, which leave the hair feeling revitalized and manageable after every cleanse.
Pipette Baby Shampoo + Wash
Formulated with little ones in mind but effective enough to use on every scalp, the Pipette Baby Shampoo + Wash gently cleanses and rebalances the scalp using plant-derived cleansers and emollients such as glycerin and squalene. This two-in-one shampoo and body wash restores moisture to the skin without stripping away essential nutrients and hydration, making it the perfect addition to your shower routine.
Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo
Created to offer maintenance and relief for the scalp and hair, the Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo uses mild surfactants to create a creamy foam and perform a thorough and effective cleanse. Suitable for sensitive scalps thanks to its fragrance-free, sulfate-free formula, it features a blend of amino acids and fatty acid-rich oils to restore hydration to the scalp and promote smoothness and shine without weighing the hair down.
Be Free Shampoo
Providing a soothing cleanse that’s gentle enough for daily usage, the Be Free Shampoo nourishes and moisturizes the scalp as it protects color and refreshes hair. Free of fragrance, sulfates, phosphates, phthalates and gluten, it restores balance to your strands while also boosting shine, softness and smoothness.
Mother Dirt Shampoo
Ideal for all hair types and textures, the Mother Dirt Shampoo promotes healthier, shinier, smoother and fuller strands using a microbiome-friendly formula that gently cleanses and restores balance. This preservative-free, fragrance-free, clinically tested and dermatologist-reviewed natural shampoo has even been found to prevent oiliness and extend the time between wash days.
CLn Gentle Shampoo
Physician-developed, clinically tested and dermatologist-recommended, the CLn Gentle Shampoo effectively balances and soothes dry, itchy and flaky scalps using a blend of nourishing ingredients. Suitable for those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, allergies and are prone to infection, this fragrance-free shampoo is hypoallergenic and doesn’t contain steroids, antibiotics or triclosan.