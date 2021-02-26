All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As stay-at-home orders remain in effect, there has been a rise in DIY candle-making kits among fragrance enthusiasts. In addition to stocking up on essentials like soy wax, wicks and decorative vessels to house your creation, you’ll also need an aromatic fragrance oil to make the perfect candle.

The best fragrance oils for candles allow you to develop your perfect candle scent by customizing your aroma based on your preferences. Featuring popular scents like sandalwood, bergamot and rose, these perfume oils utilize the mind-calming and sense-invigorating aromatherapy benefits of pure essential oils to create a relaxing and tranquil ambience. They’re also combined with a carrier oil to enhance their potency and strength, ensuring that your home will be filled with the scent of your choice the moment your candle is burned. To take the guesswork out of producing your new signature scent, some of the best fragrance oils for candles come in curated sets and blends that combine similar scents and inspire moments of calm and recharging. Not only do they make excellent additions to your candle-making routine but they can also be used as diffuser oils and to fragrance your skin as well.

Below, explore the best fragrance oils for candles that will take your DIY candle-making game to new heights.

Barnhouse Blue Tropical Bliss Fragrance Oil Set

For those who prefer to fill their home with tropical scents, the Barnhouse Blue Tropical Bliss Fragrance Oil Set is comprised of tropical fruit-inspired fragrance oils to transport your senses. Inside, you’ll find Honeydew Melon, Pineapple, Coconut Cream, Pear, Mango and Tropical Passion Fruit.

Lagunamoon Fragrance Oils Gift Set

Comprised of 16 classic scents, the Lagunamoon Fragrance Oils Gift Set invites you to channel your inner candlemaker and perfumer with its endless fragrance possibilities. Inside, you’ll find Ylang-Ylang, Forrester, Sandalwood, Black Orchid, Rosemary, Parma Violet, Peppermint, Lily, Sea Breeze, Jasmine, Honeysuckle, Cinnamon, Ginger, Gardenia, Fresh Linen and Freesia.

P&J Trading Store Gentlemen’s Set

Featuring popular men’s fragrance notes like Leather, Cedar and Sandalwood, the P&J Trading Gentlemen’s Set gives you six fragrance oils that make the perfect base notes to ground your DIY candle scents. The set also includes Bay Rum, Teakwood and Sweet Tobacco.

Kiehl’s Original Musk Oil

Described as a “soft and clean” unisex fragrance by the brand, the Kiehl’s Original Musk Oil combines refreshing and warm notes of bergamot nectar, orange blossom, rose, lily, ylang-ylang, neroli, tonka nut, white patchouli and musk to create this signature fragrance.

Hotel Collection Black Velvet Fragrance Oil

Featuring intriguing notes of citrusy lemon, juicy black fig and floral rose, the Hotel Collection Black Velvet Fragrance Oil creates a sultry aroma that fills your space with a unique blend of citruses, woods and florals. It also features notes of bergamot, freesia, cedarwood, amber, musk and blonde woods.

Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Oil

Experience the brand’s signature scent in a new and exciting way with the Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Oil, which is comprised of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox crackle, Australian sandalwood and cedarwood to create its fan-favorite rich and woody blend.

Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser Liquid Refill

Bring the bestselling Moroccan Amber home with you with the Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser Liquid Refill, a sultry and rich fragrance that combines notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot with a hint of eucalyptus.

Capri Blue Diffuser Oil in Volcano

Offering the perfect combination of tropical, fruity and woody, the Capri Blue Diffuser Oil in Volcano features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes and mountain greens to create an inviting, warm and invigorating scent to fill your home with.

The Body Shop Tuberose & Orange Blossom Home Fragrance Oil

Floral-scented candle fans will enjoy the relaxing and refreshing scent of The Body Shop’s Tuberose & Orange Blossom Home Fragrance Oil, which transports your senses to a tranquil garden thanks to its feminine orange blossom essential oil and tuberose extract blend.

Aēsop Anouk Oil Burner Blend

Combining the calming scents of popular citrus aromas like bergamot, ylang-ylang and lemon, the Aēsop Anouk Oil Burner Blend creates a relaxing and tranquil ambiance that melts away stress and refreshes your senses.

Vitruvi Unwind Kit

Comprised of four curated scents that harness the rejuvenating and restorative aromatherapy benefits of essential oils, the Vitruvi Unwind Kit promotes a moment of calm and relaxation with its thoughtfully-designed blends. The set features Dusk (ho wood, frankincense, eucalyptus and lavender), Quiet (ylang-ylang, geranium, amyris and clary sage), Nightcap (black pepper, blood orange and ginger) and Sleep (lavender, frankincense, ylang-ylang, chamomile and vetiver).

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Kiss from Violet Perfumed Oil

Luxurious from the first moment you encounter it thanks to its decorative vintage-inspired bottle, Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden A Kiss from Violet Perfumed Oil delivers a lavish floral scent comprised of iris petals, violet and musk and creates a delicate, powdery and captivating aroma that will linger throughout your home.

