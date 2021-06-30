All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Maybe you don’t want to smell like bananas, aloe or whatever a brand’s idea of a tropical vacation is. Perhaps you don’t like it when your skincare products compete with your perfume. Or, maybe you have super-sensitive skin and know that scents are one of the most common triggers. Either way, regardless of your reason for wanting the best fragrance-free sunscreens, there are plenty of options out there. After all, the best sunscreen is one you’ll wear every day. To help you slather on scent-free picks all summer long, we’ve rounded up the best fragrance-free sunscreens.

1. Vacation Mineral Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

The best-smelling sunscreen to launch this summer was created by the aptly named new brand Vacation. But if you’re looking for a fragrance-free, mineral version, they offer that, too. Vacation Mineral Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is a luxurious, non-nano zinc formula powered by 20 percent zinc oxide. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it’s octinoxate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegan and reef safe.

2. Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Tiffany Masterson founded Drunk Elephant to create skin care that was free of any potentially triggering ingredients for sensitive skin, such as fragrance and essential oils, so it’s no surprise that this is one of the best fragrance-free sunscreens. Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 does so much more than deliver broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Super-lightweight, the sheer physical sunscreen is spiked with sunflower shoot extract to neutralize free radicals, astaxanthin-rich algae extract to deliver antioxidants that safeguards skin from oxidative damage, and raspberry seed oil to protect from environmental aggressors.

3. Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer Tinted SPF 47 Protect + Perfect

Natural beauty maven and model Josie Maran infuses this fragrance-free sunscreen with her signature ingredient of argan oil to nourish skin while protecting it from UVA and UVB rays. Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer Tinted SPF 47 Protect + Perfect has a subtle universal tint to provide a touch of coverage, helping to even out tone and texture while brightening skin. Another hero ingredient is SunBoost ATB, a unique combination of antioxidants, skin-soothers and moisturizers that team up to condition skin.

4. Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

Ideal for sensitive skin, Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 is a 100 percent mineral formula spiked with bisabolol and allatoin to calm inflammation and soothe. Avène’s Multi-Defense Shield technology protects skin from UV rays, pollution and blue light, making it one of the best fragrance-free sunscreens. Impressively, it promises a 200 percent boost of antioxidant protection and also contains niacinamide to calm skin and redness while evening overall skin tone.

5. Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Spray

You simply can’t argue with the fact that a sunscreen spray is the most convenient way to reapply sunscreen. The Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Spray mists right on, so you won’t have to break up your beach day to slather on another round of SPF. It’s also good for the planet, since it’s made with an earth-friendly propellant. Water resistant up to 80 minutes, this mineral UVA/UVB broad spectrum formula dries completely clear.

6. Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Fragrance-Free

Made with more than 70 percent organic ingredients, Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Fragrance-Free will hydrate and safeguard your skin. As one of the best fragrance-free sunscreens, it’s chock full of antioxidants for an extra dose of protection. Coola is proof that natural beauty products don’t compromise on texture or efficacy.

7. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

When a sunscreen has a cult following, you know it’s one that should be in your sun safety arsenal. Truly one of the best fragrance-free sunscreens, EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is ideal for daily use. Made with sensitive and acne-prone skin in mind, as well as rosacea, the formula is soothing and gentle. The mineral-based, oil-free, zinc oxide formula glides onto skin and sinks right in.

8. Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Sunscreen Aerosol Mist

Chock full of skin-loving ingredients, Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Sunscreen Aerosol Mist is infused with aloe vera and vitamin E. The gentle, nourishing formula provides hydration for a whopping 72 hours. The aerosol mist sprays on super-fine without a greasy finish and dries invisibly, making it safe for sensitive skin.

9. Paula’s Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen

Save room in your bag by using Paula’s Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen, a twofer that works for the face and body. Water- and sweat-resistant, it’s great for the pool or beach. The matte formula is oil-free, leaving a great finish, so it’s also ideal for under makeup. In addition to sun protection, it also guards skin from environmental damage with antioxidants vitamins A, E and C. There’s also aloe to hydrate and kaolin to soak up excess oil.

10. Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

A go-to brand for derms, Cetaphil is a favorite of sensitive skin types and they recently launched sunscreen. Made with prebiotics to be gentle on the microbiome, the Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is delightfully lightweight and sheer. The 100 percent mineral active sunscreen can be used on the face and body, deeply moisturizing skin. Vitamin E nourishes while delivering antioxidants to protect skin from free radicals and environmental stressors.

