All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Achieving trendy silver hair at home requires the proper tools, starting with the best gray hair dyes. Designed with intensely pigmented formulas, these dyes wrap your strands in vibrant gray, silver and platinum color, allowing you to transform your tresses with their metallic effect. In order to create a multidimensional finish, these popular silver hair dyes are also made up of shimmer-boosting ingredients to deliver multifaceted, salon-quality results, whether you’ve chosen a long-lasting dye or a temporary tint or spray.

If you’re looking to extend your dye’s lasting power, investing in a color-depositing treatment or shampoo will help preserve your hair’s gray shade in between dyes. Not only do they protect your hair’s vibrancy, but they also boast powerful conditioning, strengthening and cleansing benefits for color-treated hair as well. In fact, it’s not uncommon for these temporary gray hair dyes and tinted treatments to contain nourishing ingredients such as keratin, argan oil and shea butter, which promote healthier, stronger and shinier strands.

For those with naturally gray or white strands, the best gray hair dyes and products can also help restore radiance and shine to their hair. This is especially the case with gray hair shampoos, which are engineered with color-correcting technology that eliminates yellow tones and other signs of discoloration, all while gently cleansing your tresses and promoting brightness and smoothness.

Keep scrolling to explore the best gray hair dyes that will embolden your mane.

L’Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in S1 Smokey Silver

Boasting an edgy, trend-inspired hue, the L’Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in S1 Smokey Silver creates a long-lasting, dimensional and vibrant color thanks to its powerful conditioning and fade-resistant formula.

L'Oréal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color in S1 Smokey Silver $9 Buy Now

Keracolor Clenditioner Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in Silver

Designed to deposit color as it cleanses away dirt, oil and impurities from your scalp, the Keracolor Clenditioner Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in Silver infuses your hair with silver dye during every wash, helping you maintain your gray strands’ vibrancy and extend your coloring until your next hair appointment. This semi-permanent conditioning shampoo is fortified with keratin, meaning that it will strengthen your hair and prevent damage, brittleness and breakage.

Keracolor Clenditioner Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in Silver $22 Buy Now

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Platinum

A multipurpose treatment mask that extends color while deep-conditioning color-treated strands, the Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Platinum keeps light to medium blond hair icy and cool with its brassiness-fighting ingredients. For those looking to spice up their look, its temporary color-depositing formula allows for a commitment-free silvery platinum trial.

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Platinum $28 Buy Now

Oribe Silverati Shampoo

Crafted with white and gray hair colors in mind, the Oribe Silverati Shampoo restores your strands’ natural shine and vibrancy with its illuminating and revitalizing formula. Comprised of hair-healthy ingredients such as strengthening keratin, hydrating European silver fir extract, antioxidant-rich watermelon extract and gentle coconut and corn-derived cleansers, this luxurious shampoo promotes healthier hair while eliminating yellow tones and discoloration.

Oribe Silverati Shampoo $46 Buy Now

L’Oréal Paris Hair Color Colorista 1-Day Spray in Silver

Created for 24-hour wear, the L’Oréal Paris Hair Color Colorista 1-Day Spray in Silver delivers bold, vibrant temporary color that’s gentle on your hair and easy to wash out in the shower. Suitable for all hair colors, it’s perfect for creating silver tints and highlights.

L'Oréal Paris Hair Color Colorista 1-Day Spray in Silver $9 Buy Now

DpHUE Gloss+ in Sheer

Perfect for someone that has recently dyed their hair silver or wants to accentuate their natural grays, the DpHue Gloss+ in Sheer is a colorless deep-conditioning treatment that boosts vibrancy, softness and shine in color-treated hair without the use of parabens, sulfates or phlalates.

DpHue Gloss+ in Sheer $35 Buy Now

Schwarzkopf Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color in M71 Metallic Silver

Embolden your strands with Schwarzkopf Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color in M71 Metallic Silver, a long-lasting, multidimensional metallic hair dye that is formulated with shine boosters to create a stunning, anti-fading silver hue.

Schwarzkopf Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color in M71 Metallic Silver $10 Buy Now

Redken Color Extend Color Depositing Graydiant Shampoo

Featuring a protein-rich formula that fortifies your tresses, the Redken Color Extend Color Depositing Graydiant Shampoo extends the vibrancy of gray and silver hair by removing all traces of yellow tones using advanced color-correcting technology. As it neutralizes and brightens, this salon-quality shampoo also enhances shine, softness and smoothness.

Redken Color Extend Color Depositing Graydiant Shampoo $40 Buy Now

Creative Image Adore Semi-Permanent Haircolor in #155 Titanium

Formulated without ammonia, peroxide or alcohol, the Creative Image Adore Semi-Permanent Haircolor in #155 Titanium blankets every strand in a temporary, vibrant silvery-gray hue while performing a deep-conditioning treatment, ensuring vibrant and silky-smooth results.

Creative Image Adore Semi-Permanent Haircolor in #155 Titanium $8 Buy Now

Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Metallic Glory in Silver Blonde

Enriched with shea butter and argan oil to support healthy, damage-free tresses, the Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Metallic Glory in Silver Blonde elevates your hair with a bold, multidimensional and enduring metallic silver shine while protecting it from breakage, dryness, brittleness and dullness.

Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Metallic Glory in Silver Blonde $9 Buy Now

Clairol Color Crave Temporary Hair Color Makeup in Shimmering Platinum

Suitable for every hair color and texture, including those with thick, brunette strands, the Clairol Color Crave Temporary Hair Color Makeup in Shimmering Platinum delivers vibrant platinum color that shimmers and dazzles thanks to its pigmented micro-crystal infused formula. Perfect for temporary dye needs, this semi-permanent formula can be easily removed in one to two washes.

Clairol Color Crave Temporary Hair Color Makeup in Shimmering Platinum $6 Buy Now