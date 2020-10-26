All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are so many things to love about giving and receiving fragrance. Scent can instantly transport you to a specific time and place. It isn’t so easy to whisk someone away on a getaway these days, but the right perfume can evoke a seaside vacation, country escape or cosmopolitan capital. And giving fragrance is just personal enough to show a connection. To take the classic gift up a notch, many brands offer limited-edition sets for the merriest time of the year. To help you narrow it down, we’ve rounded up the 10 best fragrance gift sets for this holiday season.

1. Armani Beauty My Way Mini Lip Set

You can’t go wrong with a Giorgio Armani perfume and a bold pink lip, making this one of the best holiday fragrance gift sets. The travel-sized pair includes My Way, the famed Italian designer’s most popular scent, a classic woody floral that blends orange blossom, tuberose and vanilla. The Lip Maestro Lipstick comes in a universally flattering pink shade in an intense matte that’s packed with pigment.

Armani Beauty My Way Mini Lip Set $32.00

2. Ellis Brooklyn Library Fragrance Discovery Set

You don’t need a library card to check out Ellis Brooklyn’s award winning, clean, vegan eau de parfums. Play perfumer by mixing and matching the fragrances to create your own scent or wear them solo. The petite sizes make them ideal for travel or on-the-go. The set includes eight unisex favorites: Myth, a white musk; Rrose, a sparkling floral; Sci Fi, a vanilla; Fawn, a blend of spring citrus and coconut milk; Rives, a lavender-neroli inspired by Twenties South of France; Raven, a bold peony-patchouli; Fable, a honeysuckle-amber; and West, a blood orange fragrance.

Ellis Brooklyn Library Fragrance Discovery Set $27.00

3. Sephora Favorites Men’s Cologne Sampler Set

Can’t decide which scent to get him? Thanks to this sampler set, you won’t have to choose. Tucked into this sleek vegan leather bag—which he can use as a travel bag or dopp kit—are nine samples of the most popular men’s colognes. The set contains Burberry Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Giò Profondo Eau de Parfum, Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Toilette, John Varvatos Signature John Varvatos Eau de Toilette, Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum Eau de Parfum, Prada Luna Rossa Carbon Eau de Toilette, Versace Dylan Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette and Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum.

Sephora Favorites Men's Cologne Sampler Set $68.00

4. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Hand Cream Set

If there’s one thing we’ve all done a lot of in 2020, it’s hand washing. That’s why this beautiful hand cream trio is one of the best fragrance gift sets this holiday season. The chich gender-free set will nourish and protect hands while leaving them delightfully scented. The set includes three perfumed hand creams — The Eyes of the Tiger, A Song for the Rose and The Last Days of Summer — with charming vintage-inspired packaging tucked into a gift-ready box.

Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Hand Cream Set $220.00

5. Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar

Beauty advent calendars are truly the gift that keeps on giving, making this spectacular one by Acqua di Parma one of the best fragrance gift sets this holiday season. Behind each of the 25 windows is a surprise gift, such as Rosa Nobile Body Cream, Notte di Stelle candle, Magnolia Nobile Hair Mist and the fragrances of the Signatures of the Sun collection. There’s also a small ceramic pot hidden behind one door for a home décor bonus. The signature bright Parma yellow and striking design makes this a holiday decoration in itself.

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar $550.00

6. Vitruvi Stay Diffuser

True fragrances lovers know that scent isn’t just for your skin — it’s also for your home. One of the best ways to bring fragrance into your space is with a diffuser and the latest one from Vitruvi is their longest-lasting option. It can deliver scent for up to 18 hours. It’ll flood up to 700 square feet with the scent of your choice, making it ideal for the largest room in the house, like a living room, dining room or bedroom. Add in Vitruvi’s The Essentials Kit — with their four most popular essential oils of calming Lavender, invigorating Eucalyptus, refreshing Spruce and energizing Grapefruit — and you have one of the best fragrance gift sets.

Vitruvi Stay Diffuser $159.00

7. Dolce & Gabbana K Eau de Toilette Gift Set

When you can’t take him on a getaway to the Italian countryside, the next best thing is the essence of fresh Mediterranean air in a bottle. A woody cologne, K features top notes of citrus, sparkling blood orange and juniper berry, with a heart of clary sage, geranium and lavandin, and a base of cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli. The set includes a full-sized eau de toilette, travel spray and shower gel.

Dolce & Gabbana K Eau de Toilette Gift Set $98.00

8. Diptyque Set of Five Scented Candles

It’s hard to find a candle more coveted than Diptyque’s, so when you gift a set of five, you’ll be sure to win points with that present. The quintet comes housed in a beautiful, exclusive box that doesn’t require any wrapping. The set includes five classic Diptyque scents: Baies, Roses, Figuier, Tubéreurse and Lys.

Diptyque Set of Five Scented Candles $78.00

9. By Kilian Holiday Discovery Set

By Kilian is the king of sexy, sensual scents that are like nothing else out there. That might have something to do with the fact that By Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy is Rihanna’s signature scent, an intoxicating sweet gourmand blend of marshmallow, vanilla and caramel. That’s one of the eight mini fragrances in this limited-edition holiday set. Good Girl Gone Bad, a floral trio of tuberose absolute, jasmine and narcissus; Straight to Heaven White Cristal with dark rum, creamy vanilla and dried fruit; Black Phantom with rum accord from Martinique, coffee and vetiver essence; Moonlight in Heaven, with mango, powdered sambac jasmine, coconut milk, tonka bean and vetiver; Intoxicated, with coffee and cardamom; Rolling in Love, with ambrette seeds, almond milk, iris and musk; and Bamboo Harmony, with bigarade, mimosa and white tea leaves round out the mix. There’s also a chic atomizer for easy application.

By Kilian Holiday Discovery Set $195.00

10. Nest New York Mini Diffuser Set

Diffusers are an elegant way to scent your home and no one does elegance and home scents quite like Nest. This limited-edition set has three petite diffusers in the brand’s iconic seasonal scents and each delivers approximately 30 days of continuous fragrance. The Birchwood Pine diffuser evokes a winter forest with a blend of white pine, balsam fir, birchwood, rich musk and amber. The Holiday diffuser is a mix of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber. The Spiced Orange & Clove diffuser fuses orange pomander, spiced brandy, Saigon cinnamon, star anise and gingered honey.

Nest New York Mini Diffuser Set $54.00