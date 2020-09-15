All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beauty trends come and go, but glass skin doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. After all, who doesn’t want glowing, gorgeous, poreless skin? When Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon, who trained as an aesthetician in the U.S. and Korea, made glass skin mainstream in the U.S. with her Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum launch in 2018, the look went viral. True glass skin comes from within, since healthy skin is the secret. When your complexion is balanced, hydrated and pores are tight, it has a natural luminousness and even tone. But getting perfect skin can take a while, to say the least, so there’s makeup specifically to fake the look. That’s why we rounded up the best glass skin products—including makeup and skin care—to help you nail the trend both instantly and over time.

1. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist

The just-launched Glass Skin Veil Mist is the first new Peach & Lily Glass Skin product since the serum was introduced two years ago, and it was worth the wait. The multitasking mist instantly delivers glass skin, but its complexion perks last much longer. The carefully curated ingredient list, which includes a base of cucumber water, also boasts peach extract, reishi mushroom, lotus, licorice, cica, ceramides, vitamin E and aloe. They provide a potent combination of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and an adaptogen that team up to do everything from decreasing damage, inflammation and redness to soothing to moisturizing to strengthening skin. The buildable, super fine mist is made to be worn three ways: on bare skin for that signature glass skin look, under makeup to get a glow, or over makeup for a highlighter-esque effect.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist $29.00 Buy Now

2. Chanel Le Gel Pailleté Face and Décolleté Transparent Shimmering Gel

When you don’t have time to wait for your skin-care products to kick in, this gorgeous glitter gel instantaneously bestows a glass skin finish. Though it looks glittery in the jar, it transforms into a subtle gleam once it hits skin, with the merest hint of sparkle—there are no chunks of glitter here. Even better, it can be applied practically anywhere for extra gleam, such as the tops of cheekbones, décolleté or shoulders.

Chanel Le Gel Pailleté Face and Décolleté Transparent Shimmering Gel $50.00 Buy Now

3. Ciaté London Dewy Blush Glossy Cheek Tint

Ciaté London isn’t kidding with the “dewy” and “glossy” part of this cream blush’s name. Available in a range of shades that work for all skin tones, its unique gel-balm texture gives it that extra glow, with just a hint of color for a natural flush. The glass skin look it delivers is truly more than skin deep, since it has hyaluronic acid to hydrate, as well as yuzu and dragon fruit extracts to brighten. It easily slides onto skin for an even application and feels light as air.

Ciaté London Dewy Blush Glossy Cheek Tint $22.00 Buy Now

4. Lorac Pro Skin Glass Skin Primer

Before you apply your foundation, prep your skin with this oil-blend serum primer that creates glass skin with barely any effort. It subtly blurs imperfections and goes deep to repair skin with vitamin C, a ceramide blend and patented oligopeptide. Fine lines will be reduced over time thanks to the complex of watermelon, apple and lentil fruit extracts. The texture feels like soft water and won’t pill or ball up when mixed with other makeup, so you can also cut your foundation with it for more sheer coverage and a greater glow. Oil-free, fragrance-free and vegan, the formula is made to work with all skin types.

LORAC Pro Skin Glass Skin Primer $35.00 Buy Now

5. Snow Fox Skincare True Luminosity Serum

All of the makings of true glass skin are in this little bottle: It shrinks enlarged pores, deeply moisturizes, balances oil production, brightens, boosts radiance, and reduces the appearance of redness, blemishes and discoloration. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that the formula is completely natural. The plant-based ingredients include blue Egyptian lotus, azaleic acid, caffeine and zinc.

Snow Fox Skincare True Luminosity Serum $75.00 Buy Now

6. e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Face & Eye Gloss

Are you ready for this jelly? The fun, multipurpose formula from the brand that TikTok loves leaves a high gloss finish wherever you apply it—it’s equally pretty on lids or cheekbones. The shimmer is super subtle on your skin, since it’s more about the glistening effect. It’s infused with watermelon to provide long-lasting hydration.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Face & Eye Gloss $6.00 Buy Now

7. Beautyblender Glass Glow Shinelighter Crystal Clear Highlighter

Beautyblender founder and makeup artist Rea Ann Silva has built a beauty empire based on complexion perfection, so it’s no surprise her Glass Glow Shinelighter Crystal Clear Highlighter aces the glass skin trend. The colorless highlighting balm has no sparkle, making it subtle and sophisticated. Since the lightweight formula is buildable, you can keep adding it on until you get mega watt shine, but it will never get sticky. It can be applied wherever you’d like a dewy sheen—such as the cheekbones, eyelids, lips or collarbone—and has impressive staying power.

Beautyblender Glass Glow Shinelighter Crystal Clear Highlighter $25.00 Buy Now

8. Becca Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter for Face + Lip

When you want the sleek gloss of a highlighter but none of the glitter, then this is the best glass skin product for you. Apply it to the high points of your face and it will catch the light in the exact right way. Since it’s also designed to be worn on the lips, you can layer it over lipstick for extra pop. Light and comfortable, it never feels sticky on skin. And if you’re wondering where the “zero” in the name comes in, that refers to what’s not in the Zero collection, including pigment, synthetic fragrance, silicones, parabens, alcohol, mineral oil or sulfates.

Becca Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter for Face + Lip $24.00 Buy Now

9. Shiseido Shimmer Gel Lip Gloss

Liquid-looking lips will be yours with just a swipe of this insanely glassy lip gloss. While the color is sheer, the shine goes all the way, courtesy of reflective pearls and refractive oils. A hybrid between a gloss and a gel, it feels luxuriously thick and comfortable—never heavy or sticky. Even better, it makes lips feel as good as they look, delivering up to 12 hours of moisture via shea butter.

Shiseido Shimmer Gel Lip Gloss $25.00 Buy Now

10. Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Don’t let the name fool you—this serum can be worn sans makeup to get the glass skin look. But when you use it as a primer under your foundation, it provides that coveted lit from within look while helping your makeup last longer. Incredibly light, it also keeps excess oil in check to make sure you aren’t getting the wrong kind of shine. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, it tackles uneven texture, dullness and dryness. There’s a ceramide hydration gel for deep moisture and a diamond mineral powder to smooth skin while giving a glow.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum $32.00 Buy Now