The 10 Best Gel Nail Polishes on Amazon For Every Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, many people have moved away from regular manicures in favor of gel polishes because of the nearly never-ending benefits that come along with a gel nail polish. Unlike regular nail polish, gel nail polish lasts longer, is more durable against nicks and offers a brilliant shine or retro matte texture, depending on your top coat.

That said, an in-salon gel manicure can get expensive as opposed to regular polish, but now it’s super easy to get the look at home. While it’s simple enough to buy a bottom and top coat, along with the best nail polish colors for spring, some brands are even beginning to release three-in-one kit options. There are also tons of brands making LED lamps at affordable price points, so that you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re in luck! Amazon offers some of the best gel nail polishes out there, and you can have them delivered to your home in just a few days.

What are the benefits of gel nail polish?

First and foremost: gel nail polish can last up to three weeks at a time with no chipping or dulling of the color. Unlike false tips, gel polish can be applied directly onto your natural nail. It’s super resilient and will even make your own nails stronger (just make sure not to peel it off, which can damage the nail). Finally, one of the best aspects of a gel mani is that they dry immediately. That’s right, as soon as you pull your hand out of the little LED lamp, you’re good to go.

How does gel polish work?

There are three different gel types you’ll need to master the perfect at-home gel mani. First, a gel manicure requires a bottom coat, followed by the actual colored polish and then the top coat. All of these need to be cured under a UV light in order to polymerize, which is how the polish hardens and dries. This polymerization process is often called “curing,” and it’s the part of the manicure when you put your nails under a UV lamp for 30-seconds at a time. Yes, UV lights can cause damage so definitely make sure to apply SPF before you pop your hands in.

How to dry nail polish without UV light

The truth? You really can’t. Now, there are some gel-adjacent polishes that claim to be super long-lasting, however, if there is no UV lamp or your bottles of polish aren’t marked as a gel formula, the polish won’t actually harden and they definitely won’t be as long-lasting.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gel nail polishes that you can find on Amazon.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Le Mini Macaron DIY Gel Manicure Kit

This little kit has everything you need in the most adorable miniature form. It’s the perfect option if you’re just trying out doing your own at-home manis or if you need to travel. The best part is that the polish that’s included is a three-in-on formula, which means that you won’t have to layer on multiple coats. The kit comes with an LED lamp that’s the shape and size of a macaroon, a nail color, a file, stick and amazing-smelling alcohol wipes (I know this sounds weird, but trust me).

Le Mini Macaron DIY Gel Manicure Kit $35 Buy Now

Gelish Mini Spring 2022 Full Bloom

Gelish is a salon staple, and they sell their polishes online as well. This set features three spring-inspired colors, including a coral-pink, a soft lavender and a glittery pink. All of the colors will last up to three weeks, just like they do in the salon. Reviewers love this set for its colors and the quality of polish.

Gelish Mini Spring 2022 Full Bloom $32.99 Buy Now

Beetles Gel Nail Polish Set

These nail polishes always come in a set of gorgeous colors that will last you throughout every season. This set from Beetles includes nine colors, such as white, varying shades of pale pink and even some deep browns for an all-over neutral vibe. These polishes have also maintained a near-perfect star rating, even after tons of reviews. People love that it lasts and that one coat provides enough color payoff.

Beetles Gel Nail Polish Set $14.99 Buy Now

Gaoy Nude Gel Nail Polish Set

Gaoy’s nail set features six colors, all of which are super wearable year-round. It has white and an off-white shades, three nude options and a deep red wine color. This brand is also non-toxic and low-odor, which makes them even better to use regularly. Reviewers love the colors and say that they’re super long-lasting.

Gaoy Nude Gel Nail Polish Set $16.99 $13.99 Buy Now

Gelish Summer 2022 Clueless Mini Gel

Gelish Summer 2022 Clueless Mini Gel $12.95 Buy Now

Gelish Dynamic Duo Essentials

Since Gelish is such a trusted gel polish line, they’re a great choice if you’re looking for a next-level shiny base and top coat. Not too thick and not too thin either, this base coat will work to protect your nail while the top coat will leave it perfectly glossy. You can use these with other brands of polish as well. Reviewers love that the top coat helps any gel polish last much longer.

Gelish Dynamic Duo Essentials $37 Buy Now

Joytii 6 Color Gel Polish Set

This set includes a variety of cool colors that are perfect for everyday wear. It has three different blue hues, ranging from a powder blue to teal to a deep navy. It also comes with a burgundy, a light pink and a white to round out the set’s wearability. To make your life easier, a base coat, plus both a shiny and matte top coat, are included for extra variety. And even something as simple as switching up your top coat will change the look of your mani completely. Reviewers love that they’re able to mix up both the colors and the textures of their manicures with just one set.

Courtesy of Amazon

Joytii 6 Color Gel Polish Set $8.99 Buy Now

Rosalind White Black Gel Nail Polish Set

Rosalind’s set is fab if you lean more toward neutral or dark colors. With two nudes, a white, a seafoam green, a navy and a black, you’ll have plenty of evergreen choices. Although the colors are a bit more muted, there are still options for year-round wear. One reviewer said she loves the nude colors because they are some of the only options she’s found that don’t have pink undertones.

Rosalind White Black Gel Nail Polish Set $9.99 Buy Now

Modelones Gel Nail Kit

If you are new to the at-home nail polish game, this is hands-down the kit for you. This set from Modelones includes both matte and glossy polishes, shaping tools, an LED lamp, and even glitter and gemstones for accessorizing your manis. Reviewers love the range of colors and that the kit provides tools so that you feel like you’re in a nail salon.

Modelones Gel Nail Kit $57.99 $37.99 Buy Now

Arte Clavo Gel Nail Polish Set

If you’re hoping to update your summer color roster, look no further than this Arte Clavo Gel Nail Polish Set. It has three shades of pink — one that leans closer to white, one that’s nearly nude and a bright, glittery pink — plus a smoky purple and traditional nude. Reviewers say that it’s long-lasting and offers up a good color payoff.

Arte Clavo Gel Nail Polish Set $14.99 Buy Now