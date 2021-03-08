All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your hair is only as good as your tools. Instead of investing in a fancy, new blow-dryer or straightener to improve your mane’s shine and sleekness, start with upgrading to one of the best hairbrushes to treat your strands to a shine-boosting treatment. Made with quality materials and boasting pure bristles, these hair care essentials gently separate each strand to remove everything from tangles and knots to dust and debris. As it moves through your hair, these brushes are simultaneously distributing your scalp’s natural oils down to your ends, giving your tresses a burst of nourishing moisture to impart a healthy shine and sleek smoothness.

Making an excellent addition to not only your hair care routine but your styling regimen as well, you can opt for brushes that increase your hair’s volume and definition to achieve more lift, body and fullness. The best hairbrushes are also designed with your scalp’s health in mind, offering a stimulating massage with every stroke. These circulation-boosting massages oxygenate your scalp and hair follicles, creating healthier, stronger strands in the long run.

Below, explore the best hairbrushes that cater to every hair type and length to ensure a salon-quality finish every time.

Spornette Deville Round Boar Bristle Brush

Available in two sizes to cater to short and long strands, the Spornette Deville Round Boar Bristle Brush increases your hair’s volume and bounce during blow-drying for a salon-quality finish. Its boar bristles offer the perfect level of tension, allowing it to distribute your hair’s natural oils throughout the strands and boost its overall shine and softness.

BFWood Bamboo Paddle Hairbrush

Offering an eco-friendlier design thanks to its bamboo wood construction, the BFWood Bamboo Paddle Hairbrush gently detangles normal, thick and curly hair types with its 100% bamboo bristles. While removing knots and tangles, this top-rated brush also stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, which translates to healthier, stronger hair.

Drybar Texas Tease Teasing Brush

Give your strands a lift with the Drybar Texas Tease Teasing Brush, a boar and nylon-bristled teasing, backcombing and smoothing brush that delivers instant volume. Not only does it provide the ideal tension for volumizing your strands, but its tapered handle also allows you to separate and section your strands to achieve a salon-level tease.

Suprent Round Brush

Made from 100% natural boar bristles, the Suprent Round Brush possesses negatively charged ions so you can blow-dry your strands without causing frizz and static while its ceramic barrel retains heat to further enhance your drying and styling routine. Additionally, it provides the perfect amount of pull to ensure that your scalp’s natural oils are being evenly distributed to create shiny, smooth and voluminous tresses.

Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush

The crème de la crème of hair brushes, the Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush treats your tresses to a pampering scalp massage with every use thanks to its combination of boar bristle and nylon tufts. Together, these hair-healthy materials gently stroke each strand to remove tangles and knots without causing breakage, creating a moment of relaxation and calm for your scalp. They also ensure that your hair’s oils are evenly distributed so it can unlock the shiniest, smoothest and healthiest version of your hair.

Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Detangle Hair Brush

Travel-friendly and compact, the Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Detangle Hair Brush detangles wet and dry hair without tugging or pulling at your hair. Its unique flexible teeth are designed to bend and flex with your hair, allowing for a fast, shine-boosting brush that won’t damage your cuticles or cause breakage. Plus, its ergonomically designed shell gives you a sturdy and comfortable grip to make detangling your hair a breeze.

Wet Brush Go Green Oil Infused Watermelon Brush

The Wet Brush Go Green Oil Infused Watermelon Brush may seem like your average paddle brush, but it’s actually made with a watermelon seed oil-infused cushion that helps protect your hair from breakage and free radical damage. This top-rated brush also features the brand’s IntelliFlex boar bristles, which detangle your hair when it’s wet and dry without causing pain or creating split ends. Instead, it evenly and gently distributes your hair’s natural oils to impart a healthy shine.

Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Brush

Perfect for straight, wavy and coily hair types, the Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Brush uses vegan, cruelty-free and multilayered boar bristles to remove tangles from your hair, giving it a sleek and silky-smooth finish. Each bristle is topped with a ballpoint tip, which gives your scalp a stimulating massage while evenly distributing its oils down to the ends of your strands as it detangles and perfects. Plus, its lilac hue adds a fun pop of color to your hair care routine.

Christophe Robin Detangling Brush

Creating a luxurious experience for your hair with its hair-refining boar bristles, the Christophe Robin Detangling Brush effortlessly moves through your hair, removing every knot and tangle in sight to create smoother, sleeker and shinier strands. Crafted from 100% natural boar bristles, it glides across each strand to distribute oil and give your scalp a stimulating, invigorating and oxygenating massage.

Denman Classic Styling Brush

Suitable for all hair types, but especially great for coily and curly strands, the Denman Classic Styling Brush is equipped with nine rows of rounded nylon bristles to create the necessary tension and grip to define and volumize your hair during heat styling. Available in eight sizes and three row levels, this top-rated hair brush gently separates and detangles your hair to keep breakage a bay while boosting its body for perfectly polished, bouncy and shiny curls.

Pattern Shower Brush

Another curly hair-approved design, the Pattern Shower Brush is a detangling brush that’s designed for in-shower usage but is gentle enough to prevent excess hair pulling and fall out. Its premium bristles also helps redefine your curl pattern and create healthy, bouncy and volumized curls every time it comes in contact with your strands. Not only is it a great detangling brush but its removable rubber pad makes cleaning the brush incredibly easy, so you don’t have to use another brush to get your hair and dust out of the bristles.

Fromm the Intuition Glosser Boar Bristle Brush

Built with premium boar bristles and a cushioned base for a clean and gently detangling, the Fromm the Intuition Glosser Boar Bristle Brush rids your hair of knots, tangles and hidden debris while initiating a stimulating circulation-boosting scalp massage. Every glide of this top-rated brush, which also features static and frizz-proof ceramic, ensures the even distribution of oils around your hair, creating moisturized and a glossy finish.

T3 Professional Round Volume Brush 3”

Getting its luxe rose gold look from its aluminum and ceramic-coated barrel, the T3 Professional Round Volume Brush 3″ creates instant volume in short to medium-length hair. The perfect sidekick to your hair-dryer, this top-rated brush also features a vented body, which helps it deliver a sleek, silky-smooth finish with every stroke.

Camryn’s BFF Gentle Edges Double-Sided Hair Brush/Comb

Made with 100% pure boar bristles and designed to treat natural, relaxed and braided hair with the utmost care, the Camryn’s BFF Gentle Edges Double-Sided Hair Brush/Comb gently tames flyaways to create the perfect finishing touch on your favorite hairstyles. Its double-sided design always you to effortlessly alternate from separating and smoothing without causing damage or missing a beat.

Felicia Leatherwood Yellow Detangler Brush

Perfect for all curl and wave types, the Felicia Leatherwood Yellow Detangler Brush is designed with the brand’s widely spaced flexi-bristles to gently move through your coils to remove knots and tangles. Since its bristles move with your hair, this top-rated, hairstylist-approved brush prevents damage to the cuticle, which makes it great for minimizing breakage and hair fallout. Available in six bold colors, this Amazon-favorite detangling brush is truly a must-have.

