Thinking about changing up your mane with a green hue? If so, you’ll need the best green hair dyes to get the job done. Available in a variety of shades, including bold neons and punchy limes to edgy hunter greens and mystical teals, these transformative dyes offer salon-quality color penetration so you can achieve long-lasting and vibrant results.

Fortified with hair-healthy ingredients such as keratin, quinoa protein, aloe vera and more, the best green hair dyes also ensure the optimal nourishment of your tresses, eliminating common hair-coloring concerns such as dryness, breakage, frizz, brittleness and dullness. Instead of damaging your hair, they’ll enhance its shine and softness using conditioning agents that replenish and lock in moisture as well.

Like any colorful hair-dye shade, green hair dye works best when applied to pre-bleached hair or light blond strands, which allow the formula’s full vibrancy to shine through. For those with medium blond hair and dark, brunette tresses, these dyes will likely have a subtle effect. But, that doesn’t mean that the results won’t be equally as striking.

Whether you’re looking for a permanent change or want a temporary tint, keep scrolling to explore the best green hair dyes that will make switching up your strands an easy feat.

Lunar Tides Semipermanent Hair Dye in Juniper Dark Forest

Vegan and cruelty-free, Lunar Tides’ Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in Juniper Dark Forest imparts your hair with a forest green hue. Despite its temporary formula, this top-rated green hair dye still delivers an intensely pigmented and long-lasting finish.

Lunar Tides Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in Juniper Dark Forest $12 Buy Now

Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo

Not only does the Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo deposit deep green pigments into your hair to give it a darker hue, but it also works as a color extender for those who have already made the switch to the wickedly bold shade by preserving its vibrancy and keeping it from fading. This color-correcting shampoo can also be used to reduce red tones in color-treated brunette strands.

Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo $26 Buy Now

Kiss Tintation Semi-Permanent Hair Color Treatment

Created for temporary color penetration without skimping on vibrancy or pigment, the Kiss Tintation Semi-Permanent Hair Color Treatment not only transforms your color but infuses your tresses in a hydrating and nourishing blend of argan oil, olive oil, collagen, keratin and aloe vera water to prevent breakage. Choose between lime green, neon green and hunter green to achieve your desired shade.

Kiss Tintation Semi-Permanent Hair Color Treatment $8 Buy Now

Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids in Green

Pigmented enough for full-coverage dye jobs and offering a precision applicator for highlights and touch-ups, the Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids in Green blankets your strands in vibrant, semipermanent color without causing damage to your strands. Instead, it boosts shine, softness and smoothness.

Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids in Green $10 Buy Now

L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray

If you’re looking for a pastel mint hue that will only last 24 hours, the L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray helps you achieve your desired green look without the commitment of other semipermanent color sprays and treatments. Designed for a quick and easy application, the shade is incredibly pigmented and doesn’t require bleach, making it suitable for all hair colors and thicknesses.

L’Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray $10 Buy Now

Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner in Greengarious

Whether you’re looking for a quick application or want to preserve your hair’s green hue, the Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner in Greengarious is formulated with green color-correcting pigments to increase the vibrancy of your strands, all while gently cleansing your scalp and conditioning your hair with nutrient-rich ingredients.

Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner in Greengarious $15 Buy Now

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Available in three bold green hues, the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color boasts an intensely moisturizing formula that create vibrant results for pre-bleached and medium blond hair and intriguing tints on brunette strands. Choose between Sea Witch, a deep teal, Jello, a traditional green, and Dirty Mermaid, a seafoam green with hints of blue.

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color $16 Buy Now

Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color

With shade options ranging across the green spectrum, the Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color fulfills all of your hair coloring needs thanks to its long-lasting and intensely bold formula.

Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color $16 Buy Now

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Formulated with vegan ingredients and excluding known irritants and chemicals such as peroxide, ammonia, ethyl alcohol and paraphenylenediamine, or PPD, the Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color fosters creativity and experimentation with its vast shade range, which includes three green hues. Designed to last for four to eight weeks, this top-rated dye doesn’t require a developer and keeps your hair healthy thanks to its ultra-conditioning blend of ingredients.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color $25 Buy Now

Iroiro Premium Natural Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Enriched with coconut oil and quinoa protein to ensure that your hair stays silky-smooth when it’s applied, the Iroiro Premium Natural Semi-Permanent Hair Color transforms your locks with its eclectic neon green hue, which lasts anywhere from two to five weeks.

Iroiro Premium Natural Semi-Permanent Hair Color $12 Buy Now

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner in Emerald

A multipurpose formula that deposits emerald color pigments, the Keracolor Color + Clenditioner in Emerald extends your hair’s green hue and vibrancy while simultaneously cleansing and conditioning it. Powered by keratin, this versatile formula creates smoother, shinier and softer strands and protects your hair from damage.

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner in Emerald $22 Buy Now

Splat Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Available in a variety of green shades and intensities, including neon green and emerald green, the Splat Semi-Permanent Hair Color envelopes your strands in long-lasting, ultra-pigmented color for a high-impact finish. This fan-favorite formula also strengthens and conditions your hair using quinoa proteins and other hydrating ingredients so you can enjoy your vibrant new ‘do without any breakage, brittleness or damage.

Splat Semi-Permanent Hair Color $15 Buy Now