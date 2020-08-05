When it comes to the best hair-care products, the age of lather-rinse-repeat has come to a close. Nowadays, the best hair-care products treat the hair and scalp with ingredients more often found in skin care. More and more consumers understand that their skin and hair care go hand-in-hand, and a number of skin-care brands are expanding into skin care with products like masks, scrubs and serums. To make every day a good hair day, these are the best hair products to stock up on.

1. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

BEST SHAMPOO

One of the most anticipated hair launches of 2020 was Drunk Elephant’s hair line. Founder Tiffany Masterson applied her skin-care philosophy of clean, powerful ingredients to the scalp, since after all the scalp is skin, too. Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan happens to be her childhood friend, so he collaborated on the line, which doesn’t disappoint. The sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo manages to walk that fine line of leaving hair squeaky clean and deeply nourished, courtesy of coconut-based surfactants.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo $25.00 Buy Now

2. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner

BEST CONDITIONER

The almond scent isn’t the only delicious thing about this conditioner. Its coconut amino acid blend leaves hair silky soft with a body boost, stronger and more manageable. Drunk Elephant has shown us how good marula oil is for our skin, so now they’re spotlighting marula butter for your hair with the same hydrating effect. There’s also vitamin E rich mongongo oil to sooth and moisturize. They all team to smooth and detangle strands while protecting against heat styling damage.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Men’s Trends

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner $25.00 Buy Now

3. R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray

BEST VOLUMIZER

True to its name, a few spritzes deliver the weightless bounce and shine of a new balloon. Hair is left touchable and tossable with major hold. The hero ingredient is zeolite, a volcanic mineral that adds grip and texture even to limp hair. There’s also calendula for moisture and shine. Its Dark Waves scent is a blend of cardamom, pineapple, tangerine, lavender, bamboo and blonde woods.

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray $18.00 Buy Now

4. Kérastase Genesis Defense Thermique Blow Dry Primer

BEST FOR BLOW OUTS

Kérastase has been at the forefront of treating hair as effectively as skin care, and its latest line protects from everyday damage to keep weakened hair healthy. This blow dry primer does more than save strands from the heat of a hair dryer — it also prevents tangles and split ends to minimize damage, especially while you’re styling.

Kérastase Genesis Defense Thermique Blow Dry Primer $37.00 Buy Now

5. Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

BEST PURPLE SHAMPOO

Blondes know how easy it is for their color to start getting funky fast and that’s long before it even comes in contact with chlorine. That’s why a purple shampoo is something every blonde needs in her shower. This one has violet pigments to neutralize brassy tones and color correct blonde, light and gray hair. The sulfate-free formula features the brand’s signature ArganID technology to seal the cuticle.

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo $12.00 Buy Now

6. Alterna Easy Does It Air-Dry Balm

BEST FOR AIR DRYING

Hot summer weather makes one much less inclined to sit under a blow dryer. When the weather calls for skipping hot tools, a finished look is still possible with this air-dry balm. It cuts down on air-drying time while enhancing natural texture. Weather-safe, it keeps frizz under control, protects from pollution and leaves hair smoother and more manageable with help from vegan botanical caviar, prickly pear oil, water lily extract and white charcoal.

Alterna Easy Does It Air-Dry Balm $29.00 Buy Now

7. The Good Stuff Curl Hydration Butter

BEST FOR CURLS

One of the main reasons curls lose their shape and become frizzy is because they’re dry. This curl butter doubles as a leave-in conditioner to quench hair’s thirst, locking in moisture to reduce breakage and strengthen strands. Loaded with coconut oil, it works equally well on curls and coils.

The Good Stuff Curl Hydration Butter $8.99 Buy Now

8. Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray

BEST UV COLOR PROTECTOR

Rita Hazan has colored the locks of so many A-listers — including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey, to name a few — so her hair color knowledge is tops. That’s evident in her eponymous product line. This standout will keep your hue looking fresh. Simply spray it on from roots to ends to block UV rays, fight frizz and nourish with vitamins and antioxidants.

Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray $26.00 Buy Now

9. Nexxus Scalp Inergy Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

BEST SCALP SCRUB

Between dry shampoo, sweat, sebum and whatever products you applied, there’s a lot on your scalp. But this scrub gets rid of it all with gentle yet effective micro-exfoliating sugars. Impurities and buildup are washed away, leaving moisture in its place.

Nexxus Scalp Inergy Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub $19.99 Buy Now

10. Oribe Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque

BEST FOR GRAY HAIR

Whether you’ve embraced your natural silver strands or followed the trend and dyed them, gray and white hair is notoriously tough to maintain because it’s so prone to yellowing. That’s where this transforming mask comes it. It corrects yellow tones while delivering mega moisture.

Oribe Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque $63.00 Buy Now

Now that you know the best hair care products of the year, see more of the best in beauty here:

Protect Your Hair Color From Sun Damage With These Products

The Best Skin Products of 2020

The Best Makeup Products of 2020